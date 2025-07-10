Curl up with these new art books this winter

While summer climes may invite lying on the beach with a book, equally curling up in bed or on the couch with the heater define life during winter. With new releases rolling out each month, these are a few that caught our eye at ArtsHub.

1. Dangerously Modern

‘Dangerously Modern’, co-published by Art Galleries of NSW and South Australia.

More than an exhibition catalogue, this book charts the vital role of Australian women artists in the development of international modernism. Launched to coincide with the exhibition, Dangerously Modern: Australian Women Artists in Europe 1890 – 1940, co-curated by the Art Gallery of South Australia and Art Gallery of NSW, it explores a fascinating chapter of intrepid women who changed the landscape of Australian art.

Also discussed are the many obstacles these women overcame, including their exclusion from key exhibiting and training opportunities, while highlighting the extensive women’s networks they built and their connections to the women’s suffrage movement.

This is a fantastic read of both long- and short-form essays, which is supported by lavish illustrations. Editors: Elle Freak, Tracey Lock and Wayne Tunnicliffe with essays from 26 specialist writers from around Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand

Publisher: Art Gallery of South Australia and Art Gallery of NSW

Format: Hardcover

ISBN: 9781921668685

Price: $80

Released: 5 June

2. Yolŋu power: The art of Yirrkala

‘Yolŋu Power: The Art of Yirrkala’. Published by Art Gallery of NSW.

Accompanying an exhibition of the same title at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Yolŋu Power: The Art of Yirrkala celebrated artists from this small community in north-east Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory of Australia, and the development of an art movement the contribution of which to Australian art for 90 years – and, increasingly, to international art – is profound.

An essay by the exhibition curator, Cara Pinchbeck, provides an overview of the various innovative art practices in Yirrkala, examining the influence of inheritance, family connections, and acts of diplomacy and activism. Maḏarrpa leader and artist Djambawa Marawili discusses the nuances of speaking for Country (land, sea and sky) with the Aboriginal arts specialist Kade McDonald, while the coordinator at Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala, Will Stubbs, writes on the power embodied in Yolŋu art.

The publication is beautifully illustrated and a must for all art libraries and Aboriginal art enthusiasts

Publisher: Art Gallery of NSW

Format: Quarter bound

ISBN: 9781741741780

Price: $49.99

Released: June

3. What a Ripper

Tim Ross’ ‘What a Ripper’. Image: Murdoch Books.

Comedian and Australian modernist architecture advocate Tim Ross has published another book – this time he’s curated Australian designs and products that tell a story about a time when many of our everyday items were designed and made locally. It was a time when ‘Australian made’ wasn’t a marketing slogan, but an expression of national pride.

The book, What a Ripper, tells the stories behind 60 designs and products, including how the Queen had a hand (literally) in the creation of Aerogard, and how the humble goon peaked in the 1980s, with more than half of the wine consumed in Australia out of a box, or if you were feeling posh, you’d whack it in your Décor BYO wine cooler or plastic Esky. Guaranteed to be a fun read.

Publisher: Murdoch Books

Format: Hardcover

ISBN: 9781761500473

Price: $39.99

Released: 29 July

4. What Artists See

Quentin Sprague’s ‘What Artists See’. Image: Monash University Publishing.

Through a series of thoughtful essays, What Artists See explores how art emerges – and how artists themselves are influenced by place, history and personal experience.

Justin Paton, head curator at the Art Gallery of New South Wales says of the book: “In an era of rapid scrolling, quick visual fixes and low-stakes ‘likes’, Quentin Sprague’s essays are a tonic – a series of sustained, richly detailed and deeply thoughtful encounters with art and the people who make it.”

It follows Sprague’s 2021 Prime Minister’s Literary Award-winning book for Nonfiction, The Stranger Artist, and touches on creative risk, art criticism and its decline, creativity as a compulsion and the enduring power of images. It teeters between voyeurism, zeitgeist and the Achilles heel of the Australian art world.

Publisher: Monash University Publishing

Format: Paperback

ISBN: 9781923192379

Price: $29.99

Released: 1 July

5. Windows and Mirrors

Djon Mundine’s new publication ‘Windows and Mirrors’. Image: Art Ink.

Bringing together the writing and curatorial work of Bandjalung man and cultural figure Djon Mundine OAM, Windows and Mirrors spans text from 1999 to 2023. It offers a record of key figures, exhibitions and developments in contemporary Indigenous art. Featured projects include Ngadhu, Ngulili, Ngeaninyagu (Campbelltown Arts Centre, 2008), the first major survey of Aboriginal artists from New South Wales, and The Aboriginal Memorial (1987), now regarded as one of Australia’s most important works of art. The publication will be launched as part of the MCA’s NAIDOC programming on 12 July.

Publisher: Art Ink

Format: Hardcover, clothbound

ISBN: 978-0-6450166-9-7

Price: $70

Released: 12 July

6. Helen Britton, The Story So Far

Helen Britton’s ‘The Story So Far’. Image: Arnoldsche Art Publishers.

Helen Britton is an Australian contemporary jewellery artist based in Munich, who curated the recent international Schmuck jewellery fair featuring sustainable jewellery from Australia and NZ. To coincide with her solo exhibition at the Australian Design Centre (ADC) is a new monograph on her work – Helen Britton, The Story So Far. The exhibition opens on 27 August, and will then tour to nine venues around Australia.

ADC explains: “Helen is one of those Australian creatives who is probably better known outside her own country. She won the Herbert Hofmann Prize in 2005, considered one of the highest honours in contemporary jewellery, and a full-length feature documentary about her, Hunter From Elsewhere, premiered at Dok-Fest in Munich in 2021. Her work is in demand all over the world, in public and commercial galleries, and her pieces sell for up to $30,000.”

This new monograph will start to fill in some of those blanks for Australian readers, and covers over 40 years of Britton’s multidisciplinary practice. It presents her extraordinary, often colourful and playful works alongside large-format images of her works and contributions by Lisa Cahill, Julie Ewington, Barbara Paris Gifford, Katie Scott and Toni Greenbaum, the artist’s own texts, and excerpts from the collected writings of Ted Snell and Robert Cook.

Publisher: Arnoldsche Art Publishers

Format: Hardcover

ISBN: 978-3-89790-743-0

Price: $85 (€44.86)

Released: 14 October, international release

7. Aboriginal Art

Wally Caruana’s ‘Aboriginal Art’. Image: Thames & Hudson Ltd

Wally Caruana published one of the earliest educational texts on Aboriginal Art in Australia. To this day it has remained the perfect introduction for students, travellers, art lovers and collectors. This new edition – its fourth – has been expanded and updated to include and reflect on important artists who have emerged in the last decade, with a focus on the burgeoning of activity in the Southern Desert region, Queensland and the Torres Strait Islands – all testament to Aboriginal art’s continued dynamism and vitality.

Caruana was Senior Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra, from 1984 to 2001, and today is the Senior Consultant, Aboriginal Art, to Sotheby’s Australia.

Publisher: Thames & Hudson Ltd

Format: Paperback

ISBN: 9780500204658

Price: $39.99

Released: 6 March

8. French Impressionism

‘French Impressionism from the Museum of Fine Arts Boston’. Image: National Gallery of Victoria and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston.

The ultimate coffee book to escape with beauty is French Impressionism from the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, published on the occasion of the exhibition with the same title at the National Gallery of Victoria and drawing from the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA). Surveying one of the world’s most renowned collections of Impressionist works, this visually stunning volume charts the radical modes that challenged and shaped this artistic movement.

The nuanced collection of essays reveal new insights, despite our collective knowledge, making for easy and pleasurable reading.

Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston

Format: Hardcover

ISBN: 9781922398161

Price: $69.99

Released: June

9. Blowing in a new era

‘Blowing in a New Era: Three Generations, One Family’. Image: Gordon Studio Glassblowers.

At ArtsHub, we don’t usually include self-published tomes, but this one is an exception given the Gordon family of glassblowers is Australia’s only history that tracks across three generations of studio glass.

Blowing in a New Era: Three Generations, One Family coincides with an exhibition of the same title at McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery (7-27 July), and relays the journey of glass engravers Alasdair Gordon and Rish Roddan from Scotland, via Norway to Perth; and their children, glassblower Eileen Gordon and master engraver Kevin Gordon, Eileen’s husband farmer-cum-glassblower Grant Donaldson, and the next generation, Hamish and Calum Donaldson. It is an incredible dynasty of talent captured in its pages and speaks to the tenacity required to sustain this creative practice.

Publisher: Gordon Studio Glassblowers

Format: Hardcover

ISBN: 9780646711799

Price: $99

Released: 1 April

10. Last Artist Standing

‘Last Artist Standing: Living and Sustaining a Creative Life Over 50’ edited by Sharon Louden. Image: Intellect Ltd (UK).

Edited by celebrated artist, educator and author, Sharon Louden, Last Artist Standing: Living and Sustaining a Creative Life Over 50, dips into that unspoken topic of ageism in the arts. Opening up the to the practice of 31 artists over the age of 50, this book explores how they have sustained their creative lives and how they have learned the way to thrive through decades of life’s challenges.

Is there anything more tedious than the myth of a linear artistic trajectory: ’emerging’ to ‘mid-career’ to, at last, ‘established’? As Louden points out in the introduction to Last Artist Standing, such mythology fuels so many outdated perceptions about artists’ relationships to success and age. The book is part of Louden’s Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series.

Publisher: Intellect Ltd (UK)

Format: Softcover

ISBN: 9781835950975

Price: $61.45 (US$40)

Released: 20 May

11. Ceramic Glazes

A must for the technical studio library, ‘Ceramic Glazes’. Image: Thames & Hudson Ltd.

Bringing together a vast range of skills, techniques and technical data in one volume, Ceramic Glazes is the ultimate collection of glazes and how they were made. The publication (launched in April) quickly sold out, and is now taking pre-orders for a second run.

An essential resource for all ceramicists, this book features 100 leading ceramicists describing their methodology, specifying their recipes and recounting their creative intentions, including when the outcomes were completely unexpected. It has been written and compiled by two professionals in the field, Brian Taylor and Kate Doody, and also comprises a useful practical section, comprehensive materials directory and detailed glossary.

Publisher: Thames & Hudson Ltd

Format: Paperback

ISBN: 9780500298541

Price: $49.99

Released: 10 April

12. Visual Arts Work

Contemporary industry advice in the new book ‘Visual Arts Work: Careers, Perspectives and Practices in an Australian Context’. Image: Palgrave Macmillan Cham.

Visual Arts Work: Careers, Perspectives and Practices in an Australian Context provides the most comprehensive picture to date of work in the visual arts ecosystem in Australia. In a context where artists’ incomes are consistently low and falling, commercial galleries are financially vulnerable and public galleries face program funding challenges, it explores barriers to the economic health of the sector, the challenge of improving artists’ and arts workers’ working conditions, and the realities of being a creative in the 21st century.

The book combines an analysis of art world economic value chains alongside alternative and emergent cultural, social and political economies with new quantitative and qualitative insights from artists and arts workers. Our approach unpacks the diversity and hybridity of art ‘work’ to include practices realised through digitisation, internationalisation, community engagement and intersectoral partnerships. Edited by Grace McQuilten, Chloë Powell, Marnie Badham, Kate MacNeill and Jenny Lye.

Publisher: Palgrave Macmillan Cham

Format: Hardcover

ISBN: 978303174820-2

Price: $253.15 (€139.99)/eBook available (and softcover to be launched March 2026)

Released: 28 February

13. Mark Adams: A Survey | He Kohinga Whakaahua

New monograph on the works of Mark Adams. Image: Massey University Press.

Mark Adams is one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s foremost photographers. This first-ever comprehensive survey of his work honours his distinguished 50-year career, and has been published to coincide with the major survey exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki (29 March – 7 August) showcasing more than 65 works.

Over the decades Adams has sustained a deep and ongoing engagement with whakairo Māori (Māori carving), the work of celebrated tufuga tatatau (master tattoo artists) in Samoan communities within Tāmaki Makaurau, the places where Captain James Cook and his crew came ashore, and the locations where Te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed.

Such a rich history has been captured by Dr Sarah Farrar, Head of Curatorial and Learning at Auckland Art Gallery, author of the monograph. She says, “Mark Adams’ work feels very timely to consider right now as Aotearoa debates the Treaty Principles Bill and New Zealand histories are being incorporated into school curriculum … the book offers a deeper exploration into his remarkable photographic practice.”

Publisher: Massey University Press

Format: Hardcover

ISBN: 9781991309013

Price: $74 (NZ$80)

Released: 3 April

14. Artists & the Unknown: Art21 Interviews with Artists

‘Artists & the Unknown: Art21 Interviews with Artists’. Image: Art21.

This is Art21’s second compendium of artist interviews, and explores how we use the randomness, complexity and the unknowability of life to push the boundaries of art and culture. Drawn from over two decades of interviews with the leading artists of the 21st century, Artists & the Unknown: Art21 Interviews with Artists features the works and words of 18 groundbreaking contemporary artists. They include Ian Forster, Susan Sollins, Chiemi Karasawa, Lorena Alverado, Wesley Miller, Brian Redondo, Bryan Chang, Vicky Du, Jessica Kingdon, Nathan Truesdell and Malika Zouhali-Worrall.

Publisher: Art21

Format: Paperback

ISBN: 9781941366714

Price: $61.45 (US$39.99)

Released: 11 March

‘Wayfaring: Photography in Taiwan, 1950s – 1980s’. Image: ANU.

15. Wayfaring: Photography in Taiwan, 1950s – 1980s

Exploring four transformative decades of photography in Taiwan from the 1950s to the 1980s, taking its title from the concept of photography as a means of pathfinding. Through a dozen richly illustrated essays and interviews, the book bridges the gap between recent vigorous Chinese-language scholarship on the subject and its limited representation in English. It explores the pivotal role that photography has played in documenting local culture and everyday life, in the hands of both professionals and amateurs.

Edited by Dr Olivier Krischer and Dr Shuxia Chen, it is beautifully illustrated, and has been published by the Australian National University and the Australian Centre on China in the World (CIW) at ANU College of Asia and the Pacific.

Publisher: Australian Centre on China in the World

Format: Paperback

ISBN: 978-0-9873655-7-6

Price: Open access

Released: 10 April