Free reading program for the Central Coast

A new reading program has been launched for the wider community in NSW's Central Coast, including a specifically designated stream for seniors.
24 Jan 2024
Thuy On
Central Coast free reading program. Image is three middle-aged women holding books, standing on a balcony overlooking greenery, a lake and a hill.

Central Coast is launching a new community-wide reading program. Photo: Syl Marie.

In conjunction with NSW’s Words on the Waves Writers Festival, which has a new festival precinct in 2024, a free Central Coast-wide book club and reading project, and a new grant aimed at connecting seniors, have just been announced.

Central Coast Reads will be launched in March as a community-wide reading program, incorporating book clubs and author talks into the existing festival program. Its objective is to not only promote reading and facilitate social and human connections through a shared love of books, but also to position the Central Coast region as a hub of “readers” on the cultural map of Australia.

This annual region-wide reading initiative encourages community organisations, local libraries, book clubs and individuals to unite in reading a selected book. Various events will be organised, allowing participants to meet others, discuss the chosen book, host their own book clubs with provided support materials, and attend author sessions where the author will discuss the featured book.

The first two books featured for the year will be The Tea Ladies of St Jude’s Hospital by Joanna Nell and Khaki Town by Judy Nunn. Subsequent books will be voted on by participants.

Seniors Connect

In a recent development, Words on the Waves also secured a grant for $19,154 from the NSW Department of Community and Justice for an innovative community readership project that will be used to program a stream specifically designed for the seniors of the Central Coast. 

A series of extra book club and author events will be incorporated for seniors at community venues, libraries and aged care centres. Additionally, a larger-scale author event at an easily accessible venue will encourage connections beyond established social and geographical circles. 

Central Coast Reads: Seniors Connect will run from March to December 2024. Participation in these book club and author events will be free.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

