Blak and Bright is back

Blak and Bright, Melbourne’s biannual First Nations literature festival, is returning 13-17 March. The festival seeks to empower and celebrate First Nations writers and storytellers with an almost entirely free program.



The festival spans five days, programming over 30 events and 80 First Nations artists of diverse backgrounds and genres. It will take over some of the city’s most iconic venues, including The

Wheeler Centre, Federation Square, State Library of Victoria and The Capitol, with many events livestreamed online.



This year marks the Festival’s fourth chapter since its inception in 2016 and its biggest iteration yet.

Blak and Bright will showcase the multifaceted expressions of First Nations writers with a program ranging from songs to essays, oral stories to epic novels and plays to poetry.



The 2024 theme, ‘Blak Futures Now’, emphasises the urgency and contemporary relevance of Indigenous voices in literature. It’s a powerful call to action to recognise and elevate the stories, experiences and perspectives of First Nations people.

Festival Director Jane Harrison says: ‘This year’s Festival is a space for the exchange of ideas, the celebration of resilience and the envisioning of diverse Blak futures. We are open to all audiences and want Blak stories to be shared and valued within the community. Join us for a transformative journey, in-person or online, and experience the future of the millennia-old tradition of storytelling.’

Highlights from the 2024 program include:



screen icon Leah Purcell AM delivering the Keynote, reflecting on her life as an actor, writer, director, producer, singer and speaker

‘Through Our Lens’, which sees six writers share 12 images that define their stories – images of

family, Country, working lives, and the places and people that influence them

a newly commissioned theatrical work from A Daylight Connection, featuring Carly Sheppard and Kamarra Bell-Wykes

a conversation with Miles Franklin Award-winner Kim Scott and renowned academic, author and activist Tony Birch

Festival Director Harrison in discussion with Melissa Lucashenko to explore their respective novels, The Visitors and Edenglassie

‘Stories Behind Songs’, which explores storytelling through music and features artists Allara, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, Maylene Yinar and Monica Jasmine Karo

the spoken word event ‘The Bogong’, which will platform performances by author Debra Dank, queer writer Elijah Money, YA author Gary Lonesborough, actor and theatre-maker Nazaree Dickerson, speculative fiction writer John Morrissey, actor and activist Tamala Shelton, and Canadian author Waubgeshig Rice

‘Pitch Blak’, in which aspiring First Nations writers have the opportunity to pitch their stories to

representatives from all the major publishers

'The Craft of Writing', in which Julie Janson, Kim Scott, Raelee Lancaster and Evelyn Araluen will discuss their work methods

Melanie Saward leading a writers’ workshop, ‘From Brain to Page’

Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, Helen Milroy and Debra Dank discussing how they integrate their writing with other responsibilities in ‘Sistas Are Doin’ It’

events featuring John Morrissey, Stone Motherless Cold, Susie Anderson, Gary Lonesborough, Graham Akhurst and Melanie Saward, all looking into the present and future of Blak literature, with emerging young artists in mind

LGBTQIA+ writers Laniyuk, Kirli Saunders and Stone Motherless Cold sharing stories that inspired them in ‘Rainbow Words’, and

activists from diverse social justice backgrounds including Aretha Brown, Hayley McQuire, Monica Jasmine Karo and Clint Hansen presenting talks on positive change.



Blak and Bright will take place 13-17 March 2024.