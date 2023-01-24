What’s it like being an understudy since COVID?

The life of an understudy has always been an interesting one. But has it changed in recent times?

On any given night in theatres across Australia hundreds of performers are giving it their all in anything from big budget musicals to small-scale debuts.

But regardless of size, they are all exposed to the ongoing scourge of COVID, which could strike down a cast member (or more) at a moment’s notice.

In these new-normal times, some of the country’s emerging performers are cutting their teeth as understudies (also known as ‘covers’ and ‘swings’), and their stories reveal their skills as anything but second rate.

I love being a swing!

One young performer who is currently working as a swing with a touring musical (and who ArtsHub is not naming due to their contractual requirements), found their first-time understudy offer both exciting and overwhelming.

‘I was thrilled to get it,’ they tell ArtsHub. ‘But I was also plagued with a lot of doubt about whether I could actually handle being a swing.’

For the uninitiated, swing roles are in some ways more challenging than the regular cast roles, because the swings are the ones who are constantly on call to cover a multitude of roles at any time.

‘I cover five different roles in the show,’ the performer explains. ‘So right there, you’re talking about more preparation and holding more information in your head than if you were in a cast role.

‘But on the flipside, it means boredom never sets in,’ they continue. ‘I feel very stimulated at work every day, and I love that about being a swing. Having done it now for some months I feel like it’s the best role I could have in the show.’

But what about COVID’s impacts on swing performers’ stress levels as the likelihood of the virus cascading through the cast still looms overhead?

For this performer at least, it doesn’t feel like the ground has shifted much at all so far.

‘I’m working on a large commercial show, which has a team of five swings,’ they explain. ‘We did bring in four new swings late last year as COVID surged, but it hasn’t felt like the pressure has been raised, or demands are higher.

‘Our preparation is definitely more intense than for other cast roles,’ they continue. ‘And there is that added mental pressure of not knowing until quite late in the piece whether you’re going on or not, but that’s always been part of being a swing, and it will continue to be that way.

‘While the grind never stops, it’s also a hugely stimulating and rich experience. I absolutely love working as a swing and I want to continue doing it beyond this contract.’

COVID era revealing gaps between major shows and independents

While it seems COVID’s blights aren’t majorly hindering the larger commercial shows, the view from the smaller, independent end of the scale is very different.

Deirdre Khoo is a young stage performer who understudied roles in Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s season of Once in Sydney in 2021 before it toured to Perth with Black Swan State Theatre Company in August 2022.

Khoo says that, while the large commercial shows can rely on their tried and true structures to understudy roles, the resourcing limitations for independent companies leave those smaller productions (of which there are many) far more vulnerable.

‘If you think about it, a show like Hamilton or Moulin Rouge will have a whole team of swings and understudies,’ she explains.

‘They have off-stage swings, on-stage swings, understudies, first covers, second covers, standbys and alternates.

‘But independent companies don’t normally have that kind of team – they can’t, they simply don’t have those kinds of budgets.’

Khoo says she has seen the landscape shift for all theatre productions – regardless of size – since COVID, but the budget limitations smaller theatre companies face make their COVID crises far more pronounced than for the larger players.

‘It’s not to say that COVID hasn’t changed things for everyone – it certainly has,’ she explains. ‘But from what I’ve observed, the larger shows have much more leeway when it comes to back-ups, whereas independent shows don’t have any leeway.’

Khoo cites her experience of understudying the principal role of ‘Girl’ in Once’s Perth season as a good case in point.

‘We designed the show so that if the performer playing Girl got sick or got COVID, my usual role could be taken out of the show completely,’ Khoo says.

‘We had pre-recorded some of my character’s dialogue to play in such a scenario, and we delegated some of my character’s other parts to existing cast members.

‘But what ended up happening was that at one point too many of our cast got COVID,’ she continues.

‘Some of the shows could still happen when only a couple of people were sick, but when more of the cast got COVID we had to cancel a number of shows because we simply didn’t have enough bodies to fill the essential roles.

Khoo worries that if outcomes like these persist as COVID continues to be part of our new-normal lives, the burdens will keep striking those who can least afford them.

‘To cancel a show – it doesn’t matter what size of production you are – that’s a lot of money being lost,’ she says. ‘It’s the most financially disastrous outcome.’

She continues: ‘At the moment, it feels like the smaller independent shows have the least amount of leeway to avoid having to cancel, and that’s especially scary because those losses have cumulative effects… They roll on,’ she says.

For many smaller arts companies, it’s the snowballing effects of COVID-related costs, cancelations and complications that are posing the greatest threats to their future viability.

‘Unfortunately these negative outcomes are hitting hardest on the companies with the smallest budgets and the most limited resources to begin with,’ Khoo concludes.