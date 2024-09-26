News

 > News

The new National Communication Museum boosting cultural capital in this Melbourne suburb

Outside of Melbourne’s CBD, the National Communication Museum has the potential to draw crowds to a budding cultural hub.
26 Sep 2024 13:55
Celina Lei
Rel Pham, ‘HYPERTHREAD’ installation view at National Communication Museum. An installation with columns that show red neon text rolling across the screen.

Visual Arts

Rel Pham, ‘HYPERTHREAD’ installation view at National Communication Museum. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Melbourne’s newest cultural landmark, the National Communication Museum (NCM), welcomed visitors through its doors last week. The first major museum to open in the city in 25 years, NCM showcases a sleek and engaging display, including a prototype of Optimus, Australia’s largest private satellite, a massive telephone exchange, robotic surveillance birds and a restored 1954 Speaking Clock voiced by BBC radio broadcaster Gordon Gow.

NCM is situated in a refurbished 1930s telephone exchange building in Hawthorn, in Melbourne’s inner east, with its tight cluster of private schools, quality restaurants, the eponymous football club and Swinburne University.

The suburb already has a good cultural foundation. The Town Hall Gallery and Hawthorn Arts Centre host regular contemporary shows (both share the building directly opposite NCM), Blockprojects Art Gallery is within walking distance and Lyon Housemuseum’s private collection is located in the neighbouring suburb, rounding out a day’s worth of cultural activity to draw those who seldom visit the area.

On the day of media preview (20 September), Sophia the Humanoid Robot addressed attendees alongside NCM Artistic Director and co-CEO Emily Siddons and NCM co-CEO Anna Prenc. Sophia said, “The role of a museum in the 21st century is not only to preserve and showcase the past, but also to facilitate a deeper understanding of the present and inspire a better future.

”We have to understand the profound impact of communication technology on society. The NCM provides a platform for these crucial conversations, educating and engaging the public on the potential and challenges of these emerging technologies.”

Watch the full reel on Sophia’s speech and Q&A with ArtsHub here.

Research labs, mysterious phone booth, and 4.7 million passwords: inside the National Communication Museum

It’s apparent as soon as one steps through the doors that the NCM is a contemporary institution that combines functionality with aesthetic. Boonwurrung, Wemba Wemba and Trawlwoolway artist Jarra Karalinar Steel was commissioned to create the entrance installation – a series of possum spirits that speaks to First Nations knowledge, but also to the playfulness of the current exhibits.

The ground floor exhibition, Instruments of Surveillance, ponders the software, hardware and networks that govern our interactions, oftentimes hidden from view. Here, they are laid bare, from facial recognition technology to how dazzle camouflage spread from warships to fashion and art.

White hardcover volumes containing 4.7 million LinkedIn passwords that hackers stole in the 2012 breach lie on a coffee table, provided by German conceptual artist Aram Bartholl and are at the visitor’s disposal should they have forgotten their own creative combination.

Digital connections are materialised in neon red in Rel Pham’s major installation HYPERTHREAD, while another temporary exhibit, Artificial Sky, showcases satellite networks and “human-made constellations”, presented in partnership with Swinburne University of Technology’s Centre for Astrophysics and in collaboration with Space Machines Company.

Read: Mobile makerspace for people with disabilities wins top design accolade

The permanent NCM Collections Gallery on level one continues this dazzling display, featuring both vintage and cutting-edge tech, accompanied by detailed information and backstories through interactive screens. Activities include trying out Morse code, learning common gestures of fa’asamoa (Samoan culture) with the help of hand-tracking technology, and a quiz to identify whether editorial content is created by a human writer or AI to see if you qualify as Editor-in-Chief of NCM Times.

‘Conversations: Interactive desks and runway experiences’ at National Communication Museum. Photo: ArtsHub.

The Exchange, a massive working exhibit that reveals how a telephone exchange functions, evokes curiosity. The phones are still functional and visitors are invited to dial the numbers to see who picks up on the other end.

Individually themed rooms includes the Cyber Café, the Lone Phone Booth – an immersive and slightly haunting experience created by artist and composer Daniel Jenatsch – and the Sitting Room, with the Speaking Clock and Diamandini, an interactive robotic sculpture by Mari Velonaki, Professor of Social Robotics at the University of New South Wales.

The only criticism so far, if any, is that NCM charges general admission, unlike the majority of museums in Melbourne that are either free entry or at least have free exhibitions. But if you can spare a couple cups of coffee (adult tickets are $32, Blaktix $15), NCM lives up to its tickets’ worth plus more, and is an opportunity to discover another side of town with its array of cultural riches.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Elderly woman on sun lounge at beach reading. Art books
News

12 spring – summer art book releases

12 recently published arts books, worthy of a read.

ArtsHub
Old fashion speakers on top of pole against clear blue sky. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
a pair of vintage water skis on a boat shed door in an exhibition. 'Accidentally Wes Anderson'
Reviews

Exhibition review: Accidentally Wes Anderson, Melbourne CBD

You don't have to be an Anderson fan to enjoy this exhibition, but you definitely need to admire his aesthetic.

Madeleine Swain
Artwork by Khaled Sabsabi hang from the ceilings. There is a video still on the left.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Khaled Sabsabi, The Lock Up

A significant survey of works from the renowned Lebanese Australian artist.

Karen Leong
Participating artists of the King Island Artist Residency Program. Julie Ryder and George Kennedy are captured in an attempted field trip to whale bone beach. Two figures on a rocky beach bracing against grey and gloomy weather.
News

Opportunities and awards

Call-out for contemporary textile exhibition and mid-career leadership program, plus winner of 2024 Newcastle Poetry Prize and more!

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login