Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

ArtsHub has compiled this go-to reference list of art prizes and competitions to enter in the first half of 2024. Included are those with entry deadlines announced so far.

New opportunities will be included in our weekly Opportunities and awards wrap throughout the year as they are announced.

January

Visual arts

Glover Prize 2024

The John Glover Art Prize (Glover Prize) is awarded for a landscape painting of Tasmania to a local, interstate or international artist. The winner receives $75,000 for the acquisitive prize, with all entries eligible for the People’s Choice Award, the Children’s Choice Award and the Hanger’s Choice Award. The entered work should be a landscape painting of Tasmania, but does not have to have been painted in Tasmania. Landscape painting is defined in its broadest sense. The aim is to stimulate conversations about the meaning and possibilities expressed in the words “landscape”, “painting” and “Tasmania”.

Entries close 26 January; learn more and enter.

SOHO Art Prize (NSW)

SOHO Art Prize offers artists a platform across various career stages to exhibit 2D work, from painting to photography, celebrating water. The finalists’ works will be on public display from 2-15 March at SOHO Studio, Woollahara, NSW with the first prize-winner taking home $4000.

Entries close 29 January; learn more and enter.

All About Photo Awards 2024

The All About Photo Awards is celebrating its ninth edition with the theme, ‘The Mind’s Eye’. Winners will receive $10,000 in cash awards, extensive press coverage and global recognition. All winners will have their work published or showcased in the All About Photo Winners’ Gallery and newsletter, on social media and featured in the printed issue of AAP magazine’s ‘Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2024’.

Entries close 30 January; learn more and enter.

2024 Darling Portrait Prize

This year, entry fees for both the Darling Portrait Prize and the National Photographic Prize have been removed. All finalists for both prizes will receive an artist fee of $1200 and a copyright and licensing fee of $1000, with freight expenses covered by the National Portrait Gallery. Judges for the biennial Darling Portrait Prize will be seeking the most compelling recent Australian portrait painting, whether they honour or push the genre, offer unexpected insights into well-known faces, or centre everyday people to explore the breadth of Australian identity.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

The Alice Prize (NT)

Coordinated by the Alice Springs Art Foundation, The Alice Prize is an acquisitive national contemporary art prize, welcoming entries from around Australia, in any medium or theme. The Prize contributes to one of the largest regional collections of Australian art, with works by leading artists from its over 50-year history. The finalists’ exhibition will be held at Araluen Arts Centre from 22 March to 12 May.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

22nd annual SWELL Sculpture Festival (Qld)

Artists are invited to apply to exhibit in the 22nd annual SWELL Sculpture Festival, which will transform Currumbin Beach into a stunning outdoor gallery for 10 days in September. Artist submissions may comprise completed works, works in progress or concepts, with artists’ awards totalling over $40,000.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

2024 Adelaide Perry Prize for Drawing

Valued at $25,000, the Adelaide Perry Prize for Drawing is an acquisitive prize. Finalists in the competition are also eligible to be considered for The People’s Choice Award, valued at $2000 (non-acquisitive).

2024 entry dates to be announced; learn more.

Archibald Prize

The Trustees of the Art Gallery of New South Wales invite artists to submit paintings in competition for the Archibald Prize, awarded to the best portrait ‘preferentially of some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, science or politics, painted by any artist resident in Australasia during the 12 months preceding the date fixed by the Trustees for sending in the pictures’. Artworks entering the 2024 Achibald Prize must be completed between 3 May 2023 and 3 May 2024. The value of the Archibald Prize is $100,000; entries are also eligible to be considered for the $3000 Packing Room Prize and the $5000 ANZ People’s Choice.

Entries forms available early 2024 for works to be delivered in late April/early May; learn more.

Writing and publishing

The Romance Writers of Australia RUBY Award

The Romantic Book of the Year (RUBY) award is a contest for published novels and novellas by Australian or New Zealand authors. It includes sections for Contemporary, Historical, Suspense, Speculative Fiction, Romantic Elements and Novella. Contest winners are presented at RWA’s annual conference Gala Awards dinner in August each year.

