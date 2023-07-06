When your comic other half is your actual other half

Popular wisdom has it that dating a co-worker is a bad idea, but what about making comedy together? ArtsHub talks to two couples and comic collaborators about the highs and lows of blending your creative and personal life, getting feedback from your partner and bringing your work home with you.

Robyn Reynolds and Chris Nguyen

Robyn Reynolds heard boyfriend Chris Nguyen before she ever saw him. It was her first time doing a mixed gender open mic night, and she was the only woman on the line-up. ‘It was weird; everyone was bombing and doing really offensive material,’ she recalls. ‘I was hiding out in the stairwell and heard this guy absolutely crushing it. I thought: “Wow, who is that?” I poked my head out, and that’s when I saw Chris. The first thing I said to him was “I love you”.’

The rest, as they say, is history. ‘Thank God I didn’t bomb that night,’ Nguyen laughs.

Both Nguyen and Reynolds were nominated for Best Comedy at Sydney Fringe Festival 2019 and became fixtures on the city’s open mic scene. They didn’t tell anyone in the scene they were dating for the first six months, but have now made their relationship a focus of their work with their latest show, Date Night. After popular runs at comedy festivals in Melbourne and Sydney, they’re about to perform some sold-out encore shows at Bondi Festival. Each night blends stand-up from the two comics with audience participation, with couples from the crowd joining Reynolds and Nguyen for on-stage games.

The pair describe themselves as having different comedy tastes and performance styles. Reynolds is a gregarious raconteuse, who was initially drawn to the storytelling of Bec Charlwood and Ben Kochan. Nguyen is more of a classic joke writer who admires the absurdity of Sam Campbell and the darkness of Dan Rath.

They both give feedback on the other’s work. ‘It is so useful living with another comedian who doesn’t suck and is funny, and I trust,’ says Reynolds. They note, however, that they each ultimately make the call on what goes in their show. ‘It’s always good to get a second opinion but, at the end of the day, I’ll go with my gut,’ says Nguyen. ‘Chris will be like: “Oh no, you should put that line there” and I’ll say, “No, you’re wrong”,’ says Reynolds. For Nguyen’s part, the ultimate arbiter of what is funny remains the same. ‘The audience never lies,’ he says.

Both Nguyen and Reynolds say having a partner in the industry has been a huge positive in their careers. ‘Just having someone understand the idea of doing comedy, the highs and lows, makes a huge difference,’ Nguyen explains. ‘If I ever tell Robyn I need to go out and do some spots (short appearances at comedy clubs), she goes: ‘Yeah, me too.’

For Reynolds, being a comedian has been ‘infinitely easier’ with their relationship. ‘Living with someone who gets that comedy is our first priority, and gets what it’s like when you get heckled by an angry audience makes a world of difference from someone who’s well-meaning, but maybe doesn’t understand.’

Post Date Night, the pair intend on collaborating further; they already have a screenplay about a couple in the works.

Any last words? ‘Follow me on Insta for shirtless pictures of Chris!’ laughs Reynolds.

Colwyn Buckland and Filip Lescaut (Woah, Alyssa!). Image: Supplied.

Woah, Alyssa! (Colwyn Buckland and Filip Lescaut)

On their very first date, Melburnians Filip Lescaut and Colwyn Buckland bonded over a mutual love of sketch comedy; they had both been huge fans of the Kristen Wiig/Maya Rudolph era of Saturday Night Live.

Before long, they started attending improv nights together and telling each other they could do better than some of the performers they saw. They put their money where their mouths were, taking improv classes and branching out into sketch comedy as Woah, Alyssa!, winning a following with their high-energy performances and comic takes on pop culture, dating and everyday life.

When they started, Buckland was the more outgoing of the pair and encouraged Lescaut to come out of his shell on stage. But neither had a background in performance before they started making sketch comedy together. ‘It was very connected with being a couple’, says Lescaut. ‘We were discovering common interests’.

Their first show debuted at the 2017 Melbourne Fringe Festival. This year, the duo’s fifth show (fittingly titled 5) garnered the biggest crowds and the best reviews of their career and saw them nominated for the Golden Gibbo award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. But it also marked the end of an era; the show relayed how they had separated as a couple, but continued to be best friends and creative collaborators.

Buckland says there had been major upsides and downsides to doing comedy as a couple. ‘Living with the person you’re trying to essentially get a business off the ground with can be incredibly useful. For creative work, it’s sometimes hard to say, “OK, this Saturday, we’re going to write something really funny.” Being able to go with it when inspiration pops up is really useful. But on the flip side, it can be difficult to have any kind of divide. I honestly don’t know if we could have got to where we did if we weren’t in that situation – I don’t know we would have possibly found time to make all the content we made early on.’

Lescaut also feels that it’s a “mixed bag” making comedy with your partner. ‘If you’re solo, you probably feel a bit more lonely, and as if the onus for everything is on you. On the other hand, I sometimes got really bogged down in the career stuff, and we would have fights about it. It would infect everything else. But then, there’s support (in a relationship) because the other person gets it, they know what you’re talking about.’

In the earlier Woah, Alyssa! shows, the pair played characters in all their sketches and didn’t reveal much of their relationship. But as the project has evolved and grown, they’ve felt more comfortable telling their story on stage.

Lescaut says a ‘crucial’ point on their journey to more autobiographical material was working with Aunty Donna member Mark Samual Bonanno, who directed their third show. The pair had written Russian scientists, who would periodically appear to explain gay terminology to straight audience members. Bonanno encouraged them to scrap the device and do the explanations as themselves. The simple advice unlocked something in them. ‘We enjoyed that format so much that we ended up putting much more personal stories into Woah, Alyssa! 4 and 5,’ Buckland says. ‘This show, we didn’t shy away from some of the more sad and difficult moments of our breakup; that came organically in the writing process, and it’s something I’m really proud of.’

Read: Comedy with a twist

From the start, the pair were comically simpatico, sharing a similar sense of what is funny. ‘We’re pretty similar, but sometimes there’ll be a real curveball,’ says Lescaut. ‘I’m more online than Col and sometimes I can say, “This thing is going on in TikTok”, and that’s really handy. We’re 90% alike, and then the other 10%, we’ll say, “Trust me, this will hit”.’

While their seven-year relationship may have ended, Buckland and Lescaut feel like they’re just getting started as a comic duo. After the upcoming encore performance of 5 at Comedy Republic’s Replay Festival, they’re taking some time off their onstage work to focus on other projects. They have plans for a quasi-autobiographical sitcom and want to fully embrace TikTok, where they’ve already had some viral hits.

‘This year has been fuel for us to keep going and get more people to see us,’ Lescaut says. ‘I think our blend of sketch and personal stand-up is quite cool and maybe even new. I think we should push through and tell this story.’