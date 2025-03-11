News

Nam June Paik’s ‘Internet Dream’ to make Melbourne debut

Nam June Paik predicted the future of telecommunications and understood its repercussions. The National Communication Museum will soon showcase his work.
11 Mar 2025 12:36
Celina Lei
An installation artwork by Nam June Paik of 52 television screens stacked against a wall, each screen is displaying something different, but some are grouped together to form a coherent shape, such as a heart.

Nam June Paik, ‘Internet Dream’, 1994, video sculpture, ZKM | Center for Art and Media. © Nam June Paik. Photo: ONUK for © ZKM | Center for Art and Media.

South Korean artist Nam June Paik (1932-2006) was a pioneer of video art from the 1960s onwards, and the first to describe the future of telecommunications as an “electronic super highway”. Throughout his decades-long career, Paik was interested in how technology could connect the world, and has made eerily accurate predictions of the future.

It’s fitting then, that Paik’s video wall sculpture, Internet Dream (1994), featuring a stacked installation of 52 TV monitors, will be exhibited in Melbourne next month for the first time at the National Communication Museum (NCM).

How noise shapes our perceptions

After opening with its first exhibition, Instruments of Surveillance, in September last year, NCM is gearing up for a new show in April exploring the role of noise in communication, power and perception.

Signal to Noise, co-curated by artist and AI researcher Eryk Salvaggio with Dr Joel Stern and Dr Emily Siddons, will investigate the impact of technological advancements on communication.

Siddons says, “Paik foresaw an ‘electronic superhighway’ where technologies would connect to global networks, but he also predicted the internet’s complexity and unpredictability. Seeing [Internet Dream] now, amid the chaos of our digital landscape, is a powerful reminder that noise is not just a byproduct of technology but a force that shapes our perceptions.”

Participating artists include:

Works by artists including American conceptualist George Brecht (1926-2008); pioneer of computer-mediated art Lillian Schwartz (1927-2024); net art group JODI (Joan Heemskerk and Dirk Paesmans), and Nigerian American artist Mimi Ọnụọha are also part of Signal to Noise.

A vintage photograph of Lillian Schwartz, a young Caucasian woman, sitting at a table while holding devices that appear to control something she is looking at, out of the frame. Works by Schwartz will show alongside those by Nam June Paik and others.
Lillian Schwartz at work, Bell Laboratories, c. 1975. Image: The Henry Ford.

Siddons adds, “In many ways, this is a post-AI show. By looking at historical artworks and technology collections, we can see how artists have long sought to define the murky boundaries between signals and interference. Informed by these histories and contexts, we can now ask what’s next?”

Bangkok collaborative practice elekhlekha อีเหละเขละขละ, Craftwork Art & Design Studio (which examines the intersection of textiles and technology), experimental sound artist and producer Rowan Savage, research and artistic experimentation platform Machine Listening, and Salvaggio, will create newly commission work for Signal to Noise.

Large pieces of dark navy textile tanging from a dark ceiling, with thick threads of what appears to be plastic lighting rods, illuminated in a blue colour. Craftwork, Nam June Paik and more will be in Signal to Noise exhibition.
Detail of Craftwork’s installation, ‘Ancient Futures’. Photo: Supplied.

Salvaggio says, “For over a century, technological advancements have sought to refine communication by eliminating interference, yet noise remains an integral part of the landscape.

“This show is a way of exploring how artists have responded to the overwhelming nature of media technologies and communication. It feels vital and relevant today, as new technologies such as AI and social media algorithms are flooding us with an endless sea of information. Artists can show us human ways to respond.”

Read: Over 150 works from the NGV to be showcased in substantial new exhibition Floribunda

Stern highlights that ‘noise’ and ‘signal’ are not as defined opposites as we may assume. “Noise and signal are slippery, inextricable categories,” he says. “This exhibition captures the excess and irreducibility of the noise of our moment while also historicising and contextualising the lines of exploration that brought us here.”

Signal to Noise is presented in partnership with Autex, alongside program partners ADM+S and RMIT University, opens from 12 April 2025.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

