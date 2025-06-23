AC/DC announces first Australian tour in a decade

Hard rock band AC/DC are coming back to Australia, where the band was founded in 1973, for their Power Up tour – the band’s first Australian tour since 2015.

The tour shares its name with AC/DC’s 2020 album, Power Up, which debuted at number one on the ARIA chart in Australia, achieving the same ranking in 20 other countries around the globe. Power Up, which received numerous Grammy nominations including Best Rock Album, was one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide.

AC/DC’s Power Up tour begins in Melbourne on Wednesday 12 November at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and continues on to Sydney on Friday 21 November at Sydney Accor Stadium, Adelaide for the bp motorsport Adelaide Grand Final on Sunday 30 November and then across the Nullarbor to Perth Optus Stadium on Thursday 4 December. The last show of the tour is at Brisbane Suncorp Stadium on Sunday 14 December.

Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers is supporting AC/DC for the tour.

In 2024, the Power Up tour kicked off in Europe with 1.7 million tickets sold in the first days of sales, eventually surpassing two million tickets sold across 24 shows.

The 2024 leg of AC/DC’s 2024 tour wound up in Dublin in August, which The Irish Times’ Ronan McGreevy called ‘riff after riff, hit after hit… the loudest gig I’ve heard at Croke Park, a tsunami of noise from start to finish, culminating in cannons and fireworks at the end’.

The band just concluded 10 sold-out shows in North America and has 15 additional shows scheduled across Europe before returning to Australia.

Founded in Burwood, in inner-western Sydney in 1973 by brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, AC/DC has sold over 200 million records worldwide, with the band widely recognised as one of the mainstays of hard rock thanks to tracks such as ‘Highway to Hell’, ‘Back in Black’, ‘T.N.T.’ and ‘Thunderstruck’. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Only two core members of AC/DC are still touring – Angus Young (his brother Malcolm died in 2017, aged 64 after being diagnosed with dementia a decade earlier) and vocalist Brian Johnson, who left the band briefly in 2016, returning in 2018 to record Power Up. The band’s other current members are rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney (formerly of Jane’s Addiction).

While noting that age had caught up with them, The Guardian’s review of AC/DC’s July 2024 concert at London’s Wembley Stadium said, ‘The emotional power comes from the suspicion that this world tour will surely be the band’s last, and from the palpable joy their thrilling, reductive, primal music has brought over so many years. It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock ’n’ roll, they sang a very long time ago. They reached the top, and when they leave us, it will be from the top.’

Tickets for AC/DC’s Power Up tour go on sale at staggered times on Thursday 26 June through the relevant ticketing outlet in each city of the tour.