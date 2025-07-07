Parramatta leads Australia in street libraries

Did you know that street libraries – or, more formally, the Little Free Libraries (LFL) movement – is active in 91 countries? And, that in Western Sydney’s heartland the trend is booming – so much so that the City of Parramatta is officially leading Australia with over 120 street libraries.

The global grassroots movement has one simple mission: to make books free, accessible and shared within local communities.

In a statement released today (7 July), the City of Parramatta Lord Mayor, Martin Zaiter says, “With over 5600 libraries registered nationally, Parramatta stands tall as the country’s undisputed leader of the Street Library movement, transforming our streets into hubs of literacy, connection and community.

”We’re not just leading New South Wales in this initiative; we’re leading the country in building one of the most connected and literate communities.”

Usually mounted beside footpaths, often nestled in parks or gathered in public waiting zones, “These libraries show that big change can start from a small box on the street – how small things can build stronger neighbourhoods and help us feel closer in a fast-paced world,” adds Zaiter.

Parramatta City has its own trail or Street Library journey, which launched locally in 2017, with three small libraries in Rosehill, North Parramatta and Dundas. In just eight years, the movement has flourished, with the highest number today found in Epping (27% or 34 addresses), Parramatta (20.6% or 26 addresses) and Rosehill (19.8% or 25 addresses).

Street Library Australia General Manager Mel Lake says Parramatta is a stellar example of “how Councils can support literacy, creativity and community all at once, in a time when literacy gaps and loneliness are growing globally”.

“This isn’t just about books. These libraries reduce social isolation, promote sustainability and turn everyday spaces into something human and welcoming,” Lake adds. “Street Library Australia has worked alongside the City of Parramatta by placing more than 60 street libraries throughout the various council wards.”

As someone who has created a neighbourhood library at home, it’s wonderful to observe how books rotate and grow on the shelves, and to feel part of something that is not commercial and deeply rewarding.