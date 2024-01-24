Free reading program for the Central Coast

In conjunction with NSW’s Words on the Waves Writers Festival, which has a new festival precinct in 2024, a free Central Coast-wide book club and reading project, and a new grant aimed at connecting seniors, have just been announced.

Central Coast Reads will be launched in March as a community-wide reading program, incorporating book clubs and author talks into the existing festival program. Its objective is to not only promote reading and facilitate social and human connections through a shared love of books, but also to position the Central Coast region as a hub of “readers” on the cultural map of Australia.

This annual region-wide reading initiative encourages community organisations, local libraries, book clubs and individuals to unite in reading a selected book. Various events will be organised, allowing participants to meet others, discuss the chosen book, host their own book clubs with provided support materials, and attend author sessions where the author will discuss the featured book.

The first two books featured for the year will be The Tea Ladies of St Jude’s Hospital by Joanna Nell and Khaki Town by Judy Nunn. Subsequent books will be voted on by participants.

Seniors Connect

In a recent development, Words on the Waves also secured a grant for $19,154 from the NSW Department of Community and Justice for an innovative community readership project that will be used to program a stream specifically designed for the seniors of the Central Coast.

A series of extra book club and author events will be incorporated for seniors at community venues, libraries and aged care centres. Additionally, a larger-scale author event at an easily accessible venue will encourage connections beyond established social and geographical circles.

Central Coast Reads: Seniors Connect will run from March to December 2024. Participation in these book club and author events will be free.