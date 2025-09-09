New Banksy appears at London’s High Court, triggers outcry

The renowned street artist Banksy, whose identity has never been confirmed, published their latest artwork via their Instagram at the start of this week. It is a mural on the walls of London’s Royal Court of Justice, depicting a barrister savagely beating a protester with his gavel.

It is speculated the picture is in response to the arrest of hundreds of demonstrators who supported the group Palestine Action – a group which has been banned by the British justice system and labelled a terrorist organisation. That decision has sparked controversy, seeing the ban as a threat to the right to peaceful protest.

London’s Royal Courts of Justice are a Grade-One listed building, meaning they are entitled to the highest level of protection and historical significance, which makes the artwork one of the most legally daring in several years for Banksy.

After the discovery of the mural, the artwork was covered by black sheeting and separated from the public by a barrier. Two security guards remain now to protect the wall. The artwork is scheduled to be removed.

“The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS are obliged to maintain its original character,” a spokesperson for the courts told the media.

Banksy now builds off a twenty-year profile as one of the world’s most celebrated contemporary artists. His street art, once reviled as public vandalism, is now a culturally significant event. His work also has a dramatic economic effect – a Banksy mural can mean a surge in the value of the wall by 1000%. Screen prints of the artist’s work are typically valued at several million dollars.

Thus the removal of the mural from the Royal Courts of Justice is no easy feat. Not only will its erasure be a public relations nightmare, it would be the destruction of an artwork worth inestimable millions.

Police are investigating the artwork, possibly under charges of criminal damage. If successful, the investigation could finally unmask the anonymous artist, who could face jail time for the work. It’s not first time authorities have attempted to discover the artist’s true identity, but so far, they have failed.

Banksy’s history of supporting the Palestinian cause

The latest artwork on the walls of London’s High Court is far from the first time Banksy has gestured to the Palestinian cause. Most notably in 2005, Banksy created several pieces on the walls of the West Bank around Bethlehem.

Banksy’s 2005 piece on the walls of the West Bank. Image: Banksy.

More recently, the artist partnered with The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem to create specialised nativity scenes and bespoke artworks. Their latest work appeared with the hotel appeared in 2019.

Overall, both the content and form of Banksy’s work lampoons the status quo. Some of Banksy’s most common themes include commentary on the surveillance state, consumerism and animal cruelty. Most artworks possess an inherent playfulness, but this latest work is a rare direct political statement.

Banksy’s work in 2025

The artist’s latest work on the walls of London’s High Court is only their second published work for 2025. The first was published on their Instagram in May. While Banksy didn’t reveal the location of the image, it was later discovered in a quiet street in Marseilles, France.

Banksy’s other work from 2025, later found in Marseilles, France. Image: supplied.

The artwork’s meaning is opaque and differs significantly from his 2024 portfolio, which showed a variety of animals around London’s city centre.

Banksy remains one of the most influential artists of the 21st century, having helped legitimise international street art.

