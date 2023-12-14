Cost of living crisis starting to bite for Aussie readers

There’s been a lot of concern over Australia’s decline in adult literacy this year, with a new national study being launched to document deterioration in basic reading and writing skills. The fewer numbers of children reading books is also cause for worry. According to a survey by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), children’s participation in reading for pleasure has dropped from 79% in 2017–18 to 72% in 2021–22.



The survey on cultural and creative activities found that of 72% of children who read for pleasure, 32% read for two hours or less per week and only 2% read for 20 hours or more per week.

COVID apparently has also disrupted the way we participate in arts and culture, including books. In an article for The Age/The Sydney Morning Herald, titled ‘Australians are reading less and staying in more. What’s behind the culture shift? Linda Morris writes, ‘Older Australians read more often than younger age groups, but the number of people aged 65 and over who read for pleasure has dropped from 77 to 68%, for both ebooks and printed versions… Most significantly, reading of printed books is declining in the over-65s, of whom 39% don’t read printed books at all, compared to 25% pre-COVID.’

And now new research from fantasy web serial The Wandering Inn reveals further deleterious effects on Australians’ reading habits, this time caused by the cost of living:

A quarter (25%) of Australians have been prompted to join a library or reread old books due to cost-of-living pressures.

Over a fifth (22%) have stopped buying any new books and 11% of Aussies aren’t even buying e-books, while over a fifth are only buying books and e-books on sale (22%).

22% of Australians are now borrowing and sharing books with their friends.

So why aren’t Australians reading as much?

Over a third of Australians do not read as much as they would like because they don’t have enough time due to work (36%) or being busy with family commitments (35%).

Just under a third (32%) of Australians don’t read as much as they would like because of other forms of entertainment being prioritised above reading.

A sixth (17%) of Australians don’t read as much as they would like to because they haven’t found the book/story that holds their interest.

There’s an age discrepancy between those who have time and discretionary income to read

The cost-of-living crisis isn’t hitting people equally.

A generational divide persists, with younger Australians, especially Millennials cutting back more on book buying than older Australians, particularly Baby Boomers.

Further, how much time people have left over to read is adversely affected as prices increase and the need to work longer hours also continues to increase.

60% of Gen Z and 50% of Millennials have not had enough time to read because of work (with this being the overwhelming reason younger generations aren’t reading as much). This is true of only 11% of Baby Boomers.

The potential impact of this research for the Australian publishing industry is massive, especially for younger authors, who do not have as much standing among Australian readers.

It may also push readers to newer forms of accessing novels, such as online serials. Already the research reveals nearly 70% of Australians would choose reading an online book over a physical copy, with nearly a third (30%) of respondents saying this is because the online version costs less.

There won’t be any easy way to arrest this decline in book reading (and purchasing). A multi-pronged effort from all levels of government championing the value of books – as well as ongoing activism from booksellers, librarians and authors as well as individual readers – is clearly needed.