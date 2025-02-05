‘Who’s Chappell Roan?’ – a guide to the Triple J Hottest 100

Last week, Australia’s most popular music poll, the Triple J Hottest 100, unveiled its winners for 2024. Australia’s historic youth music station is famed for its focus on the cutting edge of new music. While most Gen Z voters are usually familiar with the top 10, other music fans are often left in the dark.

If you want to ‘get down with the kids’ to impress your friends with your ‘rizz’, this short guide will get you started.

Chappell Roan – number 1 in the Triple J Hottest 100

2024 was a year for new pop princesses. One of the most loved was Chappell Roan, who had several breakthrough smashes after years in the margins of independent music. Hailed as a queer icon, Roan’s stunning vocals are at the front of camp, theatrical pop. ‘Pink Pony Club’ became a queer anthem, and ‘HOT TO GO’ is a pleasingly infectious earworm. She won first place in the Triple J Hottest 100 with ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, a song of queer heartbreak.

Kate Bush and Stevie Nicks heavily inspire Roan in both aesthetics and sound. Gen X will find her hard not to love. Start with ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ and go on from there, making sure to pair your listening with a few of her astonishing and lavish live performances.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Royel Otis – number 2 in the Triple J Hottest 100

Royel Otis is an Australian guitar-pop duo who have been Triple J darlings for several years. 2024 saw their first album release after several EPs, but it was their cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s early 2000s hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ that granted them a runner-up spot in the Hottest 100. Past lovers of that song should check out the Royel Otis cover, which gives the pop song a fresh revival.

The Australian artists have also captured international attention. The Grammys named them as Artists to Watch in 2024, and their cover of the Cranberries’ ‘Linger’ gained Spotify virality. For their originals, start with the irresistible ‘Oysters in My Pocket’ and travel from there.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Lola Young – number 4 in the Triple J Hottest 100

Rising star Lola Young keeps getting bigger. She’s an English singer-songwriter who captured the attention of UK heavyweights. She’s managed by Amy Winehouse’s former manager and the talent scout who first spotted Adele. Young isn’t identical in sound to either of these artists, but her songwriting chops and onstage authenticity match their star power.

Her song ‘Messy’ spiked in TikTok virality in 2024 and claimed a spot in the top five of the Triple J Hottest 100, her only feature in the countdown. Her feature on a Tyler, The Creator track for his immensely popular Chromakopia album has also assisted her ascent to stardom.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

G Flip – number 9 in the Triple J Hottest 100

If you don’t know about G Flip, it’s time to get on board. G Flip’s been an Australian powerhouse for years and was the star act at the AFLW Grand Final last year. A session drummer by trade, G Flip’s rock tracks have garnered international attention from Rolling Stone, Vogue and Billboard to name a few. Her cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ took the summer pop favourite and gave it a rock makeover (with an ingenious string arrangement), gaining approval from Swift herself and securing her a spot in the Triple J Hottest 100 top 10 of the year.

Start with G Flip’s 2023 album Drummer, and the hit ‘The Worst Person Alive’ (it was second place in the countdown last year). Expect new releases across 2025.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>