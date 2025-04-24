New kimono exhibition unfurls at NGV International

Opening 4 June 2025 at NGV International, the new exhibition Kimono comprises over 70 garments including 30 never-before-seen kimonos new to the NGV Collection, as well as over 150 paintings, posters, wood block prints, magazines and decorative arts.

This iconic Japanese garment has influenced global art, design and fashion culture since Japan opened its borders to the world in the mid-19th century.

Following a loose chronology, the exhibition explores key themes and periods in kimono fashion history, such as childrenswear, modernism, the seasons and the macabre. The exhibition explores the breadth of materials used for textile production throughout Japanese history, including silk, cotton, hemp, metallic thread, paper, elm bark, banana tree fibre and deer leather. It also draws attention to the diverse skills mastered by traditional artisans, including shibori tie-dye, rice paste resist designs and indigo blue dyeing techniques.

Showcasing the ongoing evolution of the kimono in contemporary culture and the latest trends within Japan, the exhibition presents the work of historical artisans alongside contemporary Japanese kimono designers, including including Hiroko Takahashi, Jotaro Saito, Rumi Rock and Robe Japonicae.



International fashion houses and designers also feature, including creations from Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, John Galliano, Comme des Garçons and Alexander McQueen.

Also on display will be three kimono costumes from noh and kyogen theatre, classical forms of Japanese drama combining stylised movement, masks and music. Made from brocade fabric with silver and gold thread, these costumes are characteristic of the kimonos worn in the 16th and 17th centuries by Japanese nobility. The garments will be displayed alongside material swatches, performance masks and lacquerware, offering Australian audiences an insight into Japan’s historical theatre culture.



Kimono will be exhibited from 4 June – 5 October 2025 at NGV International; ticketed entry.