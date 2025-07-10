Bakers Lane Books launches with $10,000 prize to support emerging women writers

There’s a new publishing house in Australia, with the launch of Bakers Lane Books, an independent outfit founded by long-time publishing veteran Ginny Grant. Bakers Lane Books’ remit is to release a select number of high-quality fiction and nonfiction titles each year, with a mission to support underrepresented and diverse Australian voices.

“After more than two decades in trade publishing, it’s a dream to be able to back the authors I believe in – and create a space where new talent can thrive,” says Grant. “We know there are extraordinary writers in this country who aren’t being seen or published, and we want to help change that.”

In tandem with its launch, Bakers Lane is also introducing its flagship initiative to tackle persistent gender inequity in the literary world with the advent of the Fearless Prize – a $10,000 award for an unpublished manuscript by an Australian woman writer. Submissions will open soon and the prize will be published under the house’s Fearless Press imprint, which will focus on stories by women in all their diversity.

“In a market where debut authors are finding it harder than ever to break through, we’re here to make space” explains Grant. “The Fearless Prize is about rewriting the rules of who gets published, who gets seen and whose stories get told.”

The first title from Fearless Press, The One Remaining, by Paula McLean, will be released in October this year.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.

Also on ArtsHub: Poetry Month returns with nationwide coverage



Poetry Month is an initiative of Red Room Poetry, the only organisation in Australia that consistently commissions poets and produces live poetry events nationally.



This year’s program includes both in-person and online events as well as workshops.



In-person events:

Tuesday 12 August – Ritual: A Night of Muslim Australian Poetry at PYT Fairfield featuring Sweatshop Literacy Movement on the release of the world’s first collection of Muslim-Australian poetry Ritual

Sunday 3 August – TAS Poetry Month Showcase at MONA in Hobart

Wednesday 6 August – Ekphrastic Fantastic: Art After Hours at the Art Gallery of NSW featuring Eunice Andrada, Nardi Simpson, Barrina South, Emily Stewart, Omar Sakr, Safdar Ahmed, Richard Tipping, Claudia Nicolson and Salote Tawale, hosted by Red Room Poetry’s Nicole Smede

Thursday 7 August – WA Poetry Month Showcase at Fremantle Library

Saturday 9 August – Byron Showcase Beyond the Lines at Byron Writers Festival

Sunday 10 August – Poetry As Medicine at State Library of SA featuring Natalie Harkin, Heather Taylor Johnson, Peter Goldsworthy and Tessa Leon

Thursday 14 August – The Hatred of Poetry Great Debate at Melbourne’s Wheeler Centre featuring Evelyn Araluen, David Quirk, Eloise Grills, PiO, Suren Jayemanne, Sez, Isabella Eichler-Onus, Vidya Rajan and Leah Senior

Friday 22 August – Poetry After Dark at Dymocks Sydney performance and after-work panel

Sunday 24 August – Young, Gifted and Black: Africa in Australia Showcase at The Vanguard in Sydney

Wednesday 27 August – Writers at Work: Q&A with Sarah Holland-Batt at the University of Sydney

Thursday 28 August – Top Poems of the 21st Century at the State Library of NSW featuring Sarah Holland-Batt and Maxine Beneba Clarke presented with ABC Radio National

Thursday 28 August – The National Poetry Month Gala at the State Library of NSW

Wednesday 3 September – Shortwave VS Red Room Poetry: Short Films at the Sydney Opera House premiering a new film commissioned by Nyaluak Leth, bookended by 15 Australian poetry short films and live performances



Online events:

Tuesday 5 August – NT Poetry, Politics and Land: Online Panel with Red Dirt Poetry Festival

Wednesday 13 August – Pathways for Poets: An Industry Discussion with ASA

Tuesday 19 August – Accessible Online Open Mic with Writers Victoria



and more…