Entries close 15 January; learn more and enter.

Not Quite Write Prize for Flash Fiction

The Not Quite Write Prize for Flash Fiction challenges writers to create an original piece of flash fiction (500 words) based on two typical writing prompts plus one anti-prompt. Participants will compete for $2000 in cash prizes, including $1000 for the winner, cash prizes for the entire shortlist and two bonus “wildcard” prizes.

Competition commences 19 January and ends 21 January; learn more.

Calibre Essay Prize

Australian Book Review has opened entries to the 2024 Calibre Essay Prize for an original non-fiction essay. The prize – now worth a total of $10,000 – is open to all essayists writing in English. The winner will receive $5000. The second prize is worth $3000, the third prize, $2000. Essays between 2000 and 5000 words on any subject are welcomed.

Entries close 22 January; learn more and enter.

Australian Book Industry Awards 2024

The Australian Book Industry Awards will be held in Melbourne at Zinc Federation Square on 9 May 2024 to celebrate the significant achievements of the teams and individuals who get books into the hands of Australian readers. Nominations are welcome for Book Award, Audiobook Award and Business Award.

Nominations for Book Award close 25 January, nominations for Audiobook and Business Award close 8 February; learn more and nominate.

The Local Word Writing Prize (Vic)

Geelong Regional Library Corporation (GRLC) and Deakin University (DU) are once again presenting the Local Word Writing Prize. Single entries of up to 3000 words will be welcomed from emerging and established writers in prose fiction and creative non-fiction. The winner will receive a prize of $2000, a one-hour mentoring session with a Deakin University writing practitioner and publication on GRLC’s website and announcement in GRLC’s e-newsletter.

Entries close 27 January; learn more and enter.

WA Premier’s Book Awards

Managed by the State Library of Western Australia, this award supports, develops and recognises excellence in Western Australian writing.

Entries for 2024 will open in mid-January; learn more.

February

Visual arts

Local Contemporary Art Prize 2024 (Qld)

The Local Contemporary Art Prize: reflections on here and now is a highly anticipated annual exhibition at Caloundra Regional Gallery, showcasing the breadth of contemporary arts practice from emerging, mid-career and established visual artists residing on the Sunshine Coast. Caloundra Regional Gallery in partnership with The Gallery’s Friends, invites artists living within the Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions and working across all mediums to submit 2D and 3D works for the Local Contemporary Art Prize 2024.

Entries close 2 February; learn more and enter.

TRAILS Sculpture Prize 2024 (Vic)

The 2024 TRAILS Sculpture Exhibition encourages 3D artists to submit work for prizes totalling $10,000. Based in the seaside town of Portland in south-west Victoria, the TRAILS Sculpture Exhibition was established in 2021 and continues to grow each year. Finalist works are exhibited throughout Portland’s retail hub and gallery spaces, forming a self-guided art trail weaving its way through the town centre. The TRAILS exhibition runs from 23 March to 22 April.

Entries close 4 February; learn more and enter.

2024 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition

The South Australian Museum and Australian Geographic invite photographers of all ages and experience, anywhere in the world, to submit their best images of the Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea bioregions. The 2024 competition will include a new Aerial category in recognition of the continued rise of drones and the popularity of aerial photography. The new category also encompasses photos taken from an elevated position or high vantage point, including fixed structures or aircraft. The overall winner receives a $10,000 cash prize with other category prizes also on offer.

Entries close 6 February 2024; learn more and enter.

K11 Artist Prize (International)

K11 Art Foundation has announced the launch of a new contemporary art prize, the K11 Artist Prize, an initiative aimed at providing emerging Asian artists with a significant platform for recognition and advancement. The awarded artist will not only gain critical exposure through an exhibition, but will also receive mentorship from members of the K11 Art Foundation International Council, including Chairperson Alia Al-Senussi and Founding Members A4 Arts Foundation, Basma Al Sulaiman, Sarah Arison, Eugenio Re Rebaudengo, Olga Re Rebaudengo and Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. This mentorship is complemented by participation in a range of K11 Art Foundation projects, including a two-month residency opportunity at the K11 art village in Wuhan, China. Practising artists and artist collectives of Asian or ethnic Asian heritage are eligible with no restrictions based on gender, age, artistic discipline or current place of residence or work.

