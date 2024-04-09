Australian teen literary habits revealed by new Deakin University research

Deakin University has researched Australian teenagers’ reading habits and preferences and published the findings in a report entitled ‘Discovering a Good Read: Exploring Book Discovery and Reading for Pleasure Among Australian Teens’. Surveying 13,217 high school students, the report found that almost one in three teenagers do not read in their spare time. Of the teenagers that do read, 15% read daily.

‘Our research sought to understand the reading habits of secondary students, so we could find ways to better foster a love of reading in young people. Teens today have more distractions than ever than to sit down with a good book,’ says Associate Professor Leonie Rutherford, from Deakin School of Communication and Creative Arts, who was the chief investigator of the ‘Discovering a Good Read’ project team.

Almost half of the teenagers surveyed used social media as their preferred leisure activity. This was followed by watching TV, movies and YouTube videos.

The research categorised reading habits and preferences of secondary students as: Book Abstainer (33%), Casual Dabbler (16%), Fiction Fanatic (12%), Holiday Browser (10%), Regular Bookworm (10%), Sparse Reader (10%) and Rushed Fans (9%).

On the importance of reading, Dr Bronwyn Reddan, a research fellow of the project, says, ‘We know reading for pleasure is linked to better academic achievement, higher levels of wellbeing and better employment outcomes after finishing school. We also found that students who read regularly tend to use social media less.

‘The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), a respected global test of 15-year-olds’ maths and reading skills, also shows literacy rates are declining, but we know regular reading can help to address this.’

Rather than only focusing on the doom and gloom of declining literacy rates, the report also noted what teens do enjoy about reading. Indeed, Rutherford confirms that it is essential to ‘align initiatives with teens’ digital habits’.

While teenagers are considered digital natives, the majority (73%) of teen readers surveyed in the report stated a preference for physical books over digital versions. Favourite genres among teenagers were fantasy, mystery and crime, and dystopian novels. Parents, peers, teachers and librarians were identified as strong influences on reading behaviour.

To encourage a love of reading, the reports recommendations further investment in school libraries, and for parents to model reading behaviour, support teens to find books that interest them and create time for them to read.

The research was produced in partnership with the Australian Publishers Association, BookPeople, the Copyright Agency, the Australian Library and Information Association and the School Library Association of Victoria.

The report is available on the Deakin University website.