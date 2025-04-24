Vale Allan Mitelman – a bold and prolific printmaker  

Allan Mitelman (1946-2015) was born in Poland to Jewish parents who had fled to Russia during World War II and then moved to Israel. The family immigrated to Australia in 1953, when Mitelman was still a child.

The established Melbourne painter and printmaker, known for his non-figurative style, died this past week (20 April) at the age of 79, leaving a deep legacy as both an artist and teacher. On social media this week, many lamented his loss.

Former student, Stephen Feneley described the humble Mitelman in a FaceBook post: “Allan Mitelman is no longer with us, which is a yawning loss for the many of us who had the good fortune of being close to him over the decades. For someone so highly regarded in the art world as a painter and printmaker, it says much about Mitelman that he insisted he would leave it to others to judge whether he was an artist. He taught printmaking at the VCA [Victorian College of the Arts] for many years, but would always say he pretended to teach. He was a jazz musician, but also downplayed his talents in that regard.

“For such a larger than life figure, Mitelman had an aversion to self promotion, particularly when it came to talking about his work. However, he did love conversation and he loved people. He was a master of absurdist word play – he could find the absurd in the most mundane things. No conversation with Allan, and no time spent with him was ever dull. As a close friend texted me this morning, Mitelman, ‘spread joy from whatever seat in which he chose to take his coffee’. We miss you, Al, but what serious fun it was having you here.”

A vision for abstraction

For Mitelman painting, drawing and printmaking always remained close. He loved working his images directly onto the printmaking stone – and continued to work in the medium up to his death. He was well-known as being an accomplished draughtsman, and yet many of his works had a painterly quality, sometimes dense on the paper, others having an ephemeral quality.

“Allan Mitelman has stated that his interest in printmaking as an alternative to painting lies in the medium’s varied mark-making possibilities,” wrote Hendrik Kolenberg and Anne Ryan on the occasion of their group exhibition Australian prints from the Gallery’s collection, at the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW), in 1998.

Some years earlier (1995), the Musem of Modern Art at Heide presented the first dive into Mitelman’s oeuvre, with the exhibition, After-images: a Survey of Works from 1970-1995, which was accompanied by a catalogue with essays by the esteemed Terence Maloon.

That historical record was expanded in 2004 when the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) first took a comprehensive look at his distinguished career, describing Mitelman as “one of Australia’s foremost abstract artists who holds an important place in the history of abstraction in this country”. Titled Allan Mitelman: Works on Paper 1967-2004, the survey exhibition was curated by Elizabeth Cross, and included some 120 works that were rich in variety and their inventiveness. It toured to AGNSW.

The exhibition demonstrated Mitelman’s dexterity, not only across mediums, but also scale – confidently embracing intimate tiles to works as large as a printing process would allow, and in that expanse, was comparable to painting and debunking material hierarchies.

More on Allan Mitelman

Mitelman received his early training as a schoolboy from the Austrian-born sculptor Karl Duldig, before studying architecture for a year. Recognising his passion lay in the visual arts, he then studied at the Prahran College of Advanced Education 1965-68. It was a heady time in Australian art trends and circles, and Mitelman was hungry for more, pushing his medium ever further.

He travelled to Europe the following year and studied etching briefly with S W Hayter at his Atelier 17, Paris. On his return in 1970, he undertook further studies at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), soon after which, in 1972, he was included with Martin Sharp, Arthur Boyd and Fred Williams in the exhibition Australian Prints at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London as well as having an etching and lithograph acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Over the years Mitelman was awarded numerous prizes, from the 1970 Geelong Print Prize to the celebrated Sulman Prize at the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) in 2004.

He was also the subject in the prestigious Archibald Prize (AGNSW) with a painting by one of his former students, Lewis Miller, who won with this painting in 1998. The large oil and charcoal on canvas (213.4 x 183 centimetres) was one of many studies Miller had crafted on Mitelman – two of which were previous finalists.

Winner Archibald Prize 1998, Lewis Miller, ‘Allan Mitelman no 3’, oil and charcoal on canvas. Artwork, copyright the artist Photo: Copyright Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Lewis said at the time, “[He’s] a great friend. He is an extremely nice person,” adding, “I felt it wasn’t enough to do two portraits. Three is a good number.” The artist said of his portrait, “I had never painted a face that large before and had no idea how I was going to do it, but I thought it was an interesting idea and that scale is something worth tackling for the Archibald.”

It was a good choice, given Mitelman’s own dexterity with scale.

Mitelman was prolific, and had held annual solo exhibitions in Melbourne since 1969 including Crossley Street, Powell Street, Pinacotheca, 312 Lennox Street and Deutscher Brunswick Street galleries, while in Sydney he showed at Macquarie Galleries, Garry Anderson, Ray Hughes Gallery, as well as Galerie Düsseldorf in Perth. He was also regularly included in group exhibitions across Australian institutions exploring the medium.

Mitelman’s work was included in many international print surveys and exhibitions, among them the Ninth International Print Biennale, Tokyo (1974), Silent Objects: Non-Objective Art from Melbourne, Centre for Contemporary Art, Hamilton, New Zealand (1994) and Southern Reflections, 10 Australian Artists. Stockholm, Sweden (1998).

Artist as teacher

Around that same time, 1972, Mitelman lectured at the National Gallery of Victoria School and started teaching printmaking at the VCA, Melbourne, where he headed up the department. Twenty years on, with the merger of Prahran College with the VCA in 1992, he was replaced by John Scurry, Head of Printmaking at Prahran in a new and expanded department. Both had been students at Prahran together and they enjoyed an amicable friendship.

In 2016 Mitelman gifted a suite of 10 drawings to the Baillieu Library Print Collection (University of Melbourne) through the Cultural Gifts Program. The collection spans 14 years of the his career and is a window onto his life’s practice, “one which has been concerned with reinventing the surface of paper,” said the University.

Today, his works are held within the collections of the National Gallery of Australia, NGV, AGNSW, The British Museum (UK), the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art, the Museum of Modern Art (US), Art Gallery of South Australia, Baillieu Library Print Collection, the University of Melbourne, Melbourne’s Heide Museum of Modern Art, Christchurch City Art Gallery (NZ) and Auckland City Art Gallery (NZ), among others.