Raygun, breakdancing and online hate: what next for Australian street dancers?

International controversy continues more than a week after Rachael “Raygun” Gunn’s Olympic breakdancing performance. Australia’s only female break-dancing champion present at the Olympics scored zero points and has since become a cultural punchline, while also at the epicentre of debates on racial appropriation and the legitimacy of breakdancing as an Olympic sport.

Most recently, the 36-year-old broke her silence, publishing a video on Instagram that directly responded to the international furore over her performance. ‘I was glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives – that’s what I hoped,’ she stated. ‘I didn’t realise that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating.’

Raygun responded to allegations of unethical behaviour in her selection process for the Olympics, directing viewers to a statement made by Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) CEO Matt Carroll. Carroll has dismissed the allegations as entirely false, with the claims designed to ‘engender hatred’.

Raygun also dismissed allegations that her Olympic performance was part of an elaborate prank in which she was deliberately poor. ‘When I went out there and had fun, I did take it very seriously,’ she stated. ‘I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave it my all, truly.’ Raygun’s sincerity has been supported by journalists who have spoken with her directly, and by Ausbreaking, the peak body representing the Australian breakdancing community.

However, to suggest Raygun’s performance was wholeheartedly sincere is complicated by her status as a Melbourne academic with a lengthy published history of deconstructing breakdancing.

Hannah Berrelli, a feminist writer, pointed to Gunn’s PhD in cultural studies with a speciality in the gender politics of movement and breakdance. In a viral X (formerly Twitter) post, she explained: ‘She has written about how including breakdance in the Olympics changes it from a practice within an alternative subculture, to a hegemonic one that incorporates the dance into what she sees as an Australia’s settler colonialist project. I am 100% certain what she is doing here, in wearing the Australia kit even, is trying to make some subversive point she can later write journal articles about.’

Martin McKenzie-Murray, journalist for The Saturday Paper and one of the few who had a lengthy one-on-one interview with Gunn before her performance, is sceptical. While Gunn’s background as an academic is challenging to ignore, McKenzie-Murray suggests the idea that Gunn is a deliberate cultural prankster goes against the sincerity that is obvious to anyone that speaks to her.

Therefore, he has suggested, ‘If we remove elaborate mischief as an explanation, then we’re left with two options: heroic indifference to one’s inability or a tragic obliviousness to it.’

Was the Raygun performance an act of racial appropriation?

Gunn is very aware of her white heritage, and her academic work discusses race explicitly. Part of her criticism of the institutionalisation of sport is its implicit colonialism. ‘Sport in Australia is largely a middle-class White affair,’ she has previously stated, ‘with institutions structured in a way that privileges and excludes particular people and backgrounds’.

Apart from the notion that this claim would surprise followers of the NRL (National Rugby League), Gunn appears sincere in her desire to decolonise sport. ‘I try to use my platform to advocate for hip-hop,’ she told McKenzie-Murray. She spoke directly about her willingness to try to lift the ban on breakdancing in New South Wales schools. ‘I don’t like the fact that the only way that you can begin to learn breaking is in studios; that’s the way to ensure it’s only accessible to rich white kids.’

But many African-Americans have strong views on Raygun’s performance. ‘Gunn’s performance was a modern day minstrel show,’ wrote Stacey Patton, ‘where cultural appropriation masqueraded as athleticism, and the world was invited to laugh at the crude distortion of a cultural expression once demonised because it originated with Black urban youth.’ Patton’s article is titled ‘The Privilege to Fail’.

African American Malik Dixon is a Sydney University graduate and has been living in Australia for more than a decade. ‘It just looked like somebody who was toying with the culture,’ he told ABC News, ‘and didn’t understand how culturally significant it was being the first time in the Olympics and just how important it was to people who really cherish hip-hop and one of the elements of hip hop, which is breakdance. To see Rachael in her attempt to be a part of the culture just be grossly underwhelming made it seem like she didn’t take it seriously.’

Breakdancing community pleas for a stop to online bullying after Raygun performance

Regardless of her intentions, Raygun’s performance has triggered a wave of online bullying for Australian breakdancers, and Bgirls in particular. In her recent statement, Gunn called upon online commentators and journalists to halt their vitriol against the community.

‘I’d really like to ask the press to please stop harassing my family, my friends, the Australian breaking community, and the broader street dance community,’ she said. ‘Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this, so I ask you to please respect their privacy.’

The AUSBreaking Instagram account published a statement addressing bullying. ‘The global harassment and bullying targeted at a single individual, has also spilled into the dance community, particularly for female street dancers in Australia, and around the world,’ the statement reads.

‘Protecting the safety and emotional welfare of dancers is our first priority. We condemn all acts of violence, ridicule or mockery aimed at the dance scene. To street dancers, please put your safety first. If you’re feeling lost or uncomfortable, please speak to the leaders in your dance community.’

Breakdancing will not appear in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a decision made well before the Paris Olympics. The art form’s inclusion in the games was controversial within the community. However, many in the community feel that Raygun’s performance has undone any future of the sport becoming a legitimised part of international sporting institutions.

The future of breakdancing will be the subject of ongoing international speculation. Many dancers are navigating a complicated emotional landscape after Raygun’s performance. Online bullying is not helping. The community is seeking a reprieve as it seeks a way to leverage the new spotlight that has now been thrust upon the art form.