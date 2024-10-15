News

 > News

Australian live music faces crisis amid ticketing giants’ control

Already challenged by the effects of soaring insurance premiums on small venues and cancelled festivals and events, now Australian live music has another obstacle to navigate.
15 Oct 2024 14:14
David Burton
Australian live music is under threat from ticket companies.

Performing Arts

An ABC investigation has found the Australian live music industry is facing unprecedented threats. Photo: Hanny Naibaho.

Share Icon

An extensive ABC investigation has revealed ticket company Live Nation’s devastating effects on the Australian live music industry. In 2023, the US company earned nearly $US23 billion, and the company is increasing its power and reach in Australia. 

Australian musicians face increasing pressure with the closure of small venues and large festivals nationwide. Ticketing giants such as Live Nation aren’t helping with hidden fees, which are driving up the price of tickets to almost double what they were 20 years ago. The effect on Australian live music is devastating.

“The artist sets a ticket price range to where it is,” Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett told ABC’s Four Corners. “The artist doesn’t set any other hidden fees that exist within that ticket price. The artist is not receiving that amount that’s reflected in the ticket price.”

Dr Sam Whiting, music industry expert at RMIT University, explains the damage to Australian live music further.

“The Australian live music sector was previously diverse, with smaller independent promoters, ticketing companies and festivals. But, in recent years, we’ve seen considerable consolidation at the hands of Live Nation and other multinationals like TEG.

“Such large-scale consolidation of the Australian live music sector means that many independent artist managers, promoters and ticketing companies can’t compete. As Live Nation and TEG control multiple parts of the supply chain, from venues to ticketing companies, many artists looking to tour are obliged to work with them if they want to operate at scale.

“With small venues and local festivals already struggling to survive, such consolidation may only increase. Without greater and sustained public support for our live music sector, local operators may look to cut their losses and sell up.”

The ABC investigation has sparked outrage among the arts community.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital Television All Arts Features
More
A performer on stage who is of Asian descent with a female-appearing body, wearing a nude slip. The performer is sitting on the side, holding a cup on top of the coffee machine and balancing a book on their head.
Reviews

Performance review: Girl's Notes, Melbourne Recital Centre

A performance that took inspiration from a book on how women should behave.

Celina Lei
A sequence from Rafael Bonachela’s 'Somos', which is featured in Sydney Dance Company's 2025 season. A female dancer, long dark hair cascading towards the floor, holds one leg up in a sharply vertical position as she falls back into a shirtless male dancer's arms.
News

Stephen Page and William Barton collaborate for Sydney Dance Company’s 2025 season

The fruits of Sydney Dance Company’s annual New Breed showcase of emerging choreographic talent, as well as new works by…

Richard Watts
Gluck's Orpheus & Eurydice will be staged in Melbourne in 2025. Pictured are the Opera Australia Chorus and Circa in Opera Australia's 2024 production of Orpheus & Eurydice.
Features

ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Our rolling guide to the season announcements you may have missed.

Richard Watts
Western toad (Anaxyrus boreas) tadpoles among lily pads in a lake on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. Taken by Shane Gross, Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 winner.
News

Opportunities and awards

Invitations to create a living museum in Sydney, core funding from Music Australia, plus next round of Bundanon residents and…

Celina Lei
Barking Gecko Arts: five adult people, three male, two female, posing for a group photo at an event in an outdoor courtyard setting.
News

New arts merger no forced downsizing, but a chosen path to growth

What started as friendly conversations between two arts CEOs has led to a performing arts company merger designed to benefit…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login