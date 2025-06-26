News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: The Offering, Riverside Theatres

A poet and a cellist combine forces for a powerful night out.
26 Jun 2025 16:24
Rita Bratovich
A man is crouching on stage, a cellist is behind him.

Performing Arts

Mariel Roberts Musa and Omar Musa. Photo: Phil Erbacher.

Share Icon

If this opening show for Riverside Theatres’ Heartland Festival is any indication of things to come, it’s going to be an amazing program. The Offering is a symbiotic mesh of poetry, music and imagery presented by rapper/poet/writer Omar Musa and musician/composer Mariel Roberts Musa. Both are highly acclaimed in their respective fields, and together on stage they are absolutely mesmerising. 

The Offering is a personal narrative told through a series of poems accompanied by original music and sounds played live. Omar Musa shares a family history that begins in Borneo with his grandparents and parents, and then moves to his own childhood in Australia. He uses nature: the jungle, animals, a volcano and, in particular, the ocean, as leitmotifs, integrating biography with commentary on the environment –  its beauty and its destruction at the hands of humans. 

Musa’s poems are elegantly constructed, sophisticated yet accessible. His delivery is like a verbal ballet, moving at a graceful pace, with leaps and flourishes for emphasis. His cadence, eloquence, the velvety raw timbre of his voice, his expressive hands and face, all combine to create an hypnotic storytelling experience. 

Projected onto the wall behind Musa are digitised images of his woodcut prints, reflecting the substance of his stories and enhancing the immersive experience.

On stage with Omar Musa is renowned US cellist and composer, Mariel Roberts Musa. To call her a cellist, however, undersells what she does with the instrument. In her dexterous hands and at the mercy of a robust imagination, the cello produces completely unexpected sounds, sometimes melodic, sometimes atonal, sometimes piercing. 

Roberts Musa’s playing is a controlled chaos, dynamic and exciting. She uses the cello percussively, almost as foley, creating squeals, whistles, beats, even the sound of breathing. Using a loop machine, Roberts Musa creates a musical bed over which she plays, expanding the soundscape into something near cinematic. At other times, she draws the bow across the strings with emotional honesty, underscoring some of the more poignant moments in Omar Musa’s narration. 

Cellist and poet individually are stunning; together they are truly magical. 

The Offering has only a brief run at Riverside Theatres and it is not to be missed. 

Read: Theatre review: Super, Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre

The Heartland Festival is presented by National Theatre of Parramatta and will run at Riverside Theatres until 5 July. The program features over 50 local and international artists presenting a range of works across theatre, comedy and spoken word, and including workshops and delicious food. It is a celebration of the creative soul of Western Sydney. 

The Offering (A Plastic Ocean Oratorio)
Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres
Writer and performer: Omar Musa
Musician and performer: Mariel Roberts Musa
Outside Eye: Phil Spencer
Production Design: Andrew D Potvin
Stage Manager: Dylan Ford

The Offering will be performed until 28 June 2025.

Rita Bratovich

Rita Bratovich is a respected writer whose articles have appeared in City Hub, Star Observer, Neighbourhood Media, Time Out, The Music, QNews, Peninsula Living, among others. She has also produced content for Pyrmont Ultimo Chamber of Commerce, Entertainment Quarter, Pyrmont Festival, Lederer Group and more. She enjoys seeing theatre, film, art, and music performances and sharing her considered opinion.

Related News

A man in brown is kneeling between two women in white.
Reviews

Theatre review: Coriolanus, The Neilson Nutshell

A lesser-performed Shakespeare play still bears relevance to today.

John Moyle
In an elaborate drawing room, three men and one woman have their arms up and mouths open in suprise. One man is lying on a chaise longue
Reviews

Theatre review: The Play That Goes Wrong, Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

On its 10th anniversary this play is as silly and entertaining as it was a decade ago.

Joy Lawn
A set of headphones hangs over a microphone, in front of a computer where someone is editing a podcast.
Features

The rise of DIY audio dramas: is podcast fiction the new fringe theatre?

With podcasting on the rise, Australian theatre-makers are turning to audio drama as an accessible, creative and increasingly professional storytelling…

David Burton
Three women in a white space with holes in the roof, floor and sides.
Reviews

Theatre review: Super, Red Stitch Actors' Theatre

A super entertaining experience.

Kate Mulqueen
A bearded man with curly dark hair. He is standing against a blue backdrop with the words so you want my arts job on it.
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: MusicNSW CEO

Joe Muller, the Managing Director for NSW's peak body for contemporary music, always finds time to catch some live tunes…

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login