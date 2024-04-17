Comedy review: Sarah Keyworth, My Eyes Are Up Here, Town Hall, MICF 2024

You know you’ve found a comedian really (Key)worth their salt when they were cursed with the comedy coal of having a really lovely family and totally supportive upbringing, but still manage to make it funny.

Luckily, Sarah* Keyworth is one of those people who can look at the perhaps less mainstream aspects of their life (recent top surgery, employing a male stripper at a queer pre-wedding celebration in a caravan, a friend who marked their birthday with a lesbian foursome) and recount these adventures with a wry and relaxed charm.

But perhaps a lot of that charm actually comes from those seemingly rosy formative years. Keyworth clearly comes from a really wonderful family – a close brother, devoted parents and accepting extended family and friends. Wait ’til you hear the excerpt of a letter from the 85-year-old Joy – you’ll love her just as much as Keyworth does.

* Tiny Sarah wanted a haircut just like brother Tom’s, now they’re after his name too…

Read: Comedy review: Laura Davis: Albatross, DoubleTree By Hilton, MICF 2024

Tickets: $29-$35

Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here will be performed until 21 April 2024 in the Powder Room at Melbourne Town Hall as part of Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) 2024.