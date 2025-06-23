News

 > News

AC/DC announces first Australian tour in a decade

Founded in Sydney in 1973, the legendary hard rock band returns to Australia for what may be their last tour.
23 Jun 2025 10:48
ArtsHub

Performing Arts

AC/DC in Pittsburgh, US, 2025. Photo: Christie Goodwin.

Share Icon

Hard rock band AC/DC are coming back to Australia, where the band was founded in 1973, for their Power Up tour – the band’s first Australian tour since 2015.

The tour shares its name with AC/DC’s 2020 album, Power Up, which debuted at number one on the ARIA chart in Australia, achieving the same ranking in 20 other countries around the globe. Power Up, which received numerous Grammy nominations including Best Rock Album, was one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide.

AC/DC’s Power Up tour begins in Melbourne on Wednesday 12 November at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and continues on to Sydney on Friday 21 November at Sydney Accor Stadium, Adelaide for the bp motorsport Adelaide Grand Final on Sunday 30 November and then across the Nullarbor to Perth Optus Stadium on Thursday 4 December. The last show of the tour is at Brisbane Suncorp Stadium on Sunday 14 December.

Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers is supporting AC/DC for the tour.

In 2024, the Power Up tour kicked off in Europe with 1.7 million tickets sold in the first days of sales, eventually surpassing two million tickets sold across 24 shows.

The 2024 leg of AC/DC’s 2024 tour wound up in Dublin in August, which The Irish Times’ Ronan McGreevy called ‘riff after riff, hit after hit… the loudest gig I’ve heard at Croke Park, a tsunami of noise from start to finish, culminating in cannons and fireworks at the end’.

The band just concluded 10 sold-out shows in North America and has 15 additional shows scheduled across Europe before returning to Australia.

Founded in Burwood, in inner-western Sydney in 1973 by brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, AC/DC has sold over 200 million records worldwide, with the band widely recognised as one of the mainstays of hard rock thanks to tracks such as ‘Highway to Hell’, ‘Back in Black’, ‘T.N.T.’ and ‘Thunderstruck’. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Read: AC/DC’s childhood home in Sydney mistakenly demolished by developers

Only two core members of AC/DC are still touring – Angus Young (his brother Malcolm died in 2017, aged 64 after being diagnosed with dementia a decade earlier) and vocalist Brian Johnson, who left the band briefly in 2016, returning in 2018 to record Power Up. The band’s other current members are rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney (formerly of Jane’s Addiction).

While noting that age had caught up with them, The Guardian’s review of AC/DC’s July 2024 concert at London’s Wembley Stadium said, ‘The emotional power comes from the suspicion that this world tour will surely be the band’s last, and from the palpable joy their thrilling, reductive, primal music has brought over so many years. It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock ’n’ roll, they sang a very long time ago. They reached the top, and when they leave us, it will be from the top.’

Tickets for AC/DC’s Power Up tour go on sale at staggered times on Thursday 26 June through the relevant ticketing outlet in each city of the tour.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

A production photography from a community production by Limelight Theatre in WA, showing a range of characters from Alice in Wonderland.
News

Limelight Theatre faces community division over Acknowledgement of Country decision

A decision to replace live AOCs with permanent signage has sparked community backlash and debate over inclusion and accountability.

David Burton
A young man in a WWI soldier's uniform sits in profile in the dark. In the background is a woman in white.
Reviews

Theatre review: Soldier Boy, Theatre Works

From Melbourne to Gallipoli, Anthony Hill's play follows a boy's journey to war.

Kim Hitchcock
A large cast dressed as cats dancing on stage.
Reviews

Musical review: Cats, Theatre Royal Sydney

Anniversary production of an imaginary feline world.

Sharon Willdin
A large snake head worn by some actors with lights coming out of the eye. Gurril Storm Bird
Reviews

Theatre review: Gurril Storm Bird, Out of the Box Festival, QPAC

Celebrating and advocating for First Nations culture, this is an example of children's theatre getting it absolutely right...

David Burton
A male acrobat performs the splits, his body held aloft by aerial straps, in a scene from 'La Clique' at Adelaide Cabaret Festival.
Reviews

Performance review: La Clique, Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Award-winning phenomenon La Clique celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Trista Coulter
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login