MCA welcomes 20 millionth visitor

On Friday afternoon (12 April), a woman walked into the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) only to be welcomed by the entire gallery’s staff assembled on the main stair, as well as the NSW Minister for the Arts, John Graham.

She was handed a bouquet of flowers.

The recipient was a teacher – Alana Hunt – who was bringing a class to visit the museum, as she had many times before. The difference was that she was the 20 millionth visitor to enter the MCA since it opened its doors in 1991.

Hunt was additionally gifted a life membership to the Museum.

MCA Australia 20th million visitor celebrations with 20th million visitor, Alana Hunt, MCA Australia Chair, Lorraine Tarabay, MCA Australia Director, Suzanne Cotter. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

The MCA emerged out of a bequest by Australian artist John Power to make contemporary art accessible to all Australians, attracting an estimated 100,000 visitors in its first year of opening.

Over the years, the independent, not-for-profit organisation has shifted and grown with the times. Perhaps the greatest milestone was in 2000 when Telstra came on board, to enable the Museum to offer free entry.

Since then attendances have continued to swell – to the point that, in 2019, MCA Australia trumped peers in New York, London and Beijing as the most visited museum entirely devoted to contemporary art in the world (as reported by The Art Newspaper in April 2019), hitting over a million visitors a year.

With this week’s announcement, MCA Australia announced it has returned to pre-pandemic visitor levels.

Hunt was drummed in to the gallery by artists Tina Havelock Stevens and Chloe Kim and there was a Smoking Ceremony on Tallawoladah Lawn.

MCA Australia 20th million visitor celebrations with 20th million visitor, Alana Hunt and University of NSW students. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

MCA Australia Director, Suzanne Cotter said, ‘Every visitor to the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia is special to us. Our 20 millionth visitor marks a very important milestone. The passion of our diverse and ever-growing audiences has been key to the Museum’s success. Welcoming our 20 millionth visitor is an extraordinary opportunity to reflect on the place of MCA Australia at the heart of cultural life in Sydney and Australia, and beyond.



‘Our 20 millionth visitor is a testament to the unwavering dedication of MCA Australia staff and volunteers, the visionary support of patrons and sponsors, the contribution of our government partners, including Create NSW, Destination NSW and Creative Australia and, of course, our visitors themselves,’ Cotter continued.

MCA Australia raises over 80% of its revenue each year through donations and commercial activities to deliver its artistic and engagement programs.

While the organisation has been in the news of late – feeling the impact of a flatter economy and softer engagement in the wake of the pandemic and increased interest rates – it continues to regear as it always has, over that 33-year history, to continue to offer an enriching visitor experience.

The NSW Minister for the Arts, John Graham, said, ‘MCA Australia has and continues to be an innovative leader, prioritising Indigenous art and facilitating important networks across the city. Through its commitment to artists and their work, as well as to diversity, accessibility and community engagement, the Museum has become a cornerstone of Sydney’s cultural identity, enriching our community and contributing to the tourism sector.’

MCA Australia has closed its doors one day a week, to ensure it can deliver.

Additional to those 20 million visitors in Sydney, MCA Australia estimates that internationally 1.4 million visitors have experienced its touring exhibitions since September 1992.

Some milestones to remember

The Museum holds the only public collection in Australia dedicated to the work of living artists, with over 4700 artworks

A third of the collection is by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

Out of the MCA staff 6% identify as First Peoples of Australia.

The Museum is guided by an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory group (initiated in 2003), in 2015 launched an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Policy and is one of very few institutions in Australia to have a Director of First Nations Art and Cultures.

It has presented over 40 major surveys by Australian artists.

Since 1992, Primavera: Young Australian Artists has showcased the works of over 250 emerging Australian artists and curators; in 2023 it announced an initiative to tour the exhibition.

C3West, MCA Australia’s long-standing social impact program in Western Sydney, has presented 23 art projects, commissioned 37 Australian artists and engaged over 56,000 Western Sydney community members.

In 2012, the opening of MCA Australia’s Mordant Wing doubled its gallery space.

The National Centre for Creative Learning (NCCL), the first creative education centre of its kind in Australia at the time, opened in 2012.

In 2015, MCA Australia was the first Australian museum to partner with Tate in London to create the ground-breaking International Joint Acquisition Program (2015 – 2022).This program has now acquired 35 artworks by 24 Australian contemporary artists into both Museums’ Collections.

