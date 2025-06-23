Musical review: Cats, Theatre Royal Sydney

Marking its 40th Australian anniversary, Cats returns to the Theatre Royal Sydney where it was first performed on 27 July 1985.

If you have never seen it, you may notice that it has a very thin to non-existent storyline. Instead, there is a series of musical compositions featuring a copious amount of different feline characters.

The problem with this is that there are so many cats consecutively stepping forward to tell their individual tales that it becomes a bit tedious. Plus, not everything they sing – both collectively and individually– can be clearly heard, which fragments engagement.

With that said, however, there are some witty moments that are discernible and there is enough repetition of key lines and concepts to get the general idea.

Perhaps the best way to describe Cats is that it is like a concert held together by a commonality or a theme. The main gist is that all the Jellicle cats gather annually to decide which one can be reborn into a new life. The lack of a plot requires the audience to rely on the visual spectacle and musicality of the production, and on the physicality and acting skills of the performers, rather than be captivated by a cerebral hook. So how does it perform on this front? The answer is – remarkably well!

The production opens with an enchanting display of lights and the manifestation of cats with actors cheekily greeting the audience up close and personal. The set, while a bit too dark and dense for a sustained period of two hours, resembles an artistic junkyard and there are creative spots for characters to hide, emerge, dance, sing and play.

There are striking technical surprises using lighting, props and effects that will delight fans who are looking for something new to experience in an old favourite.

On the musical front, it is one song after another performed by different characters and these songs are accompanied by a live orchestra. The sound quality and execution are excellent.

Each new musical composition varies in style to convey the tone of the new personality and this also serves to cater for a range of musical tastes. While, admittedly, some of the musical compositions can be a little drawn out and uninspiring, there are some well-loved classics like ‘Memory’, and the raunchier ‘The Rum Tum Tugger’. In fact, ‘Memory’ serves to bind a cohesiveness into the production as it is performed several times.

The choreography and physicality of the performers keeps you captivated throughout and this is particularly essential in maintaining interest while the production struggles with its lack of direction. Each dancer brings something new to their interpretation, expression and realisation of the movements of a cat. There are too many excellent dancers (and triple threats) to warrant singling out too many of them, but a special mention must be made of Alex Alvarez (Mr Mistoffelees) who floats in from the heavens with his magical flashing coat and delivers an impressive ballet.

Des Flanagan (Rum Tum Tugger) and Mark Vincent (Old Deuteronomy) are excellent and make their mark with their exceptional vocal strengths and dramatic talents. Australian icon, Todd McKenney, adds elements of comic timing and humour to his interpretation of two roles – Bustopher Jones and Asparagus.

Jarrod Draper delivers depth in an understated role as Munkustrap. Draper’s performance proves to be the subtle soul of the production and without his presence the show would be hollow.

Not enough can be said about Gabriyel Thomas (Grizabella). Her final execution of ‘Memory’ is outstanding, poignant and unforgettable. Her ability to demonstrate emotion and her vocal control, range, projection and tone exhibits a perfection that is rarely, if ever, seen. ‘Memory’ streams in your head long after you’ve left the theatre.

In the closing minutes the narrative is retrospectively woven together with a needle and thread by picking up the back stitches and connecting a yarn along the line of ‘cats are idiosyncratic and highly individualised beings … just like humans’.

While Cats could benefit from a revamp to create a broader fan base, it may still appeal to a new audience because of the visual qualities and musical score – but it is the exceptional skills of the performers that keep the show alive.

Cats, Theatre Royal Sydney

Based on: T S Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats

Musical Composition and Adaptation: Andrew Lloyd Webber

Orchestrations: David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Directed: Trevor Nunn

Choreographer and Associate Director for Australia: Chrissie Cartwright

Choreographer and Associate Director: Gillian Lynne

Gumbie Cat Tap Choreography: Bill Deamer

Musical Director: Paul White

Musical Supervisor: Peter McCarthy

Associate Musical Director: Simon Holt

Sound Designer: Greg Pink

Lighting Designer: Howard Eaton

Original Lighting Design: David Hersey

Design and Make Up Designer: John Napier

Make Up Development: Karen Dawson

Associate Set Designer: Alan Walker

Producers: John Frost, David Ian for Crossroads Live, Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group

Executive Producer: Jeremy Juillerat

Associate Producer: Emilie Sturgeon

Cast: Gabriyel Thomas, Todd McKenney, Mark Vincent, Lucy Maunder, Des Flanagan, Jarrod Draper, Leigh Archer, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Olivia Carniato, Axel Alvarez, Tom Davis, Savannah Lind, Jake O’Brien, Claudia Hastings, Ella Fitzpatrick, Chaska Halliday, Sarah Bourke, Guy Pik, Joshua Gordon, Edward Smith, Rania Potaka-Osborne, Charlie Fellows, Dominique Hamilton, Aimee Jones, Thalia Smith, Xavier Pellin, Joe Miller

Tickets: $69.90-$169.90

Cats will be performed at the Theatre Royal Sydney until 6 September 2025. It will then tour to Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide from 20 September 2025 before moving to Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane.