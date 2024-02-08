News

 > News

Reimagined Riverside Theatres closer to fruition

Western Sydney's cultural precinct refurbishment moves into the next stage of development.
8 Feb 2024
Thuy On
Riverside Theatres. Image is a group of four young people standing on the steps of a building that has the word RIVERSIDE in a blue neon sign at the top. They are looking at each other.

Performing Arts

‘The winning design is expected to be announced in May 2024 with construction expected to start in late 2025.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

A reimagined Riverside Theatres in Western Sydney has moved a step closer with the commencement of Stage 2 of the Design Excellence Competition for the City’s $180 million-plus theatre redevelopment.

It will see five internationally recognised architectural teams refine their ideas for Riverside and incorporate feedback from the design jury from Stage 1.

The teams will present their updated vision for transforming Riverside into a world-class performing arts centre in early May.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Pierre Esber said, ‘This is a once in-a-generation design competition that will allow one of these architectural teams to put their stamp on the centrepiece of our emerging arts and cultural precinct. The reimagined Riverside will be the new home of performing arts in Western Sydney and yet another drawcard for people to visit Parramatta.’

The Stage 2 Design Brief has been designed to define the vision, scope and functional requirements of the redeveloped performing arts centre in collaboration with the Government Architect New South Wales (GANSW).

When complete, the new Riverside Theatres will include a new 1350- to 1500-seat lyric theatre, a refurbished 760-seat Riverside playhouse theatre, a 380- to 430-seat black box drama theatre and a state-of-the-art 80- to 100-seat digital studio and cinema – more than doubling the current centre’s capacity.

Read: Sally Rippin is the Australian Children’s Laureate 2024-25

Design Excellence winner announcement

The winning design is expected to be announced in May 2024 with construction expected to start in late 2025.

The previously announced teams participating in the final phase of the Design Excellence Competition are:

  • ARM Architecture (Lead Architect and Urban Design) with UN Studio (Architecture and Urban Design), Aspect (Landscape Architecture), FCAD (Designing with Country and Emerging Practice), Supermanoeuvre (Architecture) and Second Edition (Architecture and Emerging Practice)
  • Cox Architecture (Lead Architect and Urban Design) with 3XN Studio (Architecture), Turf (Landscape Architecture), Bangawarra (Designing with Country) and Aileen Sage (Architecture and Emerging Practice)
  • Durbach Block Jaggers Architects (Lead Architect) with Openwork (Urban Design and Landscape Architecture), Jiwah (Landscape Architecture and Designing with Country), Retallack Thompson Architects (Architecture and Emerging Practice), Schuler Shook (Theatre Planning/Venue Design), Finding Infinity (Sustainability) and Suzie Miller (Adviser)
  • Wardle (Lead Architect and Urban Design) with REX (Architecture), Billy Maynard (Architecture and Emerging Practice), Sue Barnsley Design (Landscape Architecture), WSP (Designing with Country), Charcoalblue (Theatre Planning/Venue Design) and Eckersley O’Callaghan (Structural Engineering), and
  • Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects (Lead Architect) with Spackman Mossop Michaels (Landscape Architecture and Urban Design), Sibling Architecture (Architecture and Emerging Practice), Djinjama (Designing with Country), and Atelier Ten (Sustainability).
Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
The Children at Adelaide Festival Centre. Two women and a man stand inside interior of a house.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Children, Adelaide Festival Centre

Award-winning UK playwright Lucy Kirkwood examines the fall-out from a nuclear disaster.

Dr Diana Carroll
Dragon dances at the NGV Lunar New Year Celebrations, taking place from 10 – 11 February at NGV International, Melbourne. Photo: Eugene Hyland. A peachy pink dragon puppet is held by dragon dancers inside the concrete walls of NGV’s Great Hall. They are surrounded by a big crowd of visitors.
News

2024 Lunar New Year events guide

A calendar of Australia-wide arts and cultural events to celebrate the Lunar New Year – Year of the Wood Dragon.

Celina Lei
A table laden with food and candles.
Reviews

Theatre review: Perpetual Stew, Midsumma Festival

Bite-sized stories served at dinner.

Nina Culley
2024 Blacktown City Art Prize announces winners. Image: 2024 Blacktown City Art Prize, installation view. Photo: Liza Moscatelli, Mosca Media Australia. A buzzing crowd gathering in the gallery space filled with artworks on the walls and small sculptures on plinths.
News

Opportunities and awards

International guitar competition, funding for Indigenous Languages and arts, plus winners of Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards and shortlist for…

Celina Lei
aerial view of Sydney with White Bay Power Station.
Features

How will White Bay Power Station work as an arts venue?

Despite offering zero parking on-site, White Bay Power Station promises to be an arts venue to shape Sydney, and beyond.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login