Applications close 7 February; learn more and apply.

2024 National Photographic Portrait Prize

Photographic artworks taken after 2 February 2023, depicting a person or persons from a live sitting (Zoom permitted) are eligible to enter the 2024 National Photographic Portrait Prize hosted by the National Portrait Gallery. This year, the Prize has removed entry fees and will also provide finalists with an artist fee of $1200, copyright and image licensing fee of $1000 and other financial support. The winner will receive a prize of $30,000 with all finalist works to be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery in 2024.

Entries close 7 February; learn more and enter.

The Muswellbrook Art Prize

This prize invites submissions from artists throughout Australia. Established in 1952, the Muswellbrook Art Prize continues to be a vibrant celebration of creativity and is one of the richest prizes for painting in regional Australia. Three awards are awarded: the $50,000 acquisitive Painting Prize, the $10,000 acquisitive Works on Paper Prize and the $10,000 acquisitive Ceramics Prize.

Entries close 9 February; learn more and enter.

7th Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize (Vic)

The Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize is an opportunity for artists to exhibit in a well-established, popular show with visitors being able to purchase varied, creative works of exceptional quality. Prize sections include Painting, Work on Paper, Photography, 3D and Youth with total prize money of $14,350.

Entries close 11 February; learn more and enter.

Wold Illustration Awards 2024 (International)

The World Illustration Awards (WIA) showcase great work being made by illustrators all over the world today. WIA focuses on supporting and celebrating creativity, and connecting illustrators to their peers and the industry. Entrants are able to submit works in 10 categories, including Animation, Publishing, Advertising, Book Covers, Editorial, Site Specific and more.

Applications close 13 February; learn more and apply.

The Percivals 2024 (Qld)

The Percivals includes the Percival Portrait Painting Prize, Percival Photographic Portrait Prize, and the Percival Animal Portrait Prize, with a total of $53,000 in prize money. All three prize exhibitions will be held at Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, Townsville from 22 June to 1 September 2024. Artists from across the country are invited to enter.

Entries close 13 February; learn more and enter.

2024 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize

Artists across Australia are invited to enter the 2024 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize with all media accepted and an open theme. Artists are asked to enter an artwork that best reflects their art practice. The awards include a $35,000 Professional Art Prize, a $5000 Indigenous Emerging Artist Prize and a $5000 Emerging Artist Prize. There is also a People’s Choice Award consisting of $2000 and a $500 Derivan art pack.

Entries close 14 February; learn more and enter.

Harden Landscape Art Prize 2024 (NSW)

The Harden Landscape Art Prize is a $10,000 national acquisitive prize for landscape paintings, open to all artists who are residents in Australia. The inaugural exhibition was held in the rural twin towns of Harden Murrumburrah in NSW in 2022. The 2024 finalists exhibition will be open on consecutive weekends across April.

Entries close 16 February; learn more and enter.

Australian Interior Design Awards 2024

The Australian Interior Design Awards recognise and celebrate interior design excellence via a credible, industry-based program, which is backed by the Design Institute of Australia. Any Australia-based design professional may enter. Projects may be located anywhere in the world. There are seven primary categories, two optional categories and four automatic categories, including Installation Design, Public Design and the Premier Award for Australian Interior Design.

Entries close 16 February; learn more and enter.

2024 City of Rockingham Art Prize (WA)

Artists from across WA are encouraged to enter the prize, which has a prize pool worth more than $20,000. Categories include the non-acquisitive First Prize, the Small Sculpture Award, the Local Resident Award, People’s Choice and the Emerging Artist Award. Artworks are welcomed in any media, excluding installations and video.

Entries close 16 February; learn more and enter.

Paper on Skin (Tas)

Tasmania’s internationally recognised wearable paper art competition invites artists and designers to embrace the challenge of designing a wearable garment made from at least 80% paper. A total of $14,000 is on offer with three new prizes. Paper on Skin gala will be held on 21 September with the exhibition from 28 September to 16 November.

Entries close 16 February; learn more and enter.

UniSQ Biennial Art Award

The UniSQ Biennial Art Award is open to Australian citizens and permanent residents with a prize pool of $40,000 and the opportunity to receive financial support, gain exposure and connect with fellow creatives. Artworks are invited in any medium.

Entries close 19 February; learn more and enter.

BBA Artist Prize 2024 (International)

The BBA Artist Prize is open internationally for anyone aged over 18 to submit up to five artworks with the opportunity to show at the exhibition in Berlin in May 2024. BBA will award five prizes, including international exposure and cash prizes. The first prize-winner receives a solo show at BBA Gallery.

Applications close 19 February; learn more and apply.

2024 Bayside Painting Prize

The Bayside Painting Prize has increased in prize money this year, with the Major Prize now $25,000, and is no longer acquisitive, while the Beckett Local Prize is offering $10,000 and is now acquisitive. The Bayside Painting Prize remains a celebration of contemporary Australian painting.

Entries close 23 February; learn more and enter.

Sculptures at Scratchley (NSW)

Back for its second year in 2024, Sculptures at Scratchley is an outdoor exhibition at Fort Scratchley supported by the Fort Scratchley Historical Society. The exhibition will run from 11-26 May and participating artists will be eligible for a total of $20,000 in People’s Choice prizes and $20,000 in The Peer Award. The fort structure and surrounding 360-degree vista offers a remarkable venue for artists to show off their sculptures.

Applications close 25 February; learn more and apply.

Performing arts

Willgoss Choral Composition Prize 2024

The Willgoss Choral Composition Prize for 2024 is calling all emerging composers to submit an original, short choral work for SATB (soprano, alto, tenor and bass), in support of a thriving choral program at UNSW Australia, as represented by the Music Performance Unit. The Prize is open to all Australian citizens and permanent residents, of any age, and offers an opportunity for the winning composer to have their composition come to life, in addition to a cash prize of $3000.

Applications close 1 February; learn more and apply.

Australian Youth Classical Music Competition

This Scholarship competition for classical musicians includes both a national prize and a regional section to encourage and recognise local young musicians. The National First Prize-winner receives a $20,000 Overseas Travel Scholarship sponsored by the Australian Elizabethan Theatre Trust. A Second Prize of $4000 and a Third Prize of $2000 are also awarded, plus a participation award and Audience Prize. The Regional Prize awards $2000 with runner-up prizes of $1000 to three finalists.

Applications for Regional Prize close 12 May, applications for National Prize close 9 June; learn more and apply.

Writing and publishing

2024 Mona Brand Award for Stage and Screen Writers

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Mona Brand Award for Stage and Screen Writers – Early Career Writer Award valued at $10,000. The total prize money in 2024 is $40,000, which is awarded over the following two categories: The Mona Brand Award ($30,000) and the Early Career Writer Award ($10,000).

Nominations close 5 February; learn more and enter.

National Biography Award

Since 1996, the National Biography Award has celebrated excellence in biography, autobiography and memoir writing. With a prize pool of $42,000, it is the nation’s richest prize for Australian biographical writing and memoir, hosted by the State Library New South Wales.

Entries close 5 February; learn more and enter.

2024 Next Generation Indie Book Awards

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards welcomes all independent book authors and publishers who have a book written in English released in 2022-2024 or with a 2022-2024 copyright date. The Next Generation Indie Book Awards offers over 80 categories and more than 80 awards.

Entries close 14 February; learn more and enter.

The Tasmanian Writers’ Prize 2024

Open to residents of Australia and New Zealand, the prize is for short stories up to 3000 words having an island, or island-resonant, theme. The competition is run by Forty South Publishing, the largest book publisher in Tasmania and publisher of Forty South Tasmania magazine. The winner will receive a cash prize of $500 and publication in Forty South Tasmania (online). A selection of the best entries will be published in the Forty South Short Story Anthology 2024.

Entries close 14 February; learn more and enter.

Stringybark Open Short Story Awards 2024

Submissions of up to 1500 words are invited for the Stringybark Open Short Story Awards with over $1350 in cash and books for the winners. The theme is completely open; however, there must be a link, no matter how small, to Australia.

Entries close 25 February; learn more and enter.

Geelong Writers Prize 2024 (Vic)

The Geelong Writers Prize is open to writers who live, work or study in the City of Greater Geelong, Borough of Queenscliffe, Surf Coast, Colac-Otway or Golden Plains shires. The competition is for prose fiction and creative non-fiction works between 2000 and 3000 words with a first prize of $2000.

Entries close 28 February; learn more and enter.

Chief Ministers Book Awards 2024

Started by the NT Writers’ Centre in 2009, and originally called Territory Read, the Chief Minister’s NT Book Awards have celebrated excellence among published authors residing in the NT for over a decade. The awards are held biennially and will take place again in 2024 to honour books published by NT authors in 2022 and 2023.

Entries TBC; learn more.

All

2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards

Entries have opened to the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards that celebrates the achievements and considerable economic, social and cultural contribution of the millions of small business operators from right across the country. The Awards features more than 100 categories, including categories in performance arts-based services, as well as special spotlight categories – Business of the Decade, Small Business Young Entrepreneur (aged 30 and younger), Small Business Entrepreneur (aged over 30) and the 2024 Growth Award.

Entries close 15 February; learn more and enter.

EQUS Quantum Art Competition 2023-24

The Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS) has announced the 2023 EQUS Quantum Art Competition, on the theme of ‘duality’. Entrants are invited to delve into the essence of duality through their artistic medium of choice with $8000 available for the first prize and $4000 for second prize. Prizes are also available for entrants under the age of 18.

Submissions close 29 February; learn more and submit.

March

Visual arts

2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA)

All emerging, mid-career and established Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists are invited to submit their entries in the 2024 Telstra NATSIAA, celebrating First Nations art. Presented by the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT), in collaboration with Principal Partner Telstra, this iconic event continues to be a testament to the rich cultural expressions, artistic practices and innovations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. Awards include the $100,000 Telstra Art Award, and $15,000 awards for general painting, bark painting, work on paper, 3D works, multimedia and emerging artists.

Entries close 3 March 2024; learn more and enter.

2024 National Trust Heritage Awards (NSW)

Individuals, charities, community groups, councils, businesses, organisations, government departments and others offering heritage-related initiatives are encouraged to now enter the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards. The special 30th edition of the annual National Trust Heritage Awards will return to Pyrmont’s heritage-listed Doltone House on 17 May 2024. 2024 award categories include Aboriginal Heritage, Architecture, Advocacy, Landscape, Events, Exhibitions and Tours, and Education and Interpretation.

Entries close 6 March; learn more and enter.

2024 Burwood Art Prize (NSW)

The Burwood Art Prize invites artists across Sydney to engage, consider and reflect upon one or more of the following themes: Visibility, Ritual, Legacy. Open to all Sydney-based artists, the Burwood Art Prize features a prize pool of $14,000 and accepts painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, still digital artworks and moving digital artworks (maximum duration 10 minutes).

Entries close 8 March; learn more and enter.

Mandorla Art Award 2024

Open to artists working in any medium, Mandorla is a contemporary fine art award and significant thematic Christian art prize with over $50,000 total in the prize pool. The New Norcia Artist Residency Prize is a major new award category with the unique opportunity for an artist to live and create artwork in Australia’s only monastic town at the New Norcia Benedictine Monastery. The one-month residency provides a studio, accommodation, meals and a $10,000 artist fee.

Entries close 13 March; learn more and enter.

The Almenara Art Prize (online)

The Almenara Art Prize is an online competition open to artists internationally with more than EUR22,000 (AU$35,650) in cash prizes. There is no limit to the number of artworks you may enter and no size restrictions. Accepted artists, finalists and winners will be published on The Almenara Collection website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Entries close 14 March; learn more and enter.

Hadley’s Art Prize (Tas)

Presented by Hadley’s Orient Hotel, the Hadley’s Art Prize, Hobart is an acquisitive Australian landscape prize, which offers $100,000 to the winning entry. Judged by a panel of art specialists, the prize is open to Australian artists over the age of 18 working in 2D media. Artists at all career stages are invited to enter.

Entries open from 15 January to 15 March; learn more and enter.

Remagine Art Prize 2024

Held in partnership with the Hornsby Art Society since 2009, Remagine Art Prize has a focus on waste, sustainability, and the environment. Each year it has a thought-provoking theme. Artists are asked to submit works that relate to an element of this year’s theme ‘Crossroads of Consumption’, referring to the critical juncture where our consumption has met the finite resource limits of our planet. Total prize money $11,000. Open to digital art stills, sculpture, mixed media, painting, photography, print making, ceramics and drawing.

Entries open 11 January to 21 March; learn more.

FUSE Glass Prize 2024

The FUSE Glass Prize, presented by JamFactory, is a non-acquisitive biennial prize for Australian and New Zealand glass artists. The winner of the FUSE Glass Prize will receive a cash prize of $20,000. In addition, the winner of the David Henshall Emerging Artist Prize, valued at $10,000, will receive $5000 cash and a professional development opportunity at JamFactory, valued at a further $5000. Eighteen finalists (12 established artists and six emerging artists) will be selected as part of an exhibition at JamFactory Adelaide, before touring to Canberra Glassworks and the Australian Design Centre in Sydney.

Entries open 22 January to 22 March; learn more.

The Hope Prize

The Hope Prize celebrates themes of hope, courage and resilience with a $10,000 first prize and the highly commended submissions to be included in published anthology by Simon & Schuster Australia. The Hope Prize is open to writers over 18 from all walks of life, regardless of background or experience. It welcomes short submissions between 2000 and 5000 words in either fiction or non-fiction.

Submissions close 22 March; learn more and submit.

Writing and publishing

SCWC Poetry Prize 2024

South Coast Writers Centre (SCWC) invites poets to respond to the theme ‘gentle’ in the 2024 Poetry Award with a first prize of $1000. The Award is run in conjunction with the Wollongong Art Gallery exhibitions that form part of The Gentle Project: Horny Sticks and Whispering Lines and A Gentle Response. The Gentle Project celebrates the life and legacy of artist Ian Gentle, who lived and worked in the Illawarra from 1986 to 2009 with exhibitions at Wollongong Art Gallery and Clifton School of Arts, a short film about his life, Gentle at Clifton, and the publication Ian Gentle: The Found Line.

Entries close 5 March; learn more and enter.

The Jennifer Burbridge Short Story Award 2024

The Jennifer Burbidge Short Story Award was established in 2001 by Mary and Andrew Burbidge to honour the life of their eldest daughter, Jennifer, who died aged 21. The prize is funded by royalties from Mary Burbidge’s memoir Forever Baby, published by Harper Collins in 1999, and welcomes short stories of fiction or non-fiction up to 3000 words on the theme of disability. The winner will receive $500.

Entries close 8 March; learn more and enter.

Little Black Dress Spooky Story Competition

Little Black Dress Productions and the KSP Writers’ Centre presents the annual spooky story competition. The judges will be looking for good quality original, unpublished writing with engaging characters and a compelling narrative including an excellent beginning, middle and end. Entries must be rated PG and should address the theme, ‘Don’t Look Up’. Young writers up to 17 years of age (Australian resident) and adult writers (WA resident) are eligible to enter.

Entries close 13 March; learn more and enter.

City of Fremantle Hungerford Award (WA)

Proudly sponsored by the City of Fremantle and Fremantle Press, Western Australia’s most prestigious award for an unpublished work of adult fiction, narrative non-fiction or young adult fiction by an unpublished writer offers a cash prize of $15,000 and a publishing contract with Fremantle Press.

Entries open from 1 February to 17 March; learn more and enter.

Rubery Book Award (International)

The Rubery Prize is a prestigious international book award seeking the best books by indie writers, self-published authors and books published by independent presses. Book of the Year receives £2000 (AU$3740) and this year is judged by resident judge Dr Paul McDonald and guest judge Kerry Hadley-Pryce.

Entries close 31 March; learn more and enter.

Minds Shine Bright Seasons writing competition

The Seasons writing competition has themes that relate to the external world, and imagined worlds. This competition has smaller prizes, smaller word limits and focuses on a smaller set of writers. The 2024 Seasons writing competition ‘Light and Shadow’ offers a first prize of $500 to the most outstanding piece of fiction or poetry overall.

Entries close 31 March; learn more and enter.

The Ethel Webb Bundell Literary Award 2024 for Short Stories (WA)

The Society of Women Writers WA is offering this award for stories up to 4000 words with a $400 first prize, $200 second prize and $100 third prize.

Entries close 31 March; learn more and enter.

April

Visual arts

2024 National Works on Paper (Vic)

Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery is calling for entries to the 2024 National Works on Paper prize with up to $60,000 in acquisitions and awards. The biennial exhibition runs from 31 August to 24 November 2024 and supports and promotes contemporary Australian artists working on or with paper.

Entries close 5 April; learn more and enter.

2024 National Works on Paper

The Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery’s National Works on Paper (NWOP) was established in 1998 and attracts artists from across Australia working in the fields of drawing, printmaking, digital prints and paper sculpture. The 2024 National Works on Paper exhibition dates are from 31 August to 24 November.

Entries open 18 January to 5 April; learn more.

2025 Taoyuan International Art Award (Taiwan)

The open call for submissions to the third Taoyuan International Art Award will take place in April 2024. Organised by the Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts (TMoFA), the Award is for new works presented publicly for the first time and which have never entered government-organised competitions in Taiwan. Artists may participate as an individual or a group regardless of nationality or age. For this edition, the Grand Prize winner receives NT$600,000 (AU$28,473), and three Honourable Mention winners receive NT$200,000 (AU$9490) each. In addition, a Sojourn Award of NT$350,000 (AU$16,610) will be offered to a Taiwanese artist for a tour abroad to inspire creations and cultivate artistic talents.

Applications open from 1-26 April; learn more and apply.

May

Visual arts

2024 Brisbane Portrait Prize

With a new home at the State Library of Queensland, the Brisbane Portrait Prize will soon open for entries and invites artists to showcase the unique character of Brisbane City. Any artist with a connection to Brisbane is eligible to enter and, for the first time since its inception, the 2024 Brisbane Portrait Prize exhibition will run for a total of three months.

Entries close May; learn more.

Kimberley Art and Photographic Prize (KAP&P) 2024 (WA)

The KAPP is facilitated by the Shire and is one of the most remote art and photographic competitions in Australia and one of the longest running art prizes in Western Australia. All entries mist be Kimberley related or themed. The finalist exhibition this year will be held at the Derby airport terminal building.

Entries open 6 February to 26 May; learn more.

June

Performing arts

World Championships of Performing Arts (International)

Singers, musicians, dancers, variety artists, actors and models are invited to compete before judges from the entertainment industry at the Annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Long Beach, California US. Selections of contestants are held across the globe with contestants from over 60 countries expected to participate. WCOPA will be held from 28 June to 6 July.

Audition dates in Australia tbc, online auditions now open; learn more.

Writing and publishing

2024 Questions Writing Prize

The 2024 Questions Writing Prize aims to recognise and reward young Australian writers (18 to 30 years). The writing can be fiction or non-fiction on any topic, as long as the piece remains between 1500 and 2000 words. The prize for best writing is $3000.

Submissions close 1 June; learn more and submit.