Outrage and fear: QUT’s cuts following a national trend

Last week, Queensland University of Technology (QUT) released the results of its internal review of performing arts programs. Its decision to cut its dance major and refocus its drama and acting programs has caused angst among some alumni and industry, but sources close to ArtsHub say the shift is less dramatic than it seems.

The removal of the dance major directly responds to a rapid decline in enrolments. The report also bluntly assesses the current acting and drama programs. It encourages the removal of stage acting from the acting program, instead focusing solely on screen and digital performance.

The language around the drama program is more opaque. “The units should engage directly with the banner of creating exceptional cultural leaders,” reads the report. “This contribution should take a pragmatic approach to devising, creating and making new work, and include more emphasis on the digital, as it establishes what makes QUT Drama distinct. Drama appears to be very stage-oriented when production management skills are a major part of an arts leader’s working life. Attention could also be paid to arts administration.”

Sean Mee worked as part of the acting and departments at QUT from 1984 until 2018. He isn’t particularly scared by the language. “The Program has been committed to moving towards emerging opportunities energetically for as long as I have been involved, which has been a really long time,” he says. “I have always been proud of that. So, to me, the findings of the review, as it relates to Drama, are just an, albeit impressive, word salad to fill the word count.”

But Mee is concerned about the report’s statements that QUT has been willing to support loss-leading areas in the past, but can no longer do so. The report doesn’t say why the University is unable to continue to support loss-leading ventures.

“Perhaps a definition of what ‘loss-leading’ means as it relates to the Drama Program specifically would help a concerned constituency understand what has prompted such an existential decision at this time when the program has existed for 50 years,” says Mee. “I think QUT owes the thousands of dismayed graduates whose creative lives began there, not to mention the broader artistic community, an explanation.”

A QUT spokesperson tells ArtsHub, “Like many universities, QUT is operating within a constrained funding environment and challenging national policy context. Our approach to the review shows our commitment to reimagining the Performing Arts at QUT to ensure long-term sustainability and a stronger real-world focus that aligns with industry evolution and student aspirations.”

Mee draws attention to the new medical school that QUT has announced it will be opening, using a reallocation of Commonwealth Supported Places (CSP). “Does any ‘reallocation of existing places’ include the Creative Arts?” asks Mee. “Maybe the QUT Council could weigh in and enlighten us on such a momentous change of policy.”

QUT has not outright denied the reallocation of CSP would affect creative arts courses, but insists the medical school is separate to the review. “The announcement of the QUT School of Medicine is not connected to the independent review into QUT’s performing arts courses,” the QUT spokesperson says.

QUT cuts prefaced in 2021

QUT is just the latest in a national trend of universities cutting or changing their performing arts programs. In 2021, Julian Meyrick wrote of the national downturn in The Monthly. Meyrick noted at that time that QUT had begun to dramatically increase the size of its classes to accommodate more enrolments, with a suspected dilution of drama pedagogy, which is ideally facilitated in smaller class sizes.

Meyrick, currently Professor of Creative Industries at Griffith University, and previously the Strategic Professor of Creative Arts at Flinders University, said following the life of performing arts programs at universities was exhausting: “Following the individual stories of these departments is like playing whack-a-mole. ‘Departments’ morph into ‘programs’, ‘schools’ merge into ‘colleges’ and degrees go by different names: bachelor of performance/bachelor of theatre arts/bachelor of creative arts (drama). Behind the smoke and mirrors, majors are quietly downgraded to minors and courses amalgamated. Senior staff who leave are not replaced, while casual staff are ‘let go’. Specialised teaching spaces are ‘opened up’ to other functions. Suddenly, drama departments find themselves bereft of trained staff and resources… Having weakened these departments, it is easy for managements to argue the departments are weak. It isn’t a lie exactly. But it is far from the truth.”

Staff inside creative arts courses nationwide have spoken with ArtsHub of a shared sense of exhaustion, never-ending peril and long games of bureaucratic renaming and shuffling. The experience has been particularly bad since COVID-19. Still, there is a sense that the pandemic permitted university management to plunge creative arts departments into existential crises that have been a long time coming.

Caught between students, management and the industry at large, drama and acting staff feel pressured to justify their programs’ existences annually – stunting growth, research and innovation in teaching. Burnout creates a negative feedback loop that only impairs the situation further.

For the moment, QUT stands behind the report, promising that the recommendations will revitalise the courses and give them a ‘real-world’ focus.