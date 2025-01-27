Triple J Hottest 100 2024: Chappell Roan wins, low number of Australian artists

After much speculation, Triple J’s Hottest 100 for 2024 was revealed on 25 January 2025. US star Chappell Roan took the top spot for her breakthrough hit ‘Good Luck, Babe!’. And in doing so she picked up the most votes in the competition’s history.

Australian representation was down from previous years’ top 10s, with just three Australian artists featured.

Several of the Australian songs predicted by ArtsHub made it into the top 10, however, including Royel Otis’ cover of ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, which took second place.

While the total number of votes was still not equal to the poll’s popularity in 2019, there was significantly more engagement than the previous year. Every song that placed in the top four this year would have been able to take out last year’s winner, Triple J revealed.

The top 10 songs for Triple J’s Hottest 100 2024 were:

‘Good Luck, Babe!’ by Chappell Roan

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Royel Otis

‘Birds of a Feather’ by Billie Eilish

‘Messy’ by Lola Young

‘That’s So True’ by Gracie Abrams

‘Guess’ featuring Billie Eilish by Charlie XCX and Billie Eilish

‘girl$’ by Dom Dolla

‘Not Like Us’ by Kendrick Lamar

‘Cruel Summer’ by G Flip

‘leavemealone’ by Fred Again… and Baby Keem

View the full list of winners here.