Performance review: Working Class Magician: Rehired, Arrow on Swanston

Magic can be a dangerous profession and to ensure the safety of all practising magicians, MagicSafe is running training seminars to educate us on how to be safe at work. LJ the magician is the host of the program and endeavours to demonstrate how to perform safely while battling against corporate interference. This is the inventive setup behind the comedy/magic show Working Class Magician: Rehired.

Upon entering the seminar room, audience members are offered the chance to put ideas into a suggestion box to be used later. This is an early indicator that there is a reasonable amount of potential audience interaction. The show starts with a series of safety videos of LJ explaining various dangers that magicians can encounter at work. Some are funny, but can be a hit and miss and this goes on for too long. It might have been better to split the videos up and have them shown in-between tricks.

The night picks up when LJ takes the stage after a gruff introduction from his boss Todd (also played by LJ) from corporate. LJ has an endearing stage presence that quickly wins the crowd over. The battle against the higher ups in MagicSafe is a fun narrative element that works well throughout the show and builds up to a satisfying ending. Authenticity is enhanced by having MagicSafe branding, merchandise and even a theme song.

LJ’s presentation uses a dull and dry corporate PowerPoint to highlight potential hazards in tandem with demonstrations on stage. His magic is accomplished and performed with a dash of comedy. There’s a mix of sleight-of-hand, mentalism and card tricks, with a particularly entertaining twist on sword swallowing. Not all the tricks connect fully with the theme of MagicSafe, with the potential dangers not fully explored. Some have a much stronger connection, such as the one that sets up the finale.

Working Class Magician: Rehired takes a clever concept and turns it into a fun night of comedy and magic. The MagicSafe material doesn’t always line up with the tricks performed but the narrative is well constructed. This is worth seeing for anyone who enjoys magic.

Working Class Magician: Rehired

Arrow on Swanston

Performer: LJ the Magician

Tickets: $18-$33

Working Class Magician: Rehired will be performed until 12 July 2025 as part of the Melbourne Magic Festival.

