A poem for a tree – POEM FOREST

The 18 winning and highly commended entries across eight categories in the 2022 POEM FOREST competition have just been announced. The competition is an initiative by Red Room Poetry to showcase young voices (from Kindergarten to Year 12) in tandem with raising awareness of climate change.



For every entry received, a tree was planted in the POEM FOREST within the Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan (south-west of Sydney). This year, the prize has seen nearly 6000 entries, bringing the total number planted across the two years of its running to 10,800. The seedlings planted around the critically endangered Western Sydney Dry Rainforest have helped to regenerate previously degraded land, with hope of creating a forest for the next generation.

From small things, big things do indeed grow. As Red Room Poetry points out, ‘It’s a reminder for the arts community about the way art and creativity can help contribute to our wider world.’

The 2022 POEM FOREST Prize-winners were selected by author of verse novel Bindi and Gunai poet Kirli Saunders OAM, co-founder of Good Life Permaculture and guest presenter on Gardening Australia Hannah Moloney, Senior Botanist at the Australian Institute of Botanical Science Dr Marco Duretto and 2021 POEM FOREST Upper Secondary winner Saufi Risal.

Saunders commended the venture, ‘I found that our next generation of poets are truth tellers, they’re conservationists and they believe in the hope of radical action. They weave poetic techniques seamlessly and paint pictures with their words of the world we live in, and the one we long for. Both worlds feel safer in their hands.’

ArtsHub reached out to some of the winning poets and asked them to reflect upon their entry and how they believed present actions can impact on future lives.

Category: Lower Primary (F–Y3)

Flowers in the Field of the Future

Angel A, Year 3 – Holy Trinity Primary School, ACT

‘While I was writing this poem I thought about the earth, the beauty of nature and about creatures that I normally do. And when I think deep about it, I realise the world around me is beautiful and without it our life will be dull. Moreover we have equal responsibility to take care of nature otherwise there will be more troubles in the future.’ Angel A, about her winning poem in the Lower Primary section.

Category: Threatened Species Prize (F–Y12)

The Great Barrier Reef

Rohin S, Year 6 – Ross Park Primary School, NT

‘Writing this poem has opened me up to the world of possibilities that poems can show. I am mesmerised by the Great Barrier Reef, and have been since I visited it. The idea of for every poem, a tree is planted is an amazing motive and a push that for just a few meaningful words, an ecosystem is flourishing.’

Category: Wollongong Community Greening Local Prize (F–Y12)

Guardian Angel

Livinia M, Year 5 – St Columbkille’s Catholic Primary School, NSW

‘I thought of this poem after a hard day at school. A cockatoo came and cheered me up. It was a special moment and I was glad to write about it. The poem is written in the shape of a bird and is written messily at the start like my feelings and thoughts, and calms down and focuses when she arrives.’

Read: So you want my arts job: Scribe

Category: Lower Secondary (Y7–Y9)

Ngahere

Harper M, Year 8 – Linuwel School Ltd, NSW

‘My poem was inspired by the prehistoric Ngahere (forest) on the South Island of New Zealand.’

Reminding them of their ancestors,

With the mighty beast showing their ora,

They run from the mountains to the shores,

And reaching into the heights,

Blocking out almost all of the light.

Seeing many kings come and go,

Ageing slowly over the years,

But only the Maori know,

Redwoods and Kauri are the true pioneers,

The creators with their luscious green locks,

Letting birds nest on their shoulders,

When the sun comes up the birds go off like alarm clocks,

As time goes on the trees don’t get any older.

The forest floor is always moving like a wildfire,

And the Kea going ‘TAP TAP TAP’ as he breaks a nut,

With the trees placed in random order,

Smoke chiselling its way through the canopy from a little hut,

While our bodies and mind slowly decay,

This ancient forest will always stay. ‘Ngahere’ by Harper M.



All POEM FOREST Prize entries have been published in Red Room Poetry’s digital student library with the winning poems here.