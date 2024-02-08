Reimagined Riverside Theatres closer to fruition

A reimagined Riverside Theatres in Western Sydney has moved a step closer with the commencement of Stage 2 of the Design Excellence Competition for the City’s $180 million-plus theatre redevelopment.

It will see five internationally recognised architectural teams refine their ideas for Riverside and incorporate feedback from the design jury from Stage 1.

The teams will present their updated vision for transforming Riverside into a world-class performing arts centre in early May.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Pierre Esber said, ‘This is a once in-a-generation design competition that will allow one of these architectural teams to put their stamp on the centrepiece of our emerging arts and cultural precinct. The reimagined Riverside will be the new home of performing arts in Western Sydney and yet another drawcard for people to visit Parramatta.’

The Stage 2 Design Brief has been designed to define the vision, scope and functional requirements of the redeveloped performing arts centre in collaboration with the Government Architect New South Wales (GANSW).

When complete, the new Riverside Theatres will include a new 1350- to 1500-seat lyric theatre, a refurbished 760-seat Riverside playhouse theatre, a 380- to 430-seat black box drama theatre and a state-of-the-art 80- to 100-seat digital studio and cinema – more than doubling the current centre’s capacity.

Read: Sally Rippin is the Australian Children’s Laureate 2024-25

Design Excellence winner announcement

The winning design is expected to be announced in May 2024 with construction expected to start in late 2025.

The previously announced teams participating in the final phase of the Design Excellence Competition are:

ARM Architecture (Lead Architect and Urban Design) with UN Studio (Architecture and Urban Design), Aspect (Landscape Architecture), FCAD (Designing with Country and Emerging Practice), Supermanoeuvre (Architecture) and Second Edition (Architecture and Emerging Practice)

(Lead Architect and Urban Design) with UN Studio (Architecture and Urban Design), Aspect (Landscape Architecture), FCAD (Designing with Country and Emerging Practice), Supermanoeuvre (Architecture) and Second Edition (Architecture and Emerging Practice) Cox Architecture (Lead Architect and Urban Design) with 3XN Studio (Architecture), Turf (Landscape Architecture), Bangawarra (Designing with Country) and Aileen Sage (Architecture and Emerging Practice)

(Lead Architect and Urban Design) with 3XN Studio (Architecture), Turf (Landscape Architecture), Bangawarra (Designing with Country) and Aileen Sage (Architecture and Emerging Practice) Durbach Block Jaggers Architects (Lead Architect) with Openwork (Urban Design and Landscape Architecture), Jiwah (Landscape Architecture and Designing with Country), Retallack Thompson Architects (Architecture and Emerging Practice), Schuler Shook (Theatre Planning/Venue Design), Finding Infinity (Sustainability) and Suzie Miller (Adviser)

(Lead Architect) with Openwork (Urban Design and Landscape Architecture), Jiwah (Landscape Architecture and Designing with Country), Retallack Thompson Architects (Architecture and Emerging Practice), Schuler Shook (Theatre Planning/Venue Design), Finding Infinity (Sustainability) and Suzie Miller (Adviser) Wardle (Lead Architect and Urban Design) with REX (Architecture), Billy Maynard (Architecture and Emerging Practice), Sue Barnsley Design (Landscape Architecture), WSP (Designing with Country), Charcoalblue (Theatre Planning/Venue Design) and Eckersley O’Callaghan (Structural Engineering), and

(Lead Architect and Urban Design) with REX (Architecture), Billy Maynard (Architecture and Emerging Practice), Sue Barnsley Design (Landscape Architecture), WSP (Designing with Country), Charcoalblue (Theatre Planning/Venue Design) and Eckersley O’Callaghan (Structural Engineering), and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects (Lead Architect) with Spackman Mossop Michaels (Landscape Architecture and Urban Design), Sibling Architecture (Architecture and Emerging Practice), Djinjama (Designing with Country), and Atelier Ten (Sustainability).