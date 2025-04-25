Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

These were our highest ranking stories, in terms of what you read this week:

Kusama breaks record to be crowned queen in Australian exhibition history

NGV’s Yayoi Kusama breaks exhibition attendance record and opening hours are extended until midnight for final weekend.

$15,000 for artists to test the limits of small sculpture

Let your imagination run wild at the Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award with cash on offer and zero entry fees. (Sponsored)

Lady Gaga, Albanese and dynamic ticket pricing: Aussies want answers

With tickets starting at $300, Australian Lady Gaga fans are the latest to ask the Government for intervention in regulating live music business practices.

Stop censoring artists: perceptions and strategies

Whatever branch of the arts you’re in, the treatment of Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino is censorship and must be resisted.

And continuing for a second week:

Poll: 50 women making an impact in the visual arts sector

Recognising 50 Australian women leading the visual arts sector today.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Outdoor exhibition review: Chihuly Nights, Adelaide Botanic Garden ★★★★

With the autumn air settling over Adelaide, April is the last chance to see the stunning glass artistry of Chihuly in the Botanic Garden.

Book review: Out of the Woods, Gretchen Shirm ★★★★1/2

Universal concepts are examined through personal minutiae in this stunning exploration of empathy, repression and the impacts of human brutality.

Theatre review: Big Girls Don’t Cry, Belvoir St Theatre ★★★1/2

1960s Redfern as seen through the perspectives of a group of Aboriginal women.

Exhibition review: de-centre re-centre, Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery ★★★★

A cohesive survey exhibition that points to the strong relevance of photographic media within the wider context of contemporary art.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

Why the ‘career ladder’ is outdated for artists (and what to do instead)

For artists, career ladders are outdated and potentially dangerous ideas. Adopting a more latticed approach can help build a more sustainable career.

10 things I learned from selling eight million books

Success as an author can be as simple as learning these 10 succinct lessons.

QUT cuts dance, moves away from stage acting

The results from a highly-anticipated review of performing arts courses at QUT have been released, with the immediate removal of the dance major and a reframing of other majors.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

5 tips for breaking your phone addiction

Almost every study finds that phones impair rather than boost creativity. Here are some quick tips to get you off your device and back into the work you love.

So you want my arts job: Writing Coach

Procrastinating about your writing? Joining a ‘Gunnas’ workshop may help the ink to flow.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.