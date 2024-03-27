Melbourne International Comedy Festival and ArtsHub join forces

Along with Montreal and Edinburgh Fringe, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) is one of the big three global comedy festivals. With nearly three-quarters of a million people attending last year and around 800 performers and 650 shows on offer this year, it’s no wonder the launch event yesterday (26 March) saw Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks, Lord Mayor Sally Capp, Chair Bill Shannon and long-time festival head honcho Susan Provan spruiking its ongoing success, the jobs it creates and the dollars it pours into the coffers of local trades and businesses.

But if even a tenth of the shows are anything like the quality of Celia Pacquola’s off-the-cuff schtick in her role as emcee at the launch, the Victorian capital is in for a whole barrelful of belly laughs from now until late April.

Ready for a set piece free kick or just happy to see the MICF kick off? Minister Colin Brooks, Festival Director Susan Provan and Festival Chair Bill Shannon. Image: Supplied.

ArtsHub joins the fray

While traditionally ArtsHub stumps up some features and gets along to review as many comedy festival shows as possible (in Melbourne, but also all the other festivals nationwide, both comedy and all-arts events), this year we’re also doing something new.

You may be aware of the Funny Tonne initiative, in which budding reviewers submit their critiques of various shows to MICF and with any luck get them published on the Festival’s website. In 2024 they’ll get double the exposure, as we’ll be publishing the pick of the bunch on ArtsHub too.

Our editorial team will later judge the reviewers we deem to be the best and get involved in a mentoring/all questions asked session to give feedback to the newbie reviewers, while also shamelessly trawling for upcoming talent that we can poach for our own freelance contributor ranks. Mercenary? Us? How very dare you…

Lord Mayor Sally Capp having just scored or not quite getting the memo for how to act in goal (enough with the soccer references – Ed). Image: Supplied.

Keep your eye on the site and look out for the Funny Tonne tag, to see what the comedy critics of the future think of the acts making the headlines this year.

Oh, and that doesn’t mean we won’t be publishing our regular reviews of the shows as well. But can we just say here to all the scores and scores of individuals and publicists who’ve been in touch that we haven’t been able to allocate a reviewer to (at least yet), we hear you, we love you and we’d come along to every single thing if we possibly could. But… we’re only human. And there are only so many of us.

Look out for those Funny Tonners though and support them and, who knows, next year maybe we’ll have double the number of people we can send along…

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival runs at venues all over the city from 27 March to 21 April 2024. Find out more and book.