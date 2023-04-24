Housing crisis pushes artists to the brink … of creativity

There is no question that Australia is in the middle of a housing crisis. Alongside soaring mortgages and rents, we are also experiencing record low-vacancy rates.

Following a tip-off, ArtsHub goes in search of Aerial Manx – internationally renowned performer, sword swallower and three times Guinness World Record Holder. Since January this year, he has been building and occupying a makeshift dwelling hanging off the edge of a car park in inner Melbourne.

With tourists taking photos of the street art below, three storeys up, Manx talks about what led him to be living as he is.

‘I built this place because I need solitude,’ says Manx. ‘Living with other people doesn’t work well for my mental health. When you look at the price of a bungalow or an apartment, it’s your entire Centrelink budget just to have a safe space on your own. That’s forcing people to choose between rent and eating.

‘It’s horrendous. What has created this crisis should be illegal,’ he adds.

Photo: Luth Wolff.

Manx’s views echo the recently released report from the interim Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee, which calls for an increase in the rate of JobSeeker payments to 90% of the Age Pension rate. Now, a large number of welfare and advocacy groups are among those waiting to see what, if any, increase may be included in the upcoming Federal Budget.

‘Melbourne’s homeless numbers have doubled in recent years, but since COVID we’ve also seen an increase in empty shopfronts – you’d think these would cancel each other out,’ says Manx.

Considering ‘how loud and dangerous living on the streets can be,’ Manx went in search of a location that would be fit for purpose.

‘I was looking around and [came here] and saw all the beams jutting out from this building. I then started collecting wood from an abandoned warehouse in South Melbourne,’ he explains.

What started out as two planks of wood and a space where he could put his stuff during the day and sleep at night has – in Manx’s words – grown ‘to a point where it has everything but a kitchen sink’.

Photo: Luth Wolff.

Dubbed the Koping Kastle, the space is very roomy given its tight constraints. The various levels inside are reached by a series of ladders and everything, bar the screws and fibreglass used to seal the structure, comprises entirely repurposed materials. From the outside the only signs of habitation are a series of pot plants hung from the metal screen – gifted to Manx from neighbours in the adjoining apartment block.

Despite these positive interactions, Manx tells ArtsHub that the threat of ‘trespass and move on’ orders never seem far away,

‘It was my third night here, and the police came and woke me up and told me I couldn’t be here and needed to get down. They said they would leave me alone, but they came back a day or so later and blocked off the lane with the ambulance and fire brigade. I eventually climbed to the top of the building, and they got a negotiator in.

‘It doesn’t count as trespassing until they ask you to leave, and you refuse. They keep getting the police in who keep telling me what I’m doing is illegal, but they never ask me to leave,’ he says.

‘After the initial three times I dealt with the police, my social workers were telling me they were talking to Melbourne City Council, and they were going to do something with the police, which would mean they could properly evict me. But they stopped talking to my social worker, so we don’t know if they’ve stopped pursuing it or not.’

Manx adds that altercations with Council are nothing new. As a professional busker and circus artist, he alleges he has been harassed by council workers and even police in the past.

‘When I was 22, I was busking on Swanston Street. The rangers kept walking into the middle of my shows; they weren’t taking care of us. After being issued with a couple of fines, they eventually called the police, because I was a man with a sword on the street,’ he says.

More recently, he has lived and squatted in Europe. One of the main reasons he left was the discomfort he felt when walking down the street holding his boyfriend’s hand. ‘He was multilingual and he kept slapping my hand away, saying people were looking and talking about killing us,’ says Manx.

‘I certainly feel more comfortable and safer here in Melbourne.’

Housing crisis

If Manx were to be moved on from his current site, he says his solution would be to squat in one of the many empty buildings across Melbourne.

‘But that would have to be with people, which would be to my detriment,’ he says.

‘Emergency housing won’t work, because they often put the wolves in with the sheep – people are there, living in houses with people with addictions or [exhibiting] dangerous behaviour,’ he continues.

‘Where I built this, it was just wasted space, which I think, on a humanitarian level, should be criminal. There are options if you think outside of the box.’

Manx’s pragmatic approach may seem ingenious, but it’s one of a number of concerning stories underlining the fact that even a country as wealthy as Australia is experiencing a significant housing crisis.

In support of an ambitious memorandum it released last year, Homelessness Australia has called on the Federal Government to approve a $2 billion rapid rehousing fund as part of the upcoming Federal Budget. The plan proposes a further 25,000 social housing properties are built each year – matched by a further 25,000 affordable rental properties coming online annually. The organisation also has the goal of halving the number of people returning to homelessness services by 2027.

‘Stories such as Manx’s are shocking, but unsurprising and all too common,’ CEO of Homelessness Australia, Kate Colvin, tells ArtsHub.

‘Australia is living through the worst housing crisis in living memory and our housing market is utterly warped. We need root and branch reform to give people better income security and more affordable housing options.’

In Melbourne it is estimated that each night there are around 1100 people sleeping rough, but this only equates to around 5% of the state’s homeless population.

Leader of the Victorian Greens, Samantha Ratnam tells ArtsHub, ‘For decades state governments have failed to build enough public and affordable housing, and now we have over 30,000 people experiencing homelessness in Victoria on any given night and a public housing waiting list of over 120,000 people.

‘Another big barrier in the search for long-term housing is the broken private rental market with skyrocketing rents and record low vacancies. That’s why we also need to make renting fairer by freezing rents and regulating short-stay accommodation.’

Ratnam continues: ‘The Greens have a bill before Victorian Parliament that could end homelessness by requiring the Government to build 100,000 public homes, require a housing-first approach, develop a plan to reduce homelessness with annual reports, and include housing in Victoria’s Human Rights Charter.

‘Victoria will continue to sleepwalk towards a worsening housing crisis unless the Government takes urgent and courageous action,’ concludes Ratnam.