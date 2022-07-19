Greener music industry the focus of new environmental guide

A new guide aims to provide musicians and bands with practical, step-by-step solutions to help them reduce their carbon footprints and the environmental impact of gigging and touring.

Launched in Melbourne on Monday night, Green Music Australia’s Sound Country: A Green Artist Guide is a comprehensive resource for musicians at any stage of their career, from garage bands to commercially successful artists embarking on stadium tours.

Its development has been supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.

‘Reducing the environmental impact of the creative industries is one of the underlying principles of our Creative State 2025 strategy. We all have a role to play in protecting our future and Sound Country is a fantastic, practical resource to help our music industry do just that. I applaud Green Music Australia and encourage Victorian artists to get on board,’ said Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos.

The release of Sound Country: A Green Artist Guide follows the launch of The Green Touring Toolkit, a guide for the performing arts sector, in April this year.

Sound Country aims to connect and empower artists to take charge across all aspects of their careers, from involving their teams and crews to incorporate more sustainable practices into their touring operations, to becoming increasingly vocal ambassadors for change.

It has been developed with input from a range of stakeholders, with contributing writers including Bundjalung woman, music producer and arts executive Rhoda Roberts AO, environmental consultant Matt Wicking and composer, pianist and CEO of Green Music Australia, Berish Bilander.

Musicians including Allara Briggs Pattison, David Bridie, Jen Cloher, Jessica Cerro (aka Montaigne), Missy Higgins, Regurgitator and Sally Seltmann have also contributed to its development.

What does the guide contain?

Practical tips and case studies are provided to help artists stagger their activities and environmental engagement, from first steps to deeper and more committed activities.

The guide begins with commitment to First Nations peoples and causes – noting that because Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are often ‘on the frontline [of climate change] means they’re also often best placed and most likely to resist destructive projects’ – and also includes guides to greening one’s office or studio, ways to reduce waste on tour and at festivals, and offsetting the carbon impact of travel and merchandise.

Rhoda Roberts AO said of the new resource: ‘Working on Sound Country has been an extraordinary experience and I am blown away by Green Music Australia’s desire to reset consciousness around our nation’s identity, cultural values and environmental change.’

The guide also draws upon the fact that musicians can have significant influence over their audiences’ actions and beliefs.

As noted in the introduction to Sound Country, ‘As our summers heat up, as fires and floods get worse and our living planet buckles under the strain of the modern world, it’s natural for us to want to step up… As musicians, we can do more than most because we can lead and inspire broader social change. Musicians have a platform and a voice, so we’ve got a role to play in both doing what’s right and in speaking up about it … We want to help you use your cultural power well.’

Renowned songwriter David Bridie (My Friend the Chocolate Cake, Not Drowning, Waving) noted: ‘We musicians have a pretty ordinary carbon footprint. Flights, PAs, lighting and electronic gear and so forth. I genuinely endorse the Sound Country Green Artist Guide as a clear outline by which musicians can learn more about putting into practice clear ways of looking after the planet – substantially reducing our carbon footprint and being aware of the necessary steps we all need to wake up to. This is a wonderful initiative.’

Learn more about Green Music Australia and download Sound Country.