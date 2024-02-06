Community choir battling loneliness and isolation

A 2023 report conducted by Loneliness Awareness Week Australia found that one in three Australians feel lonely, and one in six Australians are experiencing severe loneliness. This statistic is consistent across genders, while people surveyed aged between 18-24 and 45-54 report the highest levels of loneliness.

Equally alarming is the fact that more than a third feel ashamed about their loneliness, and nearly half are too embarrassed to admit it to others.

Referring to these statistics, With One Voice is advocating for its national network of community-run choirs as a way to bring people together from all walks of life with the power of music. The initiative is run by Creativity Australia, a charity founded in 2008 by soprano and social entrepreneur, Tania de Jong AM.

In recent years, Creativity Australia has partnered with Swinburne University of Technology’s Centre for Social Impact to conduct research on the impact of With One Voice. The report showed that 98% of With One Voice choir participants experienced less stress and 91% reported improved social bonds. In addition, 66% felt less depressed after getting involved, and 60% have gained improved understanding of other cultures and people, with 40% of program participants born in a country outside of Australia.

As its name suggests, With One Voice champions for music and singing as a point of connection that overcomes barriers of language, backgrounds or politics. There are also performance opportunities on offer. Last year With One Voice choirs performed at the National Folk Festival in Canberra, Melbourne’s Pillars of Light festival and a national livestream was held to bring together With One Voice members nationwide.

Currently, there are nearly 30 With One Voice choirs with over 1000 members located across Victoria, New South Wales, ACT, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia. The weekly choirs are led by professional conductors and no prior singing experience is necessary to participate.

With One Voice hosts a tight-knit community, accompanied by the Wish List program where participants can grant one another wishes big and small. These can include mentorships, work opportunities, up-skilling or just a helping hand.

There are no registrations or auditions required to join your local With One Voice choir, and participation is by tax-deductible donation. There are choir groups based in capital cities, major regional areas and also rural Australia. Find your choir.