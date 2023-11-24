Powerful collaboration drives dance residency

Brisbane-based Australasian Dance Collective (ADC) and BlakDance have partnered to launch the First Collective Residencies for both established and emerging First Nations dancers and choreographers.

The two-year program (2023-2025) is designed to address the increasing demand for First Nations performance works of scale through supporting First Nations artists and providing a pathway to future mainstage commissions.

Wuli Wuli woman Olivia Adams will take up the role of Associate Producer on the First Collective Residencies program, with Industry Placement funding by Arts Queensland. Adams is an Aboriginal Centre for Performing Arts and QUT Dance graduate. She is a current company dancer for Karul Projects – Queensland’s leading First Nations dance company.

The inaugural guest artists to take part in First Collective Residencies are: raymond blanco, Vicki Van Hout, Yolande Brown, Jasmin Sheppard, Joel Bray, Katina Olsen, Karul Projects and Amrita Hepi.

Each resident choreographer will explore their artistic practice and work with an ensemble of eight dancers, made up of six ADC company artists and two First Nations dancers for each residency. The residencies will be held in ADC’s studio in the Judith Wright Arts Centre with masterclasses for local artists to connect with and learn from the guest artists.

ADC Artistic Director, Amy Hollingsworth says: ‘First Collective Residencies is the culmination of many years of collaboration with BlakDance with the goal of celebrating and supporting the work of First Nations dance artists. We also hope to generate broader opportunities for other First Nations dance artists and substantially increase our awareness, understanding and community relationships over the next five years.’

BlakDance co-CEO, Merindah Donnelly adds that the initiative ‘illustrates ADC’s commitment to diversifying the canon of mainstage work in Australia’. She continues: ‘First Nations choreographers lack opportunities to make work on ensembles because we have so few funded small to medium First Nations dance companies.

‘First Nations choreographers being commissioned to make work for established companies is still distressingly rare. This program will increase the visibility of First Nations choreographers and give these artists important opportunities to devise work for ensembles.’

BlakDance will be providing support to ADC through the application of its best practice cultural governance framework and processes for the management of Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP).

BlakDance is a self-determined Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisation, and the national industry and production organisation for First Nations contemporary dancers and choreographers. Since 2005, much of its work has involved developing capacity and professional pathways for First Nations artists and small to medium dance companies.

Hollingsworth hopes that the First Collective Residencies will become a permanent fixture. ‘I am grateful to Arts Queensland for enabling this incredibly important step in ADC’s path of listening and learning,’ she says, adding, ‘and I hope that it creates the opportunity for us to continue to connect with many more First Nations artists as this program progresses.’

First resident choreographer Vicki Van Hout will commence her residency this month.