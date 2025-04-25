News

 > News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.
25 Apr 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
Picture of an artist's palette with paint splotches, and woman looking through hole in it. Arts news watch.

All Arts

Keep your eye on the news in the arts. Photo: Pavel Danilyuk, Pexels.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

These were our highest ranking stories, in terms of what you read this week:

Kusama breaks record to be crowned queen in Australian exhibition history
NGV’s Yayoi Kusama breaks exhibition attendance record and opening hours are extended until midnight for final weekend.

$15,000 for artists to test the limits of small sculpture
Let your imagination run wild at the Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award with cash on offer and zero entry fees. (Sponsored)

Lady Gaga, Albanese and dynamic ticket pricing: Aussies want answers
With tickets starting at $300, Australian Lady Gaga fans are the latest to ask the Government for intervention in regulating live music business practices.

Stop censoring artists: perceptions and strategies
Whatever branch of the arts you’re in, the treatment of Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino is censorship and must be resisted.

And continuing for a second week:

Poll: 50 women making an impact in the visual arts sector
Recognising 50 Australian women leading the visual arts sector today.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Outdoor exhibition review: Chihuly Nights, Adelaide Botanic Garden ★★★★
With the autumn air settling over Adelaide, April is the last chance to see the stunning glass artistry of Chihuly in the Botanic Garden.

Book review: Out of the Woods, Gretchen Shirm ★★★★1/2
Universal concepts are examined through personal minutiae in this stunning exploration of empathy, repression and the impacts of human brutality.

Theatre review: Big Girls Don’t Cry, Belvoir St Theatre ★★★1/2
1960s Redfern as seen through the perspectives of a group of Aboriginal women.

Exhibition review: de-centre re-centre, Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery ★★★★
A cohesive survey exhibition that points to the strong relevance of photographic media within the wider context of contemporary art.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

Why the ‘career ladder’ is outdated for artists (and what to do instead)
For artists, career ladders are outdated and potentially dangerous ideas. Adopting a more latticed approach can help build a more sustainable career.

10 things I learned from selling eight million books
Success as an author can be as simple as learning these 10 succinct lessons.

QUT cuts dance, moves away from stage acting
The results from a highly-anticipated review of performing arts courses at QUT have been released, with the immediate removal of the dance major and a reframing of other majors.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

5 tips for breaking your phone addiction
Almost every study finds that phones impair rather than boost creativity. Here are some quick tips to get you off your device and back into the work you love.

So you want my arts job: Writing Coach
Procrastinating about your writing? Joining a ‘Gunnas’ workshop may help the ink to flow.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

A triptych displaying Japanese women in kimono.
News

New kimono exhibition unfurls at NGV International

The iconic Japanese garment will be on display in historical and contemporary guises.

Thuy On
Bald man in black jumper sitting in red chair in artist studio. Allan Mitelman.
News

Vale Allan Mitelman – a bold and prolific printmaker  

A humble gentleman with a deep legacy, Allan Mitelman's loss has saddened the visual arts sector.

Gina Fairley
News

Brisbane Festival's loss is Powerhouse's gain – Louise Bezzina changes roles

A changing of the guard in Brisbane's cultural organisations sees the Festival CEO move to the Powerhouse.

Madeleine Swain
Three panels featuring skeletons rendered in colour.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Top Arts 2025 group show, Ian Potter Centre, Federation Square

New artistic voices are given the limelight in a new exhibition at the Ian Potter Centre. 

Ash Brom
Shadow of Doubt: a young male and a female actor sitting on stage facing each other on a minimal set made of grey blocks. They sit in front of a dark backdrop.
Reviews

Theatre review: Shadow of Doubt, The Blue Room Theatre

A two-hander that dives inside one couple’s relationship to explore the complicated nature of abuse.

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login