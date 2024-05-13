News

 > News

Publisher offers free download of banned same-sex parenting book

Children's book 'A Focus On... Same-Sex Parents' is now available to download free of charge after it was banned from eight Sydney libraries.
13 May 2024
Thuy On
Image is of an open book on fire, surrounded by blue green smoke.

Writing and Publishing

Image: myshoun, Pixabay.

Share Icon

UK-based publisher BookLife Publishing has decided to make a contentious book free to download after calls for it to be banned from Western Sydney libraries.

A Focus On… Same-Sex Parents by Holly Duhig is now available online after the children’s publisher stated on its Facebook page: ‘Our aim is to always provide children with the information, support, understanding and context to help them make sense of the world around them.

‘Same-sex parents are a very real part of our social world, and it is our responsibility to represent them in our books as we would any other group. The series A Focus On attempts to foster understanding and compassion…,’ the statement read.

Other books in the series explore stepfamilies, cyberbullying, disability, having two homes and death.

As reported in The Conversation, Duhig’s book was withdrawn from eight libraries after it was banned by Western Sydney’s Cumberland City Council over expressed concerns regarding the “safety” of children. Councillor and former Cumberland Mayor Steve Christou stated that the religious views of the local community led to the council voting for the ban (six for to five against).

Read: Why queer comic books are the next target of the culture wars

Commentators and politicians including MP Lynda Voltz and NSW Arts Minister John Graham have subsequently expressed concerns over the ban, which Voltz believes may breach the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act.

While the controversy plays out, BookLife Publishing has ensured that anyone who wishes to can freely access the book and learn more about same-sex parenting free of charge, whether they live in Western Sydney or anywhere else.

A Focus On… Same-Sex Parents can now be downloaded.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
NT Writers Festival, Darwin. Large group of people sitting on the ground listening to something or someone we can't see.
News

NT Writers Festival interrogates the past and reimagines the future

The NT Writers Festival returns to the territory’s tropical capital from 27-30 June.

Richard Watts
Technical writer. Bookshelves full of colour coded files or bound reports. Along the top shelf are blue, green, lime and yellow ones. On the bottom grey and white.
Features

Do you have what it takes to be a technical writer?

Are you very analytical, with an excellent grasp of communicating in plain English? You may be a good fit for…

Thuy On
cat in a book. Tabby cat sits in a studio on a pile of papers or manuscripts. It is facing the left and looking off into the distance. The studio is filled with books and detritus and there is a woman in the background doing some sort of admin.
Features

Look, look, a cat in a book! (part 2)

Still don't have enough cat books in your life? Here are 10 more books, especially for the young.

Thuy On
Melbourne Art Book Fair returns for its 10th anniversary. Photo: Sean Fennessy. Photo of different art books with a range of bespoke covers.
Features

Are art books an anomaly in the publishing industry?

As Melbourne Art Book Fair gears for its 10th anniversary, ArtsHub asks how art and design books have survived the…

Celina Lei
Thunderhead. On the left is a book cover of clouds in a dark blue sky, with large pearls dotted across the cover, and the title running down the sides. On the right is a black and white headshot of a young white woman with long straight hair and a fringe.
Reviews

Book review: Thunderhead, Miranda Darling

Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway, this novella explores coercive control. 

Catherine C Turner
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login