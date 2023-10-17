Don Dunstan’s legacy lives on for Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th anniversary

A new series of free public conversations exploring the influence of the arts in broader culture – The Don Dunstan Lectures – will be presented by Adelaide Festival Centre as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations this year.

Dunstan, the socially progressive Premier of South Australia, served in the role from 1967 to 1968, and again from 1970 to 1979.

Under his leadership, the death penalty was abolished in South Australia, homosexuality was decriminalised (following the 1972 murder of gay academic Dr George Ian Ogilvie Duncan) and plans for the Adelaide Festival Centre evolved from a single concert hall to an interconnected set of venues on the banks of the River Torrens/Karrawirraparri.

The first of The Don Dunstan Lectures, presented by Her Excellency Frances Adamson AC, Governor of South Australia, on 28 November at 6.30pm will explore the role of cultural diplomacy and the value of the arts to society.

‘South Australians have long been beneficiaries of the stories that artists have shared in our galleries, theatres and venues. It is through our many forms of artistic expression that we build our identity as a community. Arts, culture and creativity are also how we project our culture to the world,’ Adamson said in a media release.

The second session, presented by former SA Premier Mike Rann AC CNZM, will focus on Dunstan’s creative legacy in film and screen, and his wider arts legacy in South Australia, and will be held on 14 December at 6.30pm.

As Rann explained: ‘One of the greatest privileges of my life was working closely with Don Dunstan. For me, his inspiration and enduring legacy is that a small state can lead the nation in critical areas of public policy, as a laboratory for reform. To lead, not follow. That was certainly the case in the arts. So many of Don’s initiatives were taken up by other states. He believed the arts, like his concept of multiculturalism, could enrich our lives and expand our horizons. And he was right.’

Additional topics under discussion at the two sessions will include exporting Australian creative industries to the world, and the importance of cultural policy for a creative nation.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM, said: ‘We are thrilled to present these important keynote speakers and lectures at Adelaide Festival Centre, particularly in Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th year. These lectures will provide food for thought and will be an opportunity to discuss the wider value of the arts to society, both nationally and internationally.’

The Don Dunstan Lectures are co-presented in partnership with The Don Dunstan Foundation, Adelaide University and Flinders University.

The lecture series is free to attend. Registration is required to reserve a seat.

The Festival Theatre, the first stage of the Adelaide Festival Centre, was officially opened by then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam on 2 June 1973. The remaining theatre spaces, the Dunstan Playhouse (opened 26 October 1974) and the Space Theatre (28 October 1974) were completed the following year, at a total cost of $21 million for the Festival Centre as a whole.

In comparison, the four major performance spaces of Sydney Opera House (the Concert Hall which seats 2,679, the Opera Theatre (1,507), the Drama Theatre (544) and the Music Room, subsequently renamed the Playhouse (398)) had already been completed by the time the venue was opened by Queen Elizabeth II on 20 October 1973, at a total cost of $102 million.

Sydney Opera House also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Photo: Hamilton Lund.

Sydney Opera House marks its 50th anniversary this Friday 20 October (the Opera House’s actual birthday) with a special concert by acclaimed queer artist Taylor Mac and collaborators: Bark of Millions, celebrating 55 years since the Stonewall Riots helped inspire the modern queer liberation movement.

Other 50th anniversary highlights for the House include Robin Fox’s ICON, a three-night audio-visual laser show from Friday 20 October; and on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October, an Open House Weekend welcoming thousands of visitors behind the scenes, among numerous other events.

Visit the Sydney Opera House website for details.