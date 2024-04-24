Vale Frank van Straten AM

The inaugural archivist at the Performing Arts Museum (now Australian Performing Arts Collection at Arts Centre Melbourne) and later its founding Director, renowned theatre historian Frank Van Straten AM has died aged 87.

Van Straten died peacefully at Cabrini Hospital on 19 April with his partner of 54 years, Adrian Turley, at his side.

He is remembered as a loyal and supportive friend, a generous mentor, meticulous in his research and attention to detail, and a champion of the performing arts.

Van Straten was born in London in May 1936, with his family emigrating to Australia when he was still a child, and grew up in South Yarra in a house opposite Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens, which he described as being ‘like a front yard for me,’ in an interview with The Age last year.

An avid stamp collector when young, Van Straten later moved onto collecting theatre programs, having fallen in love with the theatre thanks to the very first production he saw, the musical comedy White Horse Inn at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre.

‘I can picture it in my memory as if it were yesterday,’ Van Straten said in an interview with podcaster Peter Eyers in 2018.

‘My parents thought it would be a good show to introduce me to live theatre, and it was. I was just entranced from the moment it started until it finished, and I came home and made a little set model of the revolving stage and so on,’ he said.

When asked what it was about live performance that so entranced him that he became a theatre devotee for life, Van Straten told Eyers: ‘Basically I suppose it was my parents encouraging me – my dad had been a musician in an earlier life and he knew a lot about live theatre, and he knew a lot about popular music. And that was all part of the tradition I grew up with at home. But the whole concept of live theatre – I love the traditions and I love the ephemeral nature of it. The fact that you were there for this special occasion, it was being presented just for the moment, and you knew that there was no way to recapture that moment: that was it.’

Being a shy child, Van Straten said he also knew he would never be a performer himself. ‘I suppose being interested in the way shows were put together, who put them together, who was in them, the venues they all perform at – was a vicarious way of being part of it without actually being up on the stage doing it,’ he told Eyers.

Van Straten’s subsequent passion for the arts and theatre history resulted in him writing a number of books over the years, including National treasure: the story of Gertrude Johnson and the National Theatre (Victoria Press, 1994), Tivoli (Lothian, 2003) a history of the national Tivoli Circuit, Florence Young and the golden years of Australian musical theatre (Beleura, 2009) and Her Majesty’s Pleasure: A Centenary Celebration for Adelaide’s Theatre of the Stars (Wakefield Press, 2013).

He also wrote catalogues for Melbourne’s Performing Arts Museum, of which he was the Director from 1984 until 1993, and contributed insightful essays to numerous theatre programs.

Attendees at Melbourne’s annual Green Room Awards ceremony and the national Helpmann Awards regularly benefited from Van Straten’s encyclopaedic knowledge through his contributions to the vale program each year. He reached a wider audience on the airwaves, researching and presenting ABC Local Radio’s Nostalgia segment, broadcast on Melbourne’s 774 and the ABC Victorian Regional Network between 1986 and 2001.

Van Straten also served on awards judging panels, on the Board of the National Theatre, Melbourne, and he was a patron of the Cinema and Theatre Historical Society Australia (CATHS) for over 25 years.

‘The show may have finished, but the applause will last forever,’ a CATHS spokesperson said in tribute this week.

Van Straten was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 1999 in recognition of his contribution to the performing arts, becoming a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2017. He also received the Centenary Sue Nattrass Award that same year for his outstanding contributions to the Australian arts industry.

Between 2019 and 2022, Van Straten made a series of collection donations to the Australian Queer Archives (AQuA), with an AQuA spokesperson saying this week, ‘we’re grateful for his contributions to our collections’.

Van Straten’s significant contribution to the Australian Performing Arts Collection has been recognised through the presentation of the annual Frank Van Straten Fellowship, which has been awarded since 2020.

In 2023, Van Straten and his partner made a $350,000 donation to the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne for the creation of an ornate, custom-made gate designed by landscape architect Andrew Laidlaw, which visually references the history of the site.

The sector pays tribute

Van Straten’s death and enormous contribution to the Australian arts sector have inspired many tributes.

Arts Centre Melbourne Executive Director Philanthropy, Richard Zimmermann, acknowledged Van Straten’s lifelong commitment to the performing arts and his ongoing support of the Australian Performing Arts Collection through the Van Straten and Turley Foundation.

‘So much of the work at Arts Centre Melbourne is built on the foundation and legacies of those who have come before us. It’s almost impossible to imagine another example of such passion and deep dedication as Frank Van Straten AM held for the Australian Performing Arts Collection. He leaves behind an incredible legacy, for which we are eternally grateful,’ Zimmerman said.

‘His love of Australian theatre was total. He left nothing out and cared as deeply for the people working behind the scenes and in the box office as for those on whom the limelight falls. As many across the arts and cultural sector would attest, he gave his time, knowledge, wisdom and friendship freely.

‘We express our sincere condolences to Frank’s partner Adrian, family and friends,’ Zimmerman said.

The Green Room Awards Association said in a statement, ‘It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of the esteemed theatre historian Frank Van Straten at the age of 87. Frank’s profound influence on the theatre and performing arts community will be deeply missed.

‘As the pioneer of the Australian Performing Arts Collection, Frank curated over 700,000 items, ensuring the preservation of our rich theatrical history. His legacy also includes the establishment of the Frank Van Straten Fellowship, fostering research and exploration in the performing arts.

‘Frank was not only a historian, but a lifelong friend to many in the arts community. His tireless passion was reflected in his numerous books, his engaging radio segments and his role as a historical consultant for significant productions. Frank was a storyteller who brought the magic of the theatre into the lives of all who read his works or listened to his narratives. He will be remembered as a pillar of knowledge and an inspiration to those who share his passion for the performing arts,’ the statement read.

A spokesperson for Her Majesty’s Theatre, Melbourne, said: ‘It is with great sadness that Her Majesty’s Theatre acknowledges the passing of Frank Van Straten AM, performing arts historian, author and radio presenter… We wish to send our condolences to Frank’s partner Adrian and the rest of his family and friends. Vale Frank, we thank you for everything that you’ve done, not only for Her Majesty’s Theatre but the Australian arts as a whole.’

Van Straten was appointed Live Performance Australia’s (LPA) Official Historian in 2007, and LPA Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson said: ‘Frank’s love and encyclopaedic knowledge of our industry was unsurpassed. He was the most generous, supportive man and was always so available to assist us. As our Official Historian, Frank was the go-to on all historical matters. I will miss his thoughtful, meticulous attention to detail, his unfailing commitment to providing the very best in knowledge and insights, his sense of humour and wonderful energy.

‘Vale Frank,’ Richardson concluded.