Brisbane Festival’s loss is Powerhouse’s gain – Louise Bezzina changes roles

After six festivals in which she delivered more programs than any of her predecessors in Brisbane Festival history, the popular Artistic Director has announced today (24 April) that she will be stepping down from the role at the end of the 2025 Festival.

“Leading Brisbane Festival has been one of the great honours of my career – a place where bold ideas, community and creativity come together in the most powerful ways. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved, and grateful to be leaving the Festival in such a strong and confident position,” said Bezzina in a media statement. “I’m really looking forward to delivering one final program that celebrates everything this city and its artists make possible.”

Bezzina’s time at the helm has seen groundbreaking highlights, including ambitious dance works such as Salamander, which received a five-star review from ArtsHub‘s Suzannah Conway in 2023, and Volcano, which received a four-and-a-half-star review from the platform’s Richard Watts last year.

Other notable program inclusions were soldout seasons of Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe and his Love Stories. 2023 also saw the bold move of premiering a brand new Australian musical from Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall – the wonderfully energetic Bananaland, which picked up another glowing review from ArtsHub.

Brisbane Festival CEO, Charlie Cush, praised Bezzina for her vision and dynamic approach.

“Louise has led Brisbane Festival through a period of extraordinary growth, creativity and resilience,” said Cush. “She leaves the organisation in a position of immense strength – financially secure, artistically ambitious and deeply embedded in the life of this city. Her legacy is not just in the programs she’s delivered, but in the values she’s instilled across the Festival. We’re incredibly grateful for her leadership, and excited to see her continue shaping Brisbane’s cultural landscape in this next chapter.”

Cush’s words were echoed by Festival Chair, Anna Reynolds, who said, “Her leadership has strengthened the Festival’s role as a cornerstone of Brisbane’s cultural identity and a national leader in the arts. As we celebrate her achievements, we also look ahead with confidence – the Festival is poised for its next chapter, a rare and exciting opportunity for new artistic leadership to build on a legacy of ambition, impact and cultural relevance.”

But Bezzina’s departure from the Festival does not mean that Brisbane is about to lose one of its artistic powerhouses. In fact, that is exactly where she is going. As CEO and Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse, and taking over from Kate Gould, who will become the new CEO of Adelaide Festival Centre in July, Bezzina’s new role will see her build on her Festival experience to lead the Powerhouse in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Bezzina is currently preparing to deliver her seventh and final Brisbane Festival in September this year. The recruitment process for her successor will begin in May.

Brisbane Festival runs 5-27 September. The full 2025 program will be announced on Wednesday 11 June.