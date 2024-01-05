What’s in store in 2024 for the performing arts (part five)

As we ease cautiously into the new year, there are still many smaller companies yet to announce their full programs for 2024, while others are content to drip-feed details via ongoing seasonal announcements. Others launched their full programs with considerable fanfare in late 2023.

Having previously explored what’s on offer in the performing arts in 2024 in a series of articles to date, here we continue our investigation of program details and potential highlights to add to your calendar for the coming months.

Australian String Quartet

An ambitious year awaits the Australian String Quartet (ASQ), including two national tours, two festivals – one brand new – and a unique collaboration based on the world’s oldest poem. The company also continues to showcase fine Australian music on the international stage, with performances in Amsterdam and Washington DC in 2024.

Returning for its 20th year, the Quartet’s flagship festival, the Dunkeld Festival of Music (12-16 April, Dunkeld, Vic) this year features guest artist Erin Helyard, a baroque and classical specialist, who joins the ASQ for works performed on piano, harpsichord and organ. The inaugural Barossa Weekend of Music takes places later in the year (30-31 August), while national tours Vanguard (18 June – 5 July) and Aurora (21 October – 22 November) should also be noted.

Taking place at Sydney’s Carriageworks, on Gadigal land, Gilgamesh (26 September – 5 October) promises to be especially memorable. A rare collaboration between Opera Australia and Sydney Chamber Opera together with the ASQ, Ensemble Offspring and Carriageworks, the production – a contemporary opera – draws upon the oldest written literary work known to humanity: The Epic of Gilgamesh, written circa 2100–1200 BC and tells of the adventures of the King of Uruk and his great love for the beast-man Enkidu.

Gilgamesh’s story sings to us across millennia, and this brand-new opera uncovers all that remains strikingly relevant about the poem: its approach to mortality, sexuality and humanity’s relationship with nature. This is the first opera in English based upon this foundational literary work.

Bangarra

A cross-cultural collaboration between Māori choreographer and Arts Laureate Moss Te Ururangi Patterson and Bangarra alumna Deborah Brown (a descendant of Wakaid Clan, Badu Island, the Meriam people of Murray Island in the Torres Strait, and also of Scottish heritage), Horizon (11 June – 7 September, various venues) marks the first time acclaimed dance theatre company Bangarra has collaborated internationally on the mainstage.

A double bill exploring the place where sea meets sky and the compass that guides us home, the program opens with an expanded production of Saibailayg (Saibai Islander) Sani Townson’s Kulka, debuted in Dance Clan in 2023, followed by Patterson and Brown’s The Light Inside.

Also touring in 2024 is Frances Rings’ acclaimed Yuldea (22 February – 20 March, various venues), praised by our reviewer as ‘an exercise in choreographic mastery‘. Rings’ first work as Artistic Director of Bangarra Dance Theatre is a deeply personal ceremonial affirmation of history and heritage which tells the story of the Aṉangu people of the Great Victorian Desert. Yuldea plays at seven venues across NSW in this wide-spread regional tour.

Canberra Youth Theatre

Two productions comprise the 2024 season for Canberra Youth Theatre, which currently operates out of new premises at Gorman Arts Centre while their former home across the Gorman courtyard undergoes redevelopment.

Winner of the 2022 Emerging Playwright Commission, Work, But This Time Like You Mean It (20-29 September, Canberra Theatre Centre) by Honor Webster-Mannison is a darkly comic deep dive into the world of young people’s experiences in the workplace. Think minimum wage, deep fryers and dealing with annoying customers when all you want to do is curl up under the counter and cry.

Presented by the company’s younger performers, The Department of Responsible Adulting (October in a Canberra office building, details to be announced) will be an immersive, site-specific performance that takes audiences into the belly of a new government department run entirely by children.

Canberra Youth Theatre also offers a range of creative opportunities throughout the year, including the new Open Studio artist residences (free, flexible studio space for emerging artists to develop their own work on their own terms); Young Critics, which aims to elevate young voices in the conversation about the work appearing on Canberran stages; and the Writers Ensemble, a new playwriting program for writers interested in theatre, and performers interested in writing, delivered by some of Australia’s leading playwrights. Visit the company’s website for details.

Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre

With a 2024 season featuring six plays in total, including four Australian premieres and encore seasons for two popular productions, Melbourne’s Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre continues to punch above its weight.

Those who missed Monument (30 February – 10 March) last August (praised by our reviewer as ‘a clever and highly entertaining comedy about class, power, societal and intergenerational inequalities, women, women’s relationships, truth and lies’) should be sure to snap up tickets quickly; similarly, the return season of Gary Owen’s Green Room Award-winning Iphigenia In Splott (3-22 September), directed by Gary Abrahams and last seen in 2021, is also sure to prove popular.

Perhaps the most intriguing work on offer in 2024 is Samuel D Hunter’s A Case for the Existence of God (13 April – 12 May), in which two fathers – one white, working class and straight, the other black, middle class and gay – meet to discuss a mortgage loan. Demonstrating Hunter’s belief in ‘playwriting as an experiment in empathy‘, A Case for the Existence of God explores financial precarity, parenthood and compassion in a work that won the 2022 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, and was also named one of the best plays of 2022 by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Time Out New York.

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs

Using the canon of art music as a lens through which to explore the concerns of the 21st century, season 2024 for Sydney Philharmonia Choirs draws from over 600 years of choral music in a program ranging from intimate a cappella performances to epic choral concerts with full orchestra.

One of the most intriguing concerts in the program, Ode to Joy (26 October, Sydney Opera House) celebrates a classic choral work with that of a little-known female composer overlooked by history.

‘In 2024 we have paired the work of Dame Ethel Smyth, arguably one of Britain’s greatest composers you’ve never heard of, with that of one of her musical idols; coupling her 1893 masterpiece, Mass in D, with a 200th anniversary performance of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy,’ said Artistic and Music Director, Brett Weymark.

Elsewhere, the program embraces everything from the Italian Baroque (16 August, St James Church) to a celebration of Broadway Rodgers and Hammerstein (16-17 November, Sydney Town Hall), demonstrating not only the range of choral music, but the many passions it evokes.

Theatre Works

Featuring over 40 productions, the 2024 season at St Kilda’s Theatre Works includes some promising gems, including a new production of Declan Greene’s 2009 play Home Economics (30 January – 3 February), which among other issues explores ‘whether sperm is indeed vegan friendly‘ as part of the queer cultural festival Midsumma; Andrew Bovell’s Things I Know to be True (19 April – 4 May), a poignant exploration of family and identity featuring Belinda McClory and directed by Kitan Petkovski (The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven) and Ariette Taylor’s (The Keene/Taylor Theatre Project) return to Melbourne stages with the Victorian Theatre Company’s This Room Holds Her Memory (5-15 June), a meditation on memory, attraction and dread by playwright Laura Lethlean.

Given the success of Future D Fidel’s Prize Fighter, the Theatre Works production that’s sure to draw considerable attention this year is the playwright’s latest work, La Belle Epoque (10-20 July). Blending archival and live video and featuring actors of African heritage, the play weaves history and drama together to tell the story of the Democratic Republic of Congo, including colonialism and exploitation by the West, while also telling a personal drama focused on a quartet of young African Australians, including the secretive Chris and his would-be influencer girlfriend, Isioma.