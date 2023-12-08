Blue Cow Theatre to take its final bow

Hobart-based company Blue Cow Theatre is winding up its operations, with a final celebration of the company’s 13-year legacy to be held early in 2024.

The news was announced earlier this week in an email from Executive Producer Lucinda Toynbee Wilson and the Blue Cow Board.

‘We are writing to tell you that after a great deal of thought the Blue Cow Board has decided, given we were unsuccessful in our most recent funding application, to not reapply for any future funding,’ the announcement read.

‘We have worked diligently to develop a strong strategic direction for our company to support Tasmanian theatre makers and stories. However, without secure government support, professional theatre is extremely difficult,’ the statement said.

Blue Cow’s statement highlights the challenges of running a professional theatre company in Tasmania without ongoing government support.

In 2018, the Tasmanian theatre sector was dismayed when all professional theatre companies were denied Arts Tasmania funding, a situation that led to then Arts Minister Elise Archer announcing the creation of the Tasmanian Theatre Fund, a one-off injection of $400,000 of new money over two years.

That funding was allocated to Blue Cow Theatre in late 2018, and enabled the company to successfully operate in 2019 and 2020.

More recently, Blue Cow received $170,000 through Arts Tasmania’s Organisations fund for its operations in 2022-23.

The most recent Arts Tasmania funding round for Arts organisations (multi-year 2024-27) saw funding secured by the likes of Terrapin Puppet Theatre and Theatre North, while Mudlark Theatre successfully applied to the Arts organisations (annual programs 2023-24) fund.

Archipelago Productions (led by co-Artistic Directors Marta Dusseldorp and Ben Winspear) was also successful in applying for funding for a national tour of their play Past the Shallows (co-produced with Australian Theatre for Young People) through the Organisations (projects 2023-24) fund.

Blue Cow’s announcement this week follows the Tasmanian Theatre Company’s decision to place the company on ice in 2022. The independent Tasmanian company Loud Mouth Theatre closed down in 2017.

ArtsHub will be writing an in-depth piece about Blue Cow and its legacy early in the New Year, as the company declined to comment this week, responding to our interview request by saying ‘our statement … encapsulates where we are at’.

Blue Cow Theatre was established by Robert Jarman, Jeff Michel and John Xintavelonis in 2010 as an artist-led company acting on a profit-share arrangement, with a focus on championing Tasmanian theatre makers and producing quality Tasmanian theatre.

Its activities have included productions such as 2018’s verbatim theatre piece The Campaign (a collaboration with Tasmanian Theatre Company), 2022’s Amy’s Tattoo and the recently produced Bingo!, as well as its play and playwrights’ development program, The Cowshed.

Blue Cow’s statement concluded by saying: ‘Due to good governance and financial management we are in a position where we have choices on how we can appropriately celebrate our legacy. We are currently working on this and will make an announcement in the New Year.

‘We will be taking our final bow feeling proud of our reputation and respecting of the artists, partners and audiences who have supported us over the last 13 years.

‘It has been such a privilege to be able to do what we have done. Thank you for your wonderful support,’ the statement said.