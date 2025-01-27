News

 > News

Triple J Hottest 100 2024: Chappell Roan wins, low number of Australian artists

There were more votes than last year, but there were fewer Australians in the top 10 than in previous recent years.
27 Jan 2025 20:55
David Burton
Chappell Roan has won Triple J Hottest 100 for 2024, which featured many more votes than last year.

Music

Chappell Roan has won Triple J Hottest 100 for 2024, which featured many more votes than last year. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

After much speculation, Triple J’s Hottest 100 for 2024 was revealed on 25 January 2025. US star Chappell Roan took the top spot for her breakthrough hit ‘Good Luck, Babe!’. And in doing so she picked up the most votes in the competition’s history.

Australian representation was down from previous years’ top 10s, with just three Australian artists featured. 

Several of the Australian songs predicted by ArtsHub made it into the top 10, however, including Royel Otis’ cover of ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, which took second place.

While the total number of votes was still not equal to the poll’s popularity in 2019, there was significantly more engagement than the previous year. Every song that placed in the top four this year would have been able to take out last year’s winner, Triple J revealed

The top 10 songs for Triple J’s Hottest 100 2024 were:

  • ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ by Chappell Roan
  • ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Royel Otis
  • ‘Birds of a Feather’ by Billie Eilish
  • ‘Messy’ by Lola Young
  • ‘That’s So True’ by Gracie Abrams
  • ‘Guess’ featuring Billie Eilish by Charlie XCX and Billie Eilish
  • ‘girl$’ by Dom Dolla
  • ‘Not Like Us’ by Kendrick Lamar
  • ‘Cruel Summer’ by G Flip
  • ‘leavemealone’ by Fred Again… and Baby Keem

View the full list of winners here.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre News Features Dance Visual Arts Acting Cabaret Comedy
More
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones about to bag a golden relic.
Reviews

Concert review: Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert, The Plenary

Indiana Jones rides again with the MSO following his every adventure.

Thuy On
Ileana Pipitone, a woman in a red dress holding a glass of wine. She's seated at a red and white checked tablecloth with a bowl of spaghetti on it.
Reviews

Performance review: La Dolce Vita Down Under – Ileana Pipitone in cabaret, Claire's Kitchen

The performer tracks her journey from Italy to Australia.

Dennis Clements
Luke Belle as Adore Händel. They are have a white beehive wig on, white makeup and are wearing a pink costume.
Reviews

Performance review: Adore Händel’s Little Black Book, FRINGE WORLD

High art, high camp and hijinks.

Tiffany Barton
Scottish post-rock band Mogwai. Guitarist, vocalist and co-founder Stuart Braithwaite is second from the left. The photo shows four middle-aged, fair-skinned men reflected in two large wall-mounted mirrors.
Features

Mogwai’s new album 'The Bad Fire' transforms trauma into art

Stuart Braithwaite, co-founder of post-rock titans Mogwai, reflects on the personal pain that helped shape the Scottish band’s 11th studio…

Richard Watts
Interior cutout of a two-storey house in a production of 'The Barber of Seville'. There are people crowded in each room.
Reviews

Opera review: The Barber of Seville, Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House

Fast-paced and hilarious, Opera Australia’s 'The Barber of Seville' will please opera buffs and newcomers alike. 

Peter Hackney
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login