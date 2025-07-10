My Cousin Frank review: Rhoda Roberts engages at Arts Centre Melbourne

Francis ‘Frank’ Roberts made history in 1964 when he became the first Aboriginal to represent Australia at the Olympics. It is a sad indictment of the time that he had to travel under a British passport as a subject because he was not considered an Australian citizen. The struggles and triumphs of Frank are both personal and a reflection of those of his people. My Cousin Frank brings his story and the history that shaped it to life in a compelling production.

Rhoda Roberts AO tells the story of ‘Honest Frank’ in a wonderfully engaging style. It feels like you’ve been invited into her home to have a cup of tea and a chat about her cousin. There were a few nerves at the start of opening night, but as the show warmed up Roberts’ natural storytelling skill shone through. Roberts interweaves her cousin’s biography with anecdotes about other family members and historical background. Her narrative is supported by a projection of photographs and videos that bring the people in the story to life.

Even without these aids Roberts paints a rich picture of her people. A couple of times she evokes the smell of places such as a boxing gym and this triggers the imagination even if you’ve never set foot in one. She also adeptly voices other characters, which breaks up the flow, so it is not just one long monologue. There is good use of humour in the show that helps the audience feel relaxed and welcomed. For instance, she points out that in her family you are either a pastor or a boxer (she got the pastor side).

The set is simply and effectively designed. Roberts often sits in a comfortable leather chair, with a side table upon which rests a cup of tea. To one side is a boxing bag and a pair of boxing gloves that remind us of Frank’s sporting career.

The mistreatment of Aboriginal people and the lasting harms that have resulted from it are never far from the surface. Roberts deals with the troubling aspects of Australian history in a thought-provoking manner. She can rage against injustice but also find the good in people.

The past cannot be undone and life has changed irrevocably for First Nations people but we can all still thrive for a better life together. This is the powerful take away from this show.

My Cousin Frank is a wonderful example of an important story well told. Roberts excels in painting a rich tapestry of the life of a man and the history of a people. It resists the temptation of a didactic telling of wrongs but instead allows the audience to come to terms with the past themselves as well as offers a message of hope for the future.

My Cousin Frank

The Show Room, Arts Centre Melbourne

Writer and Performer: Rhoda Roberts AO

Director: Kirk Page

Associate Director: Julian Loui

Lighting Design: Karl Johnson

AV Design: Mic Gruchy and Jahvis Loveday

AV Operator: Patrick Bolliger

Sound Design: Damian Robinson

Producer: Libby Lincoln

Production Manager: Karl Johnson

Stage Manager: Sheridyn Dalton

Tickets: $25-$50

My Cousin Frank will be performed until 12 July 2025.

