Creative things to do this NAIDOC Week

The theme for NAIDOC Week 2022 is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! It is about showing your ongoing commitment to creating positive change, so we are helping you with a list of things to do.

JUMP TO:

NAIDOC Week in NSW

NAIDOC Week in Victoria

NAIDOC Week in other States

NAIDOC Week online

NAIDOC Week opportunities & support

SEA COUNTRY EXHIBITION: The Australian National Maritime Museum has a major new exhibition, Shaped by the Sea, which draws on scientific and First Peoples’ perspectives to reconcile a fuller understanding of this ancient continent. The centrepiece of the exhibition is a newly commissioned video installation by the Mulka Art Project called Dhaŋaŋ Dhukarr (Many Pathways). More than 40 Aboriginal and Torres Strait language regions are represented throughout the exhibition.

Bangarra Dance workshop at SEA Museum for NAIDOC Week. Photo Daniel Boud.

DANCE/WORKSHOPS AND SCREENINGS: Also at Australian National Maritime Museum, Bangarra Dance Theatre educators will present a special interactive performance workshop for kids, inspired by upcoming production Waru: Journey of the small turtle. Sunday, 11.15am and 1.15pm. And the Museum rooftop will come alive each night with the Malangu film projected daily over 3-10 July from 6pm – 8pm. The animation is by artist Alick Tipoti, and tells the story of hunters returning to their island after pursuing dhangal (dugong) and waaru (turtle). There are also mural-making and wearable weaves workshop by Wiradjuri artist Peta-Joy Williams. At National Maritime Museum 8, 9, 10 July – 11am-3pm. Free, drop-in.

BOOMALLI POP UP: Aboriginal artist collective Boomalli has partnered with Broadway Sydney to bring you a NAIDOC Pop-Up Shop, until 10 July. It will feature artwork, jewellery, clothing, books, ceramics, textiles and more, all created by Aboriginal artists and designers.

FILM SCREENING: Alick and Albert is a unique documentary following the friendship of acclaimed artist Alick Tipoti and Prince Albert II of Monaco. From different communities, both share a passionate concern for the future of oceans. Free Screenings at SEA Museum Sydney July 8, 9, 10 from 12.00pm.

Read: Some practical steps to truth-telling in museums

EXHIBITION: Descendant of the Bidjara, Ghungalu and Garingbal peoples D Harding, together with Kate Harding, are showing the exhibition Through a lens of visitation at Chau Chak Wing Museum, University of Sydney, this week, touring from MUMA. The exhibition and accompanying book will be launched by Professor Lisa Jackson Pulver AM, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Strategy and Services) followed by a conversation with D Harding and exhibition curator Hannah Mathews, Senior Curator, Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA), Saturday 9 July, 2–4pm. Registration essential.

FILM SCREENINGS: Flickerfest is thrilled to present 3 special screenings of inspiring aboriginal storytelling, celebrating NAIDOC Week 2022: Byron Theatre (Byron Bay), Tuesday 5th July, 6.30pm / Kalgoorlie Nintila Aboriginal Film Festival, 4th – 7th July and Botany Town Hall, Bayside Council, Saturday 9th July, 6pm.

NAIDOC Week in Victoria

MINI FESTIVAL: Arts Centre Melbourne’s NAIDOC Week program kicks off on Sunday 3 July with a market from 10am – 4pm featuring First Nations businesses Clothing The Gaps, Haus of Dizzy, The Koori Circle and many others. Mob can join in a bushtukka and feather flower-making workshop with artist Cassie Leatham in collaboration with Craft Victoria or design their own tram art with Jarra Karalinar Steel. For those more musically inclined, there will be hip hop dance workshops with Indigenous Outreach Projects and a songwriting workshop with storyteller, composer, director, producer, musician and soundscape designer Allara. Participants will need to pre-register their interest for each of the workshops. All free.

EXHIBITION/PODCAST/PERFORMANCE: The Shrine of Remembrance explores the extraordinary service of First Peoples in defence – and a willingness to join and fight abroad despite dispossession and the denial of rights at home – in the exhibition For Kin and Country. Showing until March 2023; free. It is accompanied by a podcast – the first episode can be downloaded here – and Tom Molyneux’s captivating performance, The Mission, which follows the journey of ‘Fighting Gunditjmara’ man, Allan McDonald, performed at the Shrine on 14 July, 6.30pm. Ticketed.

BLAK ART TOUR: A First Nations participants only tour hosted by NGV’s Senior Curator of Indigenous Art, Myles Russell Cook. Start at NGV Australia then join Koorie Heritage Trust for a cuppa at their premises in the Yarra Building, and look at their shows. Saturday 9 July, 11am. Book your space.

PANEL TALK: Geelong Arts Centre is hosting a panel of local First Nations artists, in-person and online, at 2:00pm on Saturday 9 July. Facilitated by Noongar and Tuwharetoa artist and curator Kiri Tawhai, join local First Nations artists, Wadawurrung Woman Kait James, Gerard Black, and Tarryn Love, for a panel discussion around the NAIDOC theme. Hear firsthand how art not only enables and strengthens cultural connection, but can also serve as a platform for activism, for change, and for sharing a unique point of view.

MUSIC PERFORMANCES: Award-winning electronic music duo and self-described ‘feminine brothers’, Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross aka Electric Fields are partnering with MSO under the the baton of Noongar man Aaron Wyatt, the first Indigenous man to conduct a major Australian orchestra. Thursday 7 July 2022 – 8.30pm at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne.

And, MSO + Spinifex Gum will bring together the sound of Marliya, a choir of young Indigenous women and girls from Far North Queensland and the Torres Strait, the music of Felix Riebl and Ollie McGill (The Cat Empire) with Emma Donovan, Gondwana Voices and musicians from Melbourne Youth Orchestras. Suitable for ages 8+. Saturday 9 July 2022 – 2pm & 7.30pm Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

WALK AND LEARN: Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 1pm, join the Birrarung Wilam (River Camp) Walk. Starting at 1.00pm, the Birrarung Wilam Walk takes you through Federation Square and down to the Birrarung Wilam Aboriginal art installations, experiencing the Aboriginal history of the Birrarung Marr (the River of Mists) and Aboriginal Peoples of the Kulin Nation. Book.

PROJECTION: Throughout the month of July, the digital projection about the Spirit Eel, Ancestral Memory – created by First Nations interdisciplinary artist Maree Clarke (Mutti Mutti/Yorta Yorta/BoonWurrung/Wamba Wamba) and emerging artist Mitch Mahoney (BoonWurrung/Barkinji) – will weave its way across the façade of Hamer Hall.

EXHIBITION: Barring – Nganjin is an exhibition of artworks by Stolen Generations Survivors. It is presented in partnership by Koori Heritage Trust with Link-Up Victoria and curatorial assistance by Aunty Bev Murray (Program Manager, Link-Up Victoria). Yarra Building, Fed Square, Naarm (Melbourne) until 28 August. Free.

NAIDOC Week in other States

ART FAIR (QLD): Longer hours for networking, a new $200K large sculpture commission, and the opportunity to connect directly with First Nations artists and designers – the 2022 Cairns Indigenous Art Fair grows in ambition and reach and is set to open this coming week with a full program of performances, First Nations fashion, food, workshops… and incredible art for sale. CIAF 2022 runs from 6-10 July.

Installation view, Darrell Sibosado, Bard people, Ngarrgidj Morr (the proper path to follow), 2022, commissioned by the National Gallery of Australia, for the 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony, image courtesy and © the artist

BLOCKBUSTER – INDIGENOUS TRIENNIAL (ACT): overlapping with NAIDOC Week, the 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial is on show for another month at the National Gallery of Australia, before touring to connect with local communities. Learn more and book.

Read: Triennial: a case for less is better in a complex world

BLAK PORTRAITURE EXHIBITION (QLD): A new exhibition at Cairns Art Gallery draws international connections with Indigenous Australia when re-imagining identity and social politics. FACELESS: Transforming Identity opened this week and continues through to 2 October.

IMMERSIVE LIGHT EXHIBITION (ACT): Connection captures the Songlines from Australia’s First Peoples in a spectacular immersive experience at National Museum of Australia in Canberra. Connection comes from Grande Experiences, creators and producers of the most visited multi-sensory exhibition in the world, Van Gogh Alive. Until 9 Oct 2022, costs apply. You can also listen to leading First Nations artists from the Connections soundtrack on this Spotify playlist.

WEAVING WORKSHOP (ACT): Join Ronnie Jordan, a Kalkadoon Pitta Pitta woman, who will share her traditional ecological knowledge with you over a hands-on weaving workshop at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra. Saturday, July 9, 2022 – 11:00 to 14:00 Free; but please book.

CURATOR TOUR (QLD): Hear from First Nations storytellers and creatives as they highlight artworks from QAGOMA’s Indigenous Australian Art Collection and explore the complex stories of history, culture and place that they tell. Explore the work of QLD Aboriginal artists Judy Watson, Doreen Reid Nakamarra, Ryan Presley and Vernon Ah Kee with facilitator Sam Harrison, an emerging Brisbane-based artist and curator of Kamilaroi and Wiradjuri decent. Free, bookings required. Sunday, 3 July- 11:30 to 12:30pm and 2-3pm.

NAIDOC Week online

MUSIC STREAMING: Catch a stream of legendary singer-songwriter Uncle Kutcha Edward’s album launch for his latest release Circling Time. This is Uncle Kutcha’s fifth studio album and was filmed at the invitation only launch in May 2022. The stream will be available from Arts Centre Melbourne’s content hub, Together With You.

READ: The latest edition of Grififth Review 76: Acts of Reckoning has been curated by the journal’s first contributing editor, Wiradjuri and Wailwan woman Teela Reid. Available both online and on shelves.

NAIDOC Week opportunities & support

OPPORTUNITY: Why not enter the annual Koorie Heritage Trust’s Koorie Art Show and have your work showcased alongside other Victorian First Nations artists? Calling for entries now (closes 2 October).

SUPPORT: An Australian first, the Blak Design Program provides Victorian First Nations artists and craftspeople with the skills, confidence and industry contacts necessary to develop and support their design career ambitions, build greater First Nations representation in the design industry and nurture long-term sustainable First Peoples design practices.