News

 > News

Parramatta leads Australia in street libraries

Parramatta tops the nation in global Street Library movement.
7 Jul 2025 13:59
Gina Fairley
Red cabinet on street filled with free books. Street Libraries.

All Arts

Take a book! Photo: Tamas Szabo, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Did you know that street libraries – or, more formally, the Little Free Libraries (LFL) movement – is active in 91 countries? And, that in Western Sydney’s heartland the trend is booming – so much so that the City of Parramatta is officially leading Australia with over 120 street libraries.

The global grassroots movement has one simple mission: to make books free, accessible and shared within local communities.

In a statement released today (7 July), the City of Parramatta Lord Mayor, Martin Zaiter says, “With over 5600 libraries registered nationally, Parramatta stands tall as the country’s undisputed leader of the Street Library movement, transforming our streets into hubs of literacy, connection and community.

”We’re not just leading New South Wales in this initiative; we’re leading the country in building one of the most connected and literate communities.”

Usually mounted beside footpaths, often nestled in parks or gathered in public waiting zones, “These libraries show that big change can start from a small box on the street – how small things can build stronger neighbourhoods and help us feel closer in a fast-paced world,” adds Zaiter.

Parramatta City has its own trail or Street Library journey, which launched locally in 2017, with three small libraries in Rosehill, North Parramatta and Dundas. In just eight years, the movement has flourished, with the highest number today found in Epping (27% or 34 addresses), Parramatta (20.6% or 26 addresses) and Rosehill (19.8% or 25 addresses).

Street Library Australia General Manager Mel Lake says Parramatta is a stellar example of “how Councils can support literacy, creativity and community all at once, in a time when literacy gaps and loneliness are growing globally”. 

Read: What books did you pick up in your street library?

“This isn’t just about books. These libraries reduce social isolation, promote sustainability and turn everyday spaces into something human and welcoming,” Lake adds. “Street Library Australia has worked alongside the City of Parramatta by placing more than 60 street libraries throughout the various council wards.”

As someone who has created a neighbourhood library at home, it’s wonderful to observe how books rotate and grow on the shelves, and to feel part of something that is not commercial and deeply rewarding.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

The outside of a modern looking theatre at dusk. Canberra Theatre Centre.
Sponsored

‘More than half the town’: Canberra Theatre Centre at 60

For 60 years, Canberra Theatre Centre has been more than just a venue – it’s been a part of people’s…

Celina Lei
Artist's impression of Recital Hall in ECU City (exterior). WAAPA
Sponsored

ECU City to be a launchpad for the next generation of performing arts talent

As WAAPA prepares to move into its brand new Perth CBD campus, the benefits for students will be enormous.

ArtsHub
A neon sign with the text ‘NEWS’ hanging on a thin pole in front of an arched doorway. There are soft blue and purple lights illuminating the space.
News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

Creative Australia reinstates Khaled Sabsabi, authors join AI backlash, regional funding discrimination, and more.

Celina Lei
Two panels: One the left is a woman with pink hair and a man with grey hair. On the left is the cover of their book 'The Bookshop Detectives: Tea and Cake and Death.'
Reviews

Book review: The Bookshop Detectives: Tea and Cake and Death, Gareth and Louise Ward

This cosy crime thriller is as cosy and thrilling as it gets.

Erich Mayer
Photographic artist depicting a scene in a natural landscape where two white horses are putting their heads against each other. There is some fog in the air, making the scene mysterious and magical.
Features

Which artworks give you hope in despairing times?

ArtsHub asked a range of Australian artists to name a work that brings them hope and solace in difficult times…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login