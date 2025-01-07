News

Raygun settles legal dispute over parody musical

A parody musical will go ahead following the legal dispute between the breakdancer and a Sydney comedian.
7 Jan 2025 12:16
David Burton
Breakdancer Raygun as resolved a legal dispute over a parody musical of her Olympic journey.

Sydney comedian Steph Broadbridge has resolved a legal dispute with breakdancer Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn over a parody musical based on the infamous Olympic performance.

Raygun’s lawyers argued that her stage name and the silhouette of her iconic kangaroo pose were protected intellectual property. Despite this, Broadbridge announced she would proceed with a different ‘completely legal parody musical’. Tickets for Breaking: The Musical are on sale in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

The dispute was documented publicly online, with the two performers frequently sharing updates on their social media channels. Broadbridge formally apologised and acknowledged that she had not contacted Raygun prior to working on the musical. Raygun has said she’s not pursuing any legal costs at this time.

“The last thing I wanted was for anyone to experience hate or distress from this situation,” Broadbridge wrote, after claims her musical had opened a fresh wave of online bullying targeting Raygun.

Raygun was compassionate to Broadbridge in her social media posts. “This has been a stressful time for me, and it’s been tough for me, but I know I’m not the only one,” she added. “I know that this has been tough for Steph, for you know, everyone in her show, and many other people, and it’s never been my intention to cause any hurt or distress.”

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

