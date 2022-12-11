Whitlam 50 years on: art, democracy and the public good

‘Who can say that liberating the talents and uplifting the horizons of Australians is not a worthy charter for national leadership?’

In his eulogy for ‘this old man’, Bagaarrmugu and Guggu Yalanji man Noel Pearson described Gough Whitlam as ‘Australia’s greatest white elder’. Thanks to Whitlam’s ‘astonishing reform agenda’, said Pearson, ‘[t]he modern cosmopolitan Australia finally emerged like a technicolour butterfly from its long dormant chrysalis’.

Fifty years on, how does the Whitlam legacy impact on Australian arts and cultural policy today?

Cultural ambition

‘In any civilised community’, said Whitlam, ‘the arts and associated amenities must occupy a central place. Their enjoyment should not be seen as something remote from everyday life.’

The Whitlam Government is the only government in Australian history to be elected on the basis of a campaign platform that explicitly included creative ambition within its three core elements.

The ‘three aims’ of the program Whitlam outlined in his 1972 ‘It’s Time’ campaign speech were to promote equality, to involve all Australians in decision-making processes, and ‘to liberate the talents and uplift the horizons of the Australian people.’

Beyond their well-documented arts achievements, this ambition led Whitlam to embed the language of a confident, creative Australia across his speeches during the campaign, as Prime Minister, and well beyond: a language of cultural ambition that readily affirmed a confidence in all Australians.

For Whitlam, creating the conditions where artists could succeed was a nation-building vision: ‘A society in which the arts flourish,’ he said in 1975, ‘is a society in which every human value can flourish. A society where democracy is secure is a society where the arts are secure.’

As former Editor of Meanjin Jim Davidson has noted, Whitlam ‘asserted a belief that artists should be treated as professional and earn adequate money for their work, arguing against [in Whitlam’s words] the “underlying if unspoken impression that artists should labour for love rather than lucre”’.

Instead of asking artists and organisations to ‘work harder to build a narrative around their work to connect it with the community funding it’, as a former Arts Minister told ABC TV’s The Mix, that constructive narrative came from the Prime Minister himself.

Art, democracy and the public good

‘Of all the objectives of my Government’, said Whitlam, ‘none had a higher priority than the encouragement of the arts … I would argue that all the other objectives of a Labor Government – social reform, justice and equity in the provision of welfare services and educational opportunities – have as their goal the creation of a society in which the arts and the appreciation of spiritual and intellectual values can flourish.’

Almost unrecognisable in today’s political parlance, this kind of language has impact. It normalises the works of artists – and, importantly, of artists as workers. It celebrates the participation of all Australians in the nation’s cultural life – in making and sharing the work that moves and inspires us.

Most importantly, it affirms arts and culture as a public good: something of great value for all Australians, as well as for how the world sees us.

‘There can be no question,’ writes Kim Williams AM in Whitlam, the Arts and Democracy, ‘that this was the stuff of big picture vision, which has provided a source of inspiration and a magnet for attack ever since.’

By contrast, language around how Australians shouldn’t ‘be getting ideas above our station’, or prizing ‘quiet Australians’ who are ‘comfortable and relaxed’ sends the message that citizenship is a passive exercise and not a creative one.

Whitlam’s arts and cultural policy decisions, writes Williams, were ‘all taken with a view to buttressing a distinctly independent Australian democracy – one where prospects for its citizenry were uniquely enhanced from firm national foundations and stimulated creativity.’

Politicising or depoliticising arts and cultural policy?

Since the time of the Whitlam Government, no arts and cultural policy in Australia has survived a change in government.

‘It is probably true to say that Whitlam loved the arts and the arts sector loved Whitlam,’ wrote Sasha Grishin following Whitlam’s death.

‘Sadly, the corollary has meant that many on the conservative side of politics have treated the arts as a “lost cause” and many have been hesitant to support them. This is not purely a monetary question, but also one of interest, passion and commitment to the arts.’

While subsequent governments have each implemented substantial policy change, none have done so on the basis of a platform grounded on arts and culture, and several have either attempted or succeeded in interfering with the arm’s-length model.

‘Politics and the arts are impossible to disentangle,’ historian, Whitlam biographer, and author of the ground-breaking Palace Letters Jenny Hocking told ArtsHub.

‘[I]n one important respect it could be argued that Whitlam depoliticised the arts, by ending the practice of the previous Coalition Governments of directly intervening in the award of literary grants to veto grants to “communists”.

‘Frank Hardy, for example, was denied a Commonwealth Literary fund grant by the Gorton Government for which he had been recommended. As Prime Minister Whitlam insisted that arts bodies should be autonomous and that grants be awarded free of government direction.’

The development of a National Cultural Policy by Minister for the Arts Tony Burke intends to ‘transform and safeguard a diverse, vibrant and sustainable arts, entertainment and cultural sector now and into the future.’ It’s a long-term strategy aiming to embed that depoliticisation.

‘Gough achieved so much in the arts during his time,’ said Burke in a statement, ‘including establishing the Australian Arts Council, establishing the National Gallery of Australia, stimulating the Australian film and television industries by opening the Australian Film and Radio School and establishing 2JJ now known as triple j.

‘As Minister for the Arts, I hope that I can make Gough proud.’