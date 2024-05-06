When you need to change to get it right

As the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) welcomed its 20 millionth visitor last month, it was good news that followed in the wake of a tough few months, which saw the Museum questioned over its funding challenges.

Let’s face it – what arts organisation doesn’t have funding challenges? How they manage them is where the real story lies.

Suzanne Cotter marked two years in her role as Director as this news was breaking. It has been two years that could hardly be described as “conventional”. ArtsHub catches up with Cotter to discuss those woes, and how working through them has actually forced a reimagined future.

Understanding your professional place

Cotter stepped into the MCA role after 30 years away from Australia. She tells ArtsHub: ‘The first year was very strange, but it was strange for so many reasons. We were in what I call, “the ass end of the COVID pandemic”. I’d already been living it for two years in Europe, [then] trying to understand this country, where I was born and grew up, but through the lens of what it had been through.

‘Everything, and everyone, was traumatised by the pandemic. And then, of course, just trying to understand the Museum, and staff and the people who support it. They, too, were also going through their own existential questioning, because of the times. And, of course, understanding that you’re no longer “that Australian girl” anymore? It was hard, but I expected it to be difficult.’

As Cotter managed that physical and emotional re-entry, she was also hugely aware of the MCA’s institutional standing.

‘You’re coming into an institution that has created so much legacy since the 1990s, from founding directors like Bernice Murphy to Liz Ann [Macgregor] with an incredible tenure of over two decades, and everyone’s saying, “Oh, you’ve got big shoes to fill,” and me thinking, “I don’t have red hair and a Scottish lilt.”

Of this past year – her second – Cotter says she now knows where she is, but adds, ‘It was probably a tougher year, because I understood more the realities of the Museum, and what I imagined for the Museum, and how to get to that point, and to bring people along with you.’

It is this reframed vision that makes for an interesting moment for the MCA.

MCA Director Suzanne Cotter. Photo: Supplied.

Funding hindering vision

During COVID, the MCA reduced its opening hours to six days a week. That has remained under Cotter as a cost-saving measure, which she says is unfortunate, ‘but that’s where we are at’.

Feeling the pressure of funding shortfalls, Cotter says: ‘I’m a person that, as long as you’re moving and you’re hitting these milestones, we’re getting somewhere.’

She adds, ‘Visitor numbers last year were at 96% of pre-pandemic attendance, and that’s based on a six-day week,’ noting that international tourism has still not fully returned.

Cotter acknowledges that the whole cultural sector is really suffering. The MCA receives around 15% of its funding from State Government, and less than 1% from Federal Government. ‘And it hasn’t increased in a decade,’ adds Cotter. ‘We’ve been talking with Minister [John] Graham since he came in. I mean, it’s my second Arts Minister already!’

She says that while he ‘has given us his ear, and we’re beginning to have productive conversations, there are no promises’.

Cotter believes recognising the impact of the Museum’s 20 millionth visitor should shout volumes in terms of the organisation’s contribution to the city and state. ‘What we give to the public, in terms of introducing them to art, that needs to be recognised respectfully in terms of a minimum level we need as an investment.’

For everything we do, it costs us $30 per person that walks through the door. And we get about $2.50 from government. Suzanne Cotter, Director MCA

In terms of annual indexed adjustments, Cotter says the Museum received a ‘1% or 2% indexation in 2022, 3% this year, but everything has gone up. Freight has increased between 30% and 50%, energy costs are skyrocketing and there’s salary indexation. We’re a very lean staff – it’s like $1.5 million and then you get $200,000 extra. This is what we call a “structural deficit”, and we’re not the only institution facing this challenge.’

Cotter concludes that these two years have been tough, ‘because I started to understand the challenges on the Museum’.

‘Let’s call it the mismatch between the expectations that we have ourselves, that the public has and what the actual financial reality is,’ she says.

Bringing others along on a new vision pathway

Cotter says the Museum’s recently announced program is ‘an indication of the way we’re thinking, like being able to bring choreography into the Museum or rethinking the architecture of the galleries’.

‘[For example], the Macgregor Gallery will become more propositional, we are rethinking our hospitality offerings and [there will be] a major new commissioning program, which is going to be announced in the next few months.’

Cotter continues: ‘It’s a new team. We’ve got some great legacy team members, which is wonderful, but we are also bringing in a new generation of people. So the energy is shifting.

‘It’s not that what has gone before isn’t any good. It’s just we’re in a different time. So how do you dismantle and put back together what you’ve got, and keep what you value and say, “Well, maybe these things go, and this is what’s really important for us now, at this time.” That’s work I really enjoy doing.’

Cotter says that overall it is a more ‘synergistic way of thinking about programming, so that the curators aren’t in their ivory towers, and everything else is just a parallel activity’.

‘It’s very dynamic and really is driven by acknowledging our times as a contemporary art museum, and where it’s evolving to,’ she explains.

Rethinking the Museum architecture

Cotter describes the architecture and the façade of the MCA as ‘formidable – it’s a daunting looking thing. And, as far as Indigenous peoples are concerned, it’s a very aggressive place – it’s all concrete and colonial infrastructure,’ she says.

‘The majority of people don’t realise this is actually the MCA – so we’re doing a bit more work on the signage. That will take us a number of years.’

She says the Museum is actively working with the City and Circular Quay stakeholders on the development of a new connected placemaking plan.

‘We’re not really interested in building new buildings. We’re interested in really capitalising on this extraordinary cultural asset and the cultural significance of the site.

‘One of the things we’re doing, as part of a bigger visioning, is considering how we can create more fluidity and flow for the public across the Museum, because many people just think [about] the modern wing. We lost the Foundation Hall to weddings, parties, anything. We are reintroducing it as a programmable space.’

Cotter adds, ‘I’m still getting the financial model around that solidified.’

Building audiences and ticketed exhibitions

Installation view of Hiroshi Sugimoto, ‘Opticks’ series. Chromogenic prints. Photo: Mark Blower, courtesy the artist and the Hayward Gallery.

Cotter acknowledges that the MCA’s story is a ‘heroic’ one. ‘When I grew up, no one talked about contemporary art. Like a regular kid, you got to go to the Museum on a school trip. But it’s the art that’s being made today that has captured the public imagination, to the extent that the Art Gallery of New South Wales builds a whole new wing dedicated to it. Even the Sydney Opera House is commissioning art projects – and the MCA was absolutely a catalyst for that.’

Bringing in Telstra as a partner in 2000 to enable the introduction of free entry was a major milestone.

Last year, the Museum introduced a second paid exhibition. ‘I wasn’t really thinking about [budgets]. It was more that we just do one ticketed show – our International Series. It’s a different program architecture that we are trying to revivify. And, for me, coming back to Sydney from the northern hemisphere, winter is when you want to visit Museums.’

For this year’s program it’s Hiroshi Sugimoto: Time Machine (2 August to 27 October). The exhibition is organised by the Hayward Gallery in London and spans his 50-year photographic career.

‘You can’t expect everything to be free,’ continues Cotter. ‘If you go to Canberra and you see the Emily Kam Kngwarray show – that’s a ticketed exhibition. It’s $25, and it’s worth it!

‘I think there’s an interesting testing that’s going on, because there’s this thing when people say, “you can’t ticket an exhibition of an Australian artist – that should be free.” Why is that? Because it’s not worth paying a ticket for? It’s one of the built-in biases going on here, which we’re all collegiately testing at the moment. [After all] people pay a ticket for the Archies.’

Cotter is of the belief that you need a more diverse ticketing model, because it is about valuing these exhibitions. ‘You pay to go to the theatre, you pay to go to the opera – and they’re all subsidised institutions, but people pay.’

Interestingly, Cotter mentions that 300,000 visitors have viewed the rehang of the MCA Collection since it opened last year. Around the time of our interview, the Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs blockbuster at the Australian Museum, had recorded 400,000 – attesting to the interest in that long track offering at the MCA.

She adds: ‘The Board is deeply engaged with ensuring the financial sustainability of the Museum – not on a year-to-year basis, but for the next decades to come.’

Co-partnerships abroad

In 2015, the MCA partnered with Tate in London in a ground-breaking International Joint Acquisition Program (2015-2022), which has now concluded. A major exhibition – A Year in Art: Australia 1992 – was hugely successful as an outcome.

Cotter explains: ‘The acquisition part of the project is done, because we spent all the money. But we are now in discussion with them on bringing A Year in Australia here, presented with some of the Tate works to reframe it for Australian public. And we’d like to do a publication around that, just because there’s so much knowledge building, particularly for the Tate from MCA curators and knowledge holders, because they really didn’t have that knowledge.’

Cotter tells ArtsHub: ‘Something that is being discussed everywhere, is collecting – “What does that really mean today?” And this is where this idea of custodianship is so interesting.’

She says that she is ‘quite interested to partner with other European institutions that may be interested, because everyone seems to have woken up a little bit. It’s not just about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, but seeing through the lens of Indigenous peoples, and this idea of global indigeneity. I’m actually I’m on the Contents Committee for the next CiMAM (International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art) conference. We all agreed that Indigenous perspectives are really key and have been missing from the discussions.

‘There’s a shift that’s going on. I think people are looking to Australia and, having lived abroad, I really see that there’s a genuine interest. So how do we get the conversations that are going on here more into the world?’

Sustainability and rethinking exhibition making

Nicholas Mangan, ‘Termite Economies’ (2018-2020), installation view, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

Another big topic that art museums are facing globally is sustainability within museological practice.

Cotter shares her thoughts in this area: ‘Maybe our futures are less about freighting artworks overseas and actually putting people in conversations together at an institutional level? I think it’s a very important part of it. COVID really let the genie out of the bottle – that we don’t have to travel, we can still do stuff. Even with Zoe’s [Leonard’s] show we didn’t do a site visit. We [collectively] said we’d rather spend the money on the show, and save on the carbon footprint. So there are a lot of different thoughts going on.’

Nicholas Mangan’s current exhibition has a video installation powered by solar installed on the Museum’s roof. Is it going to stay? ‘I want it to stay,’ says Cotter. ‘I have to work on that.’

She continues, ‘We have a kind of sustainability action plan, but it wasn’t as sustainable. And I said, “This is greenwashing – let’s take it down.” So we’re working through that. We need to establish our baseline, and get some resources to do it. I don’t want it to be lost.

‘I think that when people talk about planetary or environmental sustainability, coming from museums, we also have to be humble. We are not going to change the world, but we can participate. And obviously with our platform, we can stimulate awareness,’ Cotter adds, noting that seeing school groups through Mangan’s exhibition is a perfect example.

Summing up and moving forward

Cotter tells ArtsHub: ‘You can’t afford to make mistakes, like big mistakes. You have to be really doing it well, but you want to do it in a way that feels meaningful for everyone. I take that responsibility really seriously.’

She adds: ‘We’re not doing everything we want to do yet, because we have to get that financial model right first.’

To visit the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia.