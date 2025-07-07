Performance review: BullyBully, Sydney Opera House

There’s something truly magical about the authentic sound of children’s laughter as they become enchanted by a live performance. BullyBully charms and delights young audiences through imaginative storytelling and playful performance.

The show runs for around 40 minutes and is created and performed by Netherlands-based Maas Theater and Dance. A winner of the Zilveren Krekel (Silver Crickets Youth Theatre Award) for Most Impressive Stage Production in 2022, BullyBully is recommended for audiences aged three and up. It is a non-verbal production, making it ideal for young children who can rely on visual cues and music to interpret the content.

The staging is simple, split into two vibrant sides – one lolly pink, the other luminescent green – separated by a clear, imaginary dividing line. It is here that a contest unfolds between two characters, each vying for popularity and approval as world leaders. The characters are clearly aligned with their side of the stage, dressed head-to-toe in either pink or green to reflect their territory.

Each character wears a stuck-on moustache and a crown and commands their own space, pausing briefly to pose for staged publicity shots that create a façade of unity for their adoring imaginary citizens (us the audience). Beneath this surface, however, a fierce rivalry simmers between them. When the cameras stop rolling, their rivalry kicks into high gear with non-stop competitiveness and one-upmanship.

BullyBully: relatable childish behaviour

Driven by their egos, the two characters display easily identifiable and relatable childish behaviour as they assert control over their territories and interact through animated mime. What begins as light teasing gradually escalates into destruction and full-blown animosity.

During the performance, the two characters play tricks on one another, compete in singing and dancing contests, vandalise each other’s images and destroy each other’s property. As their animosity escalates, the show features a pretend sword fight and a flag dance, with each performer unveiling a larger flag to assert dominance over the other – even draping it over their rival’s face together in a humorous, synchronised display.

There are enjoyable moments designed for parents too, with a varied soundtrack that spans everything from electro rock and traditional Greek music to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’, Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ and Madonna’s ‘Vogue’.

Towards the end of the production, after many laughs, the characters recognise the harm and distress caused by their behaviour. They make amends in a simple act of holding hands and metaphorically rebuilding their worlds together – to accept and include one another.

BullyBully: excellent physicality and expressiveness

The performers’ physicality and expressiveness are excellent. They deliver high-energy, perfectly timed choreography to prerecorded audio, using facial expressions and gestures to communicate everything the audience needs to know – and they do so with remarkable clarity.

BullyBully explores themes of power, bullying, conflict and cooperation through playful, comedic, emotive and thought-provoking storytelling and performances. Aptly titled, the show highlights the repeated misuse of power to belittle or cause harm through social actions, teasing and physical threats. It subtly illustrates how one individual’s choice to bully another can trigger a cycle where the victim becomes a bully themselves.

This production is successful, witty and entertaining – evident not only in the abundant children’s laughter throughout the performance, but also in the long queue afterward, where parents and children eagerly lined up to take photos with the performers.

BullyBully

Sydney Opera House

Company: Maas Theater and Dance

Director: René Geerlings

Performers: Sue-Ann Bel and Sanne Bokkers

Tickets: $35- $39

BullyBully will be performed at the Sydney Opera House until 12 July 2025.

