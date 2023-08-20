Exit interview: Anna Moulton, Magabala Publishing

Based on Yawuru Country in Rubibi/Broome, Magabala Books is Australia’s leading Indigenous publisher that champions Aboriginal and Torrres Strait Island voices and produces a wide range of books: memoir, fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels, social history, children’s picture books and poetry.

After nine and a half years of steering the publishing house, CEO Anna Moulton has decided to move on. ‘It has been a huge journey of transformation for the organisation and now it’s time for someone else to bring new energy and experience to the role. Knowing when to leave is so important. I have achieved all I hoped to and more, and Magabala is in a great position to hand over,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘There are personal reasons too. I’m moving to Tasmania to spend more time with my elderly mum. Everyone keeps asking how I’m going to cope with the weather change… Broome and Tassie have some things in common that are important to me – a dynamic arts and cultural community, and plenty of natural beauty.’

The outgoing CEO is proud of leaving Magabala in a much stronger position than it was when she started. ‘It’s not easy for independent, not-for-profit publishers to remain viable and Magabala was at something of a turning point. Since that time there has been so much change and growth, but at the same time there is this wonderful sense of continuity – a strong thread that runs back to the founding Elders’ vision for Magabala, the Cultural foundations, that has kept the organisation strong. We’ve continued to honour the successes from the early years and to keep cultural classics in print, knowing that audiences today are readier and more interested than they were 30 years ago.

‘My best decision was appointing Rachel Bin Salleh as Publisher in 2014 – the beginning of a great collaborative leadership journey. I had never worked in publishing, so I had a steep learning curve at Magabala. I think I have a talent for asking the right questions, including the “dumb” ones, and there were plenty of generous people in the industry willing to provide advice.’

Moulton points to some external measures of success that include a growth in sales, literary awards, winning Small Publisher of the Year at the ABIAs (Australian Book Industry Awards) and the Bologna Best Children’s Publisher Award (Oceania). ‘But the most meaningful things are our relationships with the creators, and the excitement when each new book arrives from the printer and we inhale the sweet smell of fresh print! Particularly close to my heart are the Elders’ stories we’ve published, often a race against time,’ she says.

Magabala has responded to the increasing desire for First Nations stories, with an exponential growth in the number of titles published each year, as well as the number of submissions and manuscripts in development. But with the growing interest, Moulton notes that there has also been a corresponding increase in requests for support and advice from the industry, including other publishers. ‘Magabala does play a big role behind the scenes, educating the industry about best practice in First Nations publishing, but there is a growing awareness that this represents a heavy workload and cultural burden that needs to be shared, and everyone needs to take responsibility for their own learning.’

There has also been an expansion of creative development programs in the publishing house, with Moulton explaining that Magabala’s creative development plan is philanthropically funded, enabling the establishment of two fellowships for mid-career and emerging artists, as well as the Kestin Indigenous Illustrator Award and the Daisy Utemorrah Award for unpublished work of YA or junior fiction.

‘All of this incredible work has been made possible by our talented and growing team, and the strength and vision of Magabala’s Board of Directors. And while Magabala generates about 65% of its income through sales, the support of the WA State Government, the Australia Council for the Arts, Copyright Agency and our philanthropic partners underwrites what we do, and allows us to take creative risks, remain culturally true, launch literary careers and continue to publish the stories that would otherwise not be told.’

Moulton adds, ‘However, it’s not all serious at Magabala. I’ve never worked with such a funny team before, and I was determined to still be here when we published Brenton McKenna’s hilarious new graphic novel for kids, Hairy Holes. And I’ve been hanging on for the release of Daniel Browning’s book, Close to the Subject, in September! See how hard it is to leave…?’ she says.

Regarding what comes next, Moulton plans to take a bit of time out to reacquaint herself with the Tasmanian arts and literary community before figuring out how best to put her experience to use. ‘I’m interested in facilitating philanthropic support for First Nations-controlled arts organisations. Magabala Director Edie Wright talks about the value of philanthropy “supporting and trusting us to do what and how we know best”, and how it’s closely linked to the power of self-determination. I’d also love to be involved in something that helps to address some of the long-term gaps in support for the arts … but I’m going to have a rest first,’ she says.

‘I’m leaving a wonderful team here at Magabala, including early career First Nations professionals in every part of the team. I am so proud of how the team, both staff and Board, manage with courage, grace and integrity the balance between cultural responsibility, and both surviving and thriving amid the vagaries of the publishing industry.’

Moulton has no unsolicited advice for whoever takes on her position, only good wishes. ‘We have a great transition plan in place with Kate Rendell, our General Manager as Acting CEO, until the new CEO commences. Magabala is in good hands, with an incredible collaborative team with a shared vision – both Board and staff. Applications have closed now for the CEO role, and I can’t wait to see who will join them to lead Magabala into its next chapter. Lucky person!’