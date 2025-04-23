News

Sleepless in Footscray

Melbourne’s inner west will come alive after dark to celebrate the creativity and culture of its local artists.
23 Apr 2025 11:55
Thuy On
A giant male puppet looming over a bus that has Footscray on it.

Snuff Puppet meets bus driver. Photo: Supplied.

Independent music and arts festival, Sleepless, returns to take over Melbourne’s inner west from 2-18 May this year. Now in its fourth year, Sleepless Footscray Festival is once again set to turn the hidden alleys of the suburb’s CBD into creative nightscapes. Familiar venues will be transformed and unused buildings reclaimed into hubs hosting music, performance, art and immersive experiences. The program celebrating community arts and nightlife will be spread over 16 local venues.

Highlights include:

  • Footscray Celebrates Africa: A day of free live music, dance and musical education featuring performances by Jarabi Band, Mandé Spirit, Seben Brothers, Wala – Is Life and Stani Goma, and vinyl-spun sets by a special guest DJ. 
  • The Door in Question: An immersive theatre production that will illustrate the experience of living with mental illness. Spaces will shift and corridors will stretch in unfamiliar directions as reality shifts beneath your feet.
  • Year of the Freak: A Homecoming: The Golden Scissor Puppets will populate a derelict building with large-scale puppetry.
  • Skullies Cinema: A movie night with fun films by Footscray’s giant Snuff Puppets, hosted by Skullie Empresario.
  • Ad Interim: The post punk group will perform their experimental, underground music.
  • Olivia Brasil: An intimate performance to celebrate women as songwriters and arrangers in Brazilian popular music.

Festival spokesperson, Alex Mansell, says, Sleepless Footscray is a celebration of the bold, the unexpected and the deeply creative spirit of Melbourne’s inner west. This year, we’re transforming overlooked spaces into stages, galleries and immersive worlds, inviting audiences to experience music and art in ways they never have before.

“Investing in artists is investing in the future of our inner west community,” Mansell adds. “By offering artists funding to bring their work to life, we’re fostering a culture of bold expression and shared creativity that we hope will leave a lasting impact on Footscray and beyond.”

Sleepless Footcray Festival runs from 2 to 18 May 2025 at locations across the suburb.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

