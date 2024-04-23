Celebrating inclusivity and cultural diversity with Ausdance ACT this Australian Dance Week

Australian Dance Week (ADW) kicks off on 29 April, with Ausdance ACT showcasing the local dance scene from Canberra and around the territory. This is the 42nd year that Ausdance ACT has celebrated and promoted Australian Dance Week, boasting the largest program in the country. Both professional and community-based dance performances are on offer, in addition to workshops, classes and events aplenty.

International Dance Day on 29 April marks the start of the program, with the official opening at the Canberra Museum and Gallery. With a welcome from the ACT’s Minister for the Arts Tara Cheyne, the opening night will present Co_Lab: 24 an improvised dance performance, which emphasises the role of sound as it accompanies movement. The performance will be followed by the debut screening of the short film Hillscape.

Director Dr Cathy Adamek of Ausdance ACT says the 2024 ADW program ‘offers an open platform for local dance studios, schools and community groups’.

‘This grassroots engagement is the real heart and strength of this program and very central to the identity of Ausdance ACT,’ she adds.

The free and trial events held by local studios and dance artists across the week include A Night of Afro Dance with the Passion and Purpose Academy, adult beginner ballet classes with MAK’s Dance Studio, the Fabulous Fan Veil Dancing with Jazida workshop and more.

Decadence, debauchery, fabulous fan dancers. Image: CaptaVitae Photography.

‘We have a strong inclusive dance practice in the ACT and Dance Week provides a great opportunity for neurodiverse dancers to participate – so we can help give them visibility among the wider community and also reach out to some new participants to get involved through free classes,’ Adamek says.

This year’s program reflects the inclusivity and cultural diversity characteristic of the ACT dance sector. Classes such as the Deaf Butterflies provides a dance fitness class for the deaf and hearing impaired, presented by the ACT Down Syndrome and Intellectual Disability charity. For those who are mobility impaired, ZEST Dance for Wellbeing offers seated dance classes.

On the importance of supporting the Canberra dance sector, Adamek says that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the mostly private studio sector was negatively impacted and required support in safely returning everyone to their dance practice. This is where Ausdance ACT comes in, recognising the importance of keeping the most vulnerable members of the dance community safe and able to participate. Further, Adamek tells ArtsHub that ‘studios are most young people’s entry into the dance profession – so many of these pathways were broken over the last few years’.

Supporting wellbeing through dance is increasingly challenging for the industry, due to a lack of investment at federal level along with rising living and production costs, Adamek concludes.

Australian Dance Week runs from 29 April to 5 May 2024. The full program is available on the Ausdance ACT website. Bookings essential.