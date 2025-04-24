News

New kimono exhibition unfurls at NGV International

The iconic Japanese garment will be on display in historical and contemporary guises.
24 Apr 2025 17:08
Thuy On
A triptych displaying Japanese women in kimono.

OJU Shogetsu’s ‘Honour of education: Dressmaking’, (1890), colour woodblock. National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, purchased through The Art Foundation of Victoria with the assistance of the Sidney Myer Fund Governor, 1994. Photo: Supplied.

Opening 4 June 2025 at NGV International, the new exhibition Kimono comprises over 70 garments including 30 never-before-seen kimonos new to the NGV Collection, as well as over 150 paintings, posters, wood block prints, magazines and decorative arts. 

This iconic Japanese garment has influenced global art, design and fashion culture since Japan opened its borders to the world in the mid-19th century. 

Following a loose chronology, the exhibition explores key themes and periods in kimono fashion history, such as childrenswear, modernism, the seasons and the macabre. The exhibition explores the breadth of materials used for textile production throughout Japanese history, including silk, cotton, hemp, metallic thread, paper, elm bark, banana tree fibre and deer leather. It also draws attention to the diverse skills mastered by traditional artisans, including shibori tie-dye, rice paste resist designs and indigo blue dyeing techniques. 

Showcasing the ongoing evolution of the kimono in contemporary culture and the latest trends within Japan, the exhibition presents the work of historical artisans alongside contemporary Japanese kimono designers, including including Hiroko Takahashi, Jotaro Saito, Rumi Rock and Robe Japonicae.

International fashion houses and designers also feature, including creations from Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, John Galliano, Comme des Garçons and Alexander McQueen. 

Also on display will be three kimono costumes from noh and kyogen theatre, classical forms of Japanese drama combining stylised movement, masks and music. Made from brocade fabric with silver and gold thread, these costumes are characteristic of the kimonos worn in the 16th and 17th centuries by Japanese nobility. The garments will be displayed alongside material swatches, performance masks and lacquerware, offering Australian audiences an insight into Japan’s historical theatre culture. 


Kimono will be exhibited from 4 June – 5 October 2025 at NGV International; ticketed entry.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

