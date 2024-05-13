Publisher offers free download of banned same-sex parenting book

UK-based publisher BookLife Publishing has decided to make a contentious book free to download after calls for it to be banned from Western Sydney libraries.

A Focus On… Same-Sex Parents by Holly Duhig is now available online after the children’s publisher stated on its Facebook page: ‘Our aim is to always provide children with the information, support, understanding and context to help them make sense of the world around them.

‘Same-sex parents are a very real part of our social world, and it is our responsibility to represent them in our books as we would any other group. The series A Focus On attempts to foster understanding and compassion…,’ the statement read.

Other books in the series explore stepfamilies, cyberbullying, disability, having two homes and death.

As reported in The Conversation, Duhig’s book was withdrawn from eight libraries after it was banned by Western Sydney’s Cumberland City Council over expressed concerns regarding the “safety” of children. Councillor and former Cumberland Mayor Steve Christou stated that the religious views of the local community led to the council voting for the ban (six for to five against).

Commentators and politicians including MP Lynda Voltz and NSW Arts Minister John Graham have subsequently expressed concerns over the ban, which Voltz believes may breach the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act.

While the controversy plays out, BookLife Publishing has ensured that anyone who wishes to can freely access the book and learn more about same-sex parenting free of charge, whether they live in Western Sydney or anywhere else.

A Focus On… Same-Sex Parents can now be downloaded.