Bilingual Indigenous books preserving language while storytelling

In collaboration with the Baya Gawiy Buga yani Jandu yani u Centre, the Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF) has published four bilingual children’s books by local women in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia. The books aim to preserve their First Nations Languages, in addition to providing insight into remote Community life.

The Marninwarntikura Women’s Resource Centre run the Baya Gawiy Buga yani Jandu yani u Centre, providing programs and support services to Indigenous women and their families. The Centre champions Language and Culture for individual, family and community wellbeing.

After the successful publication of Emma Bear’s Purlka ngamaji Kakaji (Big Fat Mummy Goanna) and Marshia Cook’s Jarrampa (Yabbies), the ILF continued collaborating to further realise women’s stories.

Alison Lester, an ILF Lifetime Ambassador, says, ‘I have such happy memories of working at Baya Gawiy in 2022. Janie Godwin, Lee Burgemeestre and I were flat out keeping up with the group of women who were already well on the way with their books by the time we arrived.’

On the importance of publishing books in First Languages, Lester says, ‘Nearly all the books the ILF are publishing are in Language first now and that’s how it should be, to be able to read your stories, to your children, in your language. You see people beaming with pride and joy. Books written in a First Language assist in maintaining and preserving a language for generations to come.’

Mayarda (Pelicans) – Patricia Cox

A songbook that teaches how to count in Gooniyandi via pelican imagery.

‘Mayarda’ (‘Pelican’) by Patricia Cox. Image: Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

Dr Gillian Howell from the University of Melbourne, who helped compose songs, says, ‘Working with the Baya Gawiy educators to turn their stories into songs is such a joy and a privilege! ‘Mayarda’ was one of the first songs we wrote together. The Baya Gawiy team have a saying, that the more you tell a story, the stronger the story becomes. Turning songs into books and books into songs is one of the ways that these women tell and retell their many stories, keeping Language and cultural knowledge strong for future generations.’

Kurrartuwarnti (Brolgas) – June Nixon

This is a book that follows a family of brolgas in the wet season as they make their nests. It’s written in both Walmajarri and English.

‘The books and the songs we make help our young people to learn their Language and their Culture by hearing it every day through songs and stories about the land. It shows them the way to do their stories for the next generation. If my old people were here now, they’d be so proud to see the little ones grow and to carry it on, and carry the knowledge from them in their hearts,’ says Nixon.

Jirntipirriny jaa Lamparn Parri (Willy Wagtail and the Little Boy) – June Nixon

Nixon’s second book is a story about a boy and his family looking for bush berries and following the calls of a willy wagtail. Written in both Walmajarri and English, this story teaches readers about life on Country.

‘Jirntipirriny jaa Lamparn Parri’ (‘Willy Wagtail and the Little Boy’) by June Nixon. Image: Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

Manyi Nganyjaali (Bush Tomatoes) – Delphine Shandley

Providing a snapshot of Community life through three cousins in search of bush tomatoes, Shandley’s book is written in Gooniyandi and English.

The books have been gifted back to the Community for use at home and in playgroups. They are also available to purchase on the Indigenous Literacy Foundation